Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Patrick Mahomes is boycotting Meek Mill. Here's what Super Bowl 57 stars are listening to.
Patrick Mahomes isn't listening to "Dreams and Nightmares" anymore. JuJu Smith-Schuster, however, doesn't have a problem listening to a Philly native.
Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident
Michael Irvin has been removed from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will not make any of his scheduled NFL Network appearances for the remainder... The post Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Chiefs bar in Philadelphia cancels Super Bowl party
A South Philly bar dedicated to the Kansas City Chiefs has decided to cancel its Super Bowl party this year. Big Charlie’s Saloon at South 11th and McKean streets will be closed Sunday when the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs battle.
Why Did the Philadelphia Eagles Fire Andy Reid in 2012?
Here's the reason why Andy Reid left the Eagles in 2012. The post Why Did the Philadelphia Eagles Fire Andy Reid in 2012? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Chiefs vs Eagles: ESPN predicts the final score of Super Bowl LVII
Super Bowl LVII is just a couple of days away which means it’s time for score predictions for the big game to start popping up. The matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles is one of the rare Super Bowl showdowns that pits the No. 1 seed from each conference against each other.
Patrick Mahomes boycotting Meek Mill's 'Dreams and Nightmares' ahead of Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl meeting
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is boycotting Meek Mill's music — one song, at least — until the Super Bowl is over. Mahomes, meeting with media at Super Bowl Opening Night on Monday, said Meek Mill's "Dreams and Nightmares" — from the album of the same name — is getting taken off his pregame setlist. Why? Because Mill is from Philadelphia, and a huge Eagles fan.
‘I'm Ambivalent About the Poles': Philly Mayor Talks Greased Poles, Super Bowl Plans
Kenney talks Super Bowl celebration plans, parade, more originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. With five days to go until the Eagles face the Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII, Philadelphia mayor Jim Kenney took some Birds-related questions Tuesday and managed to avoid giving Kansas City any bulletin board material. Kenney,...
Chiefs WR lazily tries to anger Eagles fans with Philly take
If the Chiefs' effort in Super Bowl LVII is anything like JuJu Smith-Schuster's limp attempt at angering Eagles fans on Opening Night, the Birds are going to roll. The 26-year-old wide receiver decided to trot out The Cheesesteak Trope at Super Bowl Opening Night, looking for cheap engagement and easy ire. He got it, but only barely.
We Need to Talk: Donovan McNabb on Andy Reid
The ladies of 'We Need to Talk' are joined by former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Donovan McNabb to discuss the time he spent with Andy Reid as his head coach, how impactful he was in his development as a player, and why he
Why did Eagles’ Jeffrey Lurie call ex-Cowboys coach Jimmy Johnson before Super Bowl?
Last week, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones made comments about the how the Philadelphia Eagles decided to “empty the bucket” for short term success. So Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie called Jimmy Johnson and about those comments, the former Cowboys Super Bowl winning coach said. He told the Philadelphia Inquirer’s Rob Tornoe:
Jerry Jones' comments on the Eagles has Johnson, Lurie confused
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said the Eagles have had real success betting it all for a year and former Cowboys coach Jimmy Johnson and Philadelphia Eagles CEO Jeffrey Lurie have no idea what Jones is talking about.
Chiefs fandom alive in Wilkes-Barre
Northeastern Pennsylvania may be known as Eagles and Steelers country but one Wilkes-Barre native is a die hard Chiefs fan. Bo Krawczeniuk has decked out his entire house in red and gold in celebration of Kansas City making Super Bowl 57 Krawczeniuk spoke about what it means to be a KC fan in Wilkes-Barre and […]
5 Greatest Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles Games
These are the greatest matchups between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.
