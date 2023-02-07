I was on my way to grab lunch the other day when I saw Sazón Típico, a food truck specializing in Dominican cuisine that reclaimed its old spot on the corner of 7th Avenue and Osborn Road. I immediately scrapped my plans and stopped there instead.What I ordered: I asked for recommendations and was told I should go for either the stew steak, the Dominican pizza or the pincho skewers with shrimp, sausage and plantains.I went with the first option — deliciously seasoned chunks of beef with red onion and bell peppers in white rice.I couldn't resist adding a cheese empanada, which was gooey, flakey and delightful.Be smart: The truck's route keeps it in the area on Osborn or further up 7th Avenue at Thunderbird Lounge.Check out their Instagram to keep up with weekly schedules. And if you're in the area, keep an eye out for the brightly colored yellow, red, green and blue truck. It's hard to miss!

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 12 HOURS AGO