When the Detroit Lions selected Jeff Okudah with the No. 3 overall pick, the hope was that he would come into the league and quickly become one of the top shutdown cornerbacks in the NFL. Unfortunately, Okudah has dealt with injuries, and he still has not played a full season in the pros. Though Okudah did play well for part of the 2022 season, he struggled down the stretch, and it will be interesting to see if Detroit picks up his 5th-year extension.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO