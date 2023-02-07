Read full article on original website
National store chain closing another Illinois locationKristen WaltersAlgonquin, IL
Applebee’s Closing Multiple Longstanding LocationsJoel EisenbergRacine, WI
My Favorite Asian Restaurant in Illinois has new menu items you must tryChicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
Wrestling: No. 5 Ohio State looks to stay undefeated in Big Ten play against No. 1 Penn State, No. 14 NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
Dinosaur Adventure on 2/4 and 2/5Adrian HolmanRosemont, IL
$1M winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Cook County
NORTHBROOK, Ill. - One lucky Illinois Lottery player is $1 million richer after a winning Mega Millions ticket was sold in Cook County. This is now the second Illinois Lottery player who has won a prize of $1 million or more playing Mega Millions already this year. The winning ticket...
Winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Northbrook
One lucky Illinois Lottery player is $1 million richer after a winning Mega Millions ticket was sold in Cook County.
$850,000 Lucky Day Lotto jackpot won in Waukegan
Thorntons, 3233 Grand Ave. in Waukegan, sold a $850,000 winning Lucky Day Lotto ticket for Sunday, February 5 evening draw. A well-known gas and convenience store chain in Waukegan has sold a winning Lucky Day Lotto jackpot ticket worth $850,000 over the weekend. This is the fourth lucky winner who...
Illinois Gaming Board to vote on license for temporary Bally's Casino
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Illinois gaming board meets in Chicago Wednesday to vote on a license for a temporary Bally's Casino in the city.It's the first step toward a new, permanent casino in the River West neighborhood.The make-shift location would be at the Medinah Temple on Ohio Street in River North. Back in September, we reported on a traffic study that found the area will be able to handle the increase in traffic caused by the temporary gaming operations. A newly constructed Bally's Casino is set to open in River West sometime in 2026.
Illinois lottery ticket worth $1 million sold at this convenience store
Illinois lottery players should take a moment to double-check their tickets. That’s because there’s a winning ticket out there worth a hefty $1 million that has yet to be claimed. Keep reading to learn more.
Four Illinois residents win $100K each on PowerBall
(WAND) - The jackpot for Monday night's Powerball drawing is now worth a $747 million. Several Illinois iLottery players won big in Saturday night’s Powerball drawing. Four online players won $100,000 each and another iLottery player won a prize of $50,000. In total, nearly 64,000 winning tickets were sold,...
Empanada Mama And The Pie Man Closing In Lakeview
LAKEVIEW — A Lakeview bakery serving empanadas and pies is closing this weekend as its owner prepare to open up shop in northern Michigan. Empanada Mama and the Pie Man, 2933 N. Broadway, will close its doors for good Sunday, according to a Facebook post. Co-owners and spouses Deon...
Powerball ticket worth $50,000 sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — A Hoosier had some luck in Saturday night’s $700 million Powerball drawing. One ticket sold at the Meijer at 6939 W. Broadway in McCordsville matched four out of five numbers plus the Powerball. That combination earns the ticket holder $50,000. The winning numbers are: 2-8-15-19-58 with the Powerball of 10. The Powerball jackpot grows […]
Jackpot-Winning $750K 'Multi-Match' Maryland Lottery Ticket Sold At Area Convenience Store
One lucky Maryland Lottery player has a $750,000 ticket burning a hole in their pocket and may not even know it.The Maryland Lottery is looking for a “Multi-Match” player who won an estimated $750,000 jackpot in the Monday, Jan. 6 drawing that was sold at Royal Farms on Lark Brown Drive in Elkridge…
One winning ticket sold for $754 million Powerball jackpot
Des Moines, Iowa — Someone in Washington state overcame huge odds Monday night to win the $754 million Powerball jackpot, the game's website says.The winning numbers were 05, 11, 22, 23, 69 and the Powerball 07. It was the first Powerball jackpot win since Nov. 19, 2022, in the 34th drawing since.That winless streak enabled the prize to grow larger and larger until it stood as the fifth-largest Powerball jackpot and ninth-largest U.S. lottery jackpot ever won.The $754 million jackpot Monday is for a winner opting for an annuity paid over 29 years. Higher interest rates have enabled annuity payments...
Walmart closing 3 locations in Chicago suburbs
CHICAGO — Walmart plans to close three stores in the Chicago area by mid-March. The Walmart stores in Homewood and Plainfield will close to the public by Friday, March 10 and the Walmart Pickup location in Lincolnwood will close to the public by Friday, Feb. 17. The Homewood and Plainfield locations are closing due to […]
Where To Buy Paczki In Naperville For Paczki Day 2023
NAPERVILLE, IL — It’s that time of year again: time to indulge in the deep-fried Polish pastries known as paczki. This year, Paczki Day falls on Feb. 21, 2023 and bakeries in and around Naperville are taking orders to help sate paczki cravings throughout the area. Here’s where...
Winner! 1 winning Powerball ticket hits $754.6 million jackpot in February 6 drawing: See where the ticket was sold
CLEVELAND — Winner! Winner! Winner!. One lucky Powerball lottery ticket hit the massive $754.6 million jackpot in the drawing for Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. Lottery officials say the ticket was sold in Washington state. But that's not all... A winning ticket worth $2 million hit in Texas with $1...
Massive retail superstore closing in Wisconsin
A massive retail and grocery superstore recently announced that it would be closing at least one of its store locations in Wisconsin next month, according to local sources. Read on to learn more.
Walmart to close Homewood and Plainfield stores, Lincolnwood pickup location
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Walmart is closing three locations in the Chicago area.The retail giant says it is shutting down its Lincolnwood Walmart Pickup location at 6840 McCormick Blvd. It will close on Friday, Feb. 17."This decision was not made lightly and was reached only after a thorough review process," Walmart told CBS 2. "As this is a pickup and delivery only location, we have taken what we learned from this location and made it part of how we operate Pick-up and Delivery from our surrounding stores."Also closing Walmart stores in south suburban Homewood and far west suburban Plainfield – which...
After Chicago shuts down Flash Towing, company moves to DuPage County
LEMONT, Ill. (CBS) – The City of Chicago tried to shut them down, but they're back up and running.Flash Towing, a fraudulent towing operation, moved to DuPage County. CBS 2's Sabrina Franza went there and found the company wasn't so happy when cameras showed up.Last month, CBS 2 showed you a cease-and-desist sign on another lot operated by Flash Towing, but the company didn't do either. The city shut down the company because it was operating without a license.Then on Wednesday, Flash Towing and Recovery 2.0 was no longer operating out of an illegal lot in Chicago. It was operating...
South Side Irish Parade announces 2023's grand marshals
CHICAGO - We are just a month away from the 45th annual South Side Irish Saint Patrick's Day Parade and organizers announced this year's grand marshals on Thursday. This year's distinction will go to chaplains of the Chicago police and fire departments and the honoree is the Beverly Area Planning Association.
National store chain closing another Illinois location
A popular national store chain recently announced that it would be closing another one of its store locations in Illinois early next month. Read on to learn more. The Daily Herald recently confirmed that the Best Buy store in Algonquin would be closing permanently early next month.
Meet Penny Pritzker: Rich Chicago woman who gives away money to needy families
How much do you think your salary should be to live comfortably in Chicago with your family? A report reveals that the annual income of a Chicago-based person needs to be around $57,000. It means you must be getting $20+ an hour and should have a full-time job.
This Is The Most Popular Fast Food Chain In Illinois
Cheapism compiled a list of the most popular fast food restaurants in each state.
