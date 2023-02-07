Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Golden State Warriors Trade Star to the PistonsOnlyHomersDetroit, MI
Livonia School Shuts Down Amid Norovirus OutbreakHamza HayatLivonia, MI
The man giving away millions in MichiganAsh JurbergDetroit, MI
Michigan boy, 6, uses dad’s phone to order $1K worth of food from GrubHubB.R. ShenoyDetroit, MI
Woman Found In 2013 Still Unidentified And Unclaimed Is Living In Adult Foster Care Facility As "Living Jane Doe"The Vivid Faces of the VanishedRomulus, MI
Related
Detroit Lions hire J.T. Barrett, announce 6 other coaching moves
The offseason is upon us, and the Detroit Lions though we will have to wait a little bit longer for them to start adding and subtracting players, they have already started to make some moves when it comes to the coaching staff. On Wednesday, it was announced that they have made multiple coaching moves, including hiring former Ohio State standout J.T. Barrett as one of their new assistant quarterbacks coach. Here are the coaching moves that were announced just moments ago.
Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident
Michael Irvin has been removed from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will not make any of his scheduled NFL Network appearances for the remainder... The post Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Wichita Eagle
Panthers Part Ways with Front Office Member
There will be a lot of changes made to the Carolina Panthers' roster, coaching staff, and even front office this offseason as the team moves into a new era under new head coach Frank Reich. According to Joe Person of The Athletic, the Panthers are parting ways with Vice President...
Ex-Ohio State star gets coaching promotion with Lions
Former Ohio State quarterback JT Barrett appears to be moving up in the world of coaching. The former Buckeyes star is being promoted to assistant quarterbacks coach by the Detroit Lions. Barrett spent last season with the Lions as an offensive assistant, and apparently impressed enough to warrant the promotion. The #Lions have hired former... The post Ex-Ohio State star gets coaching promotion with Lions appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
chatsports.com
Maxx Crosby shows Detroit Lions some love in mic’d up conversation at Pro Bowl
Over the weekend, the Detroit Lions mic’d up a couple players at the 2023 Pro Bowl. As always, it’s interesting to see and hear some of our favorite Lions players at their most authentic selves. And with the unseriousness of the Pro Bowl, you won’t see the players any more casual than this.
Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31
Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
Wichita Eagle
Lakers News: LA Ships Thomas Bryant to Denver for Draft Compensation
The Los Angeles Lakers have shipped Thomas Bryant to the Denver Nuggets for Davon Reed and three second-round picks. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski was first to report on the agreement. Bryant has brought incredible energy to the team on both sides of the ball this season. In 21.3 minutes per game,...
What it will cost Detroit Lions to keep Jeff Okudah for 5th-year option
When the Detroit Lions selected Jeff Okudah with the No. 3 overall pick, the hope was that he would come into the league and quickly become one of the top shutdown cornerbacks in the NFL. Unfortunately, Okudah has dealt with injuries, and he still has not played a full season in the pros. Though Okudah did play well for part of the 2022 season, he struggled down the stretch, and it will be interesting to see if Detroit picks up his 5th-year extension.
nfltraderumors.co
Texans Also Interested In Cory Undlin & Marquand Manuel For DC Job
The Houston Texans have interest in 49ers passing game specialist Cory Undlin and Jets DB coach Marquand Manuel for their defensive coordinator job, according to Aaron Wilson. Wilson reports that the Texans have formally requested permission from the Jets to interview Manuel for their defensive coordinator position. Manuel was in...
Wichita Eagle
Chiefs Injury Update: Good News and Bad News for WRs
The Kansas City Chiefs have provided their first official injury report since arriving in Arizona in preparation for Super Bowl LVII, and it's mostly good news for the Chiefs, with one noteworthy exception. In Wednesday evening's injury report, six players with injury designations were listed as full participants in Wednesday's...
Wichita Eagle
Falcons Draft Texas RB Bijan Robinson? Why Atlanta Should Do It
The Atlanta Falcons are a month removed from the conclusion of their fifth straight season without a playoff appearance and have a roster that needs upgrades. Fortunately for general manager Terry Fontenot and coach Arthur Smith, the Falcons have the second-most cap space in the NFL with $56 million, the most players aged 26 years old or younger league-wide and the No. 8 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Wichita Eagle
Hot Take Tuesday: Keeanu Benton is DT2 in the 2023 NFL Draft
The defensive tackle class in this year’s NFL draft is headlined by Jalen Carter, who is a projected top-five pick but after that, there are a lot of questions. The biggest being, who is DT2?. Coming into the season, the favorite was a former top recruit, Bryan Bresee. Nose...
Wichita Eagle
OKC Thunder: Jalen Williams Holds Onto No. 3 Spot on NBA Rookie Ladder
After putting up one of his best performances to date on basketball’s biggest stage this season, Jalen Williams has hung onto the No. 3 spot on the official NBA rookie ladder. After scoring 25 points and tacking on a measly six steals versus new all-time leading scorer LeBron James...
Wichita Eagle
Roger Goodell on Today’s NFL Officiating: “I Don’t Think It’s Ever Been Better”
The NFL has consistently been scrutinized by its fans, media members, and sometimes even coaches when it comes to how games have been officiated. It's nothing new, but this year there seemed to be more questionable calls than normal. Much of the blame is usually placed on the referee at...
Wichita Eagle
Sean Payton Teases Potential Josh Jacobs Broncos Pursuit
After putting pen to paper with the Denver Broncos, head coach Sean Payton flew to Arizona to fulfill his final FOX analyst obligations ahead of Super Bowl 57. Those obligations meant Payton would appear on various programming, including Thursday's live edition of Up & Adams on FanDuel TV. He was joined alongside Raiders All-Pro running back Josh Jacobs, an impending free agent whom Payton spoke highly of.
Wichita Eagle
5-Star TE Duce Robinson Has Decision Deadline
Oregon signed the top recruiting class in the Pac-12 last week, beating out USC to land a huge commitment from All-American cornerback Rodrick Pleasant. While he's a great addition for the Ducks, Dan Lanning and company may not be finished on the trail. That's because they're still pursuing Phoenix (Ariz.) Pinnacle High School tight end Duce Robinson.
Wichita Eagle
Here’s Why Dre’Mont Jones’ Future With Broncos is Cloudy
Dre’Mont Jones has been stellar for the Denver Broncos, playing on the defensive interior through his first four seasons. Jones is set to be an unrestricted free agent when the new league year officially starts on March 15. While he is a quality piece for a Broncos defense lacking...
Wichita Eagle
Former Duke guard wins G League Player of the Week
The 2022-23 season is the first that Frank Jackson hasn't been on an NBA roster since turning pro in 2017 following a one-and-done Duke basketball campaign. But the 24-year-old guard is starring in the G League for the Salt Lake City Stars (9-8). Jackson is the most recent G League...
prosportsextra.com
Detroit Lions Rookie Adrian Hutchinson Wins Prestigious Award
Detroit Lions pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson has won the 2022 Pepsi Rookie of the Year award, per per Pride Of Detroit. The former Michigan legend was drafted second overall by the Detroit Lions had a fantastic rookie season. Hutchinson finished the 2022 season with 52 tackles, 9.5 sacks and three interceptions.
Wichita Eagle
Former Sixers Veteran Danny Green Traded by Grizzlies
Danny Green is on the move again. After the Philadelphia 76ers traded away the veteran sharpshooter on the night of the 2022 NBA Draft in the deal that netted them De’Anthony Melton, Green landed with the Memphis Grizzlies. At the time, Green was recovering from an ACL injury, which...
Comments / 0