How to celebrate this Valentine's Day in Northwest Arkansas
Love is in the air, so join in the local fun and spread those warm fuzzies this Valentine's Day.We're only a week out from V-Day, so now's the time to make a plan — big or small:🍰 Bring the kids and decorate a fox-shaped cake at Rick's Bakery in Fayetteville | 11am Saturday. Get tickets for $35.✍️ Learn to write love poems (with a boo or a buddy) at a Two Friends Bookstore workshop at 1pm Saturday in Bentonville. Tickets are $10.🎶 Have a classy date night at Sassafras Springs Vineyard and Winery with dinner and dancing. The NWA Jazz and...
This Restaurant Serves The Best Biscuits In Tennessee
Cheapism found the restaurants around the country that land in the biscuit hall of fame.
Awesome Tater Tots Are Now Available At This Texas Restaurant Chain Here In Texas!
Tots lovers get ready! Tator Tots have just landed in a place that you probably did not expect. And, they are here for the Super Bowl! Yes, when you order your awesome pizza you can now order a side of tots!. • DOMINOS HAS JUST PUT TATER TOTS ON THEIR...
Chick-fil-A to Start Selling Chickenless Sandwich
Chick-fil-A said Thursday that it'll begin selling a chickenless chicken sandwich starting next week. The new menu item is called the Chick-fil-A Cauliflower Sandwich, and as its name suggests, it's made with a cauliflower filet instead of chicken. "It's seasoned with the same familiar flavors and pressure cooked like the...
A review of the British Depot: The go-to place for authentic British foods
The small British shop in Katy, Texas, is a hidden gem for anyone looking for authentic and high-quality British candies, snacks, frozen foods, chips, and other items. As a British foodie, I frequently return to this shop to stock up on my family's favorite treats, such as Hobnobs, chocolate digestive biscuits, and Cadbury chocolates, or to try something new, such as the delectable lamb shepherd's pie.
Delicious Dominican food cruises through central Phoenix
I was on my way to grab lunch the other day when I saw Sazón Típico, a food truck specializing in Dominican cuisine that reclaimed its old spot on the corner of 7th Avenue and Osborn Road. I immediately scrapped my plans and stopped there instead.What I ordered: I asked for recommendations and was told I should go for either the stew steak, the Dominican pizza or the pincho skewers with shrimp, sausage and plantains.I went with the first option — deliciously seasoned chunks of beef with red onion and bell peppers in white rice.I couldn't resist adding a cheese empanada, which was gooey, flakey and delightful.Be smart: The truck's route keeps it in the area on Osborn or further up 7th Avenue at Thunderbird Lounge.Check out their Instagram to keep up with weekly schedules. And if you're in the area, keep an eye out for the brightly colored yellow, red, green and blue truck. It's hard to miss!
