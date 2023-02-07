Read full article on original website
stormlakeradio.com
Ridge View Sweeps Storm Lake St. Mary's on Senior Night
The Raptors deliver a sweep over Storm Lake St. Mary's on Senior Night. Girls won 44-31, while the boys gained a 61-22 victory. For the girls, they started the game on a 8-0 run, eventually leading to a 15-5 advantage after one. The third quarter they outscored the Panthers by five to take a 36-21 lead into the fourth where they would get a 44-31 win.
stormlakeradio.com
DeJean Reaches 1,000 in Falcons Sweep
Beckett DeJean reached 1,000 points for his career as the OA-BCIG boys basketball team won at Alta Aurelia Tuesday night 65-50. The Falcons raced to a 16-0 lead, and were up 16-2 after the 1st quarter. Alta Aurelia kept pace from that point, but OA-BCIG's lead never dipped below double figures the rest of the way.
stormlakeradio.com
Eggert Thomsen, age 96, of Newell
Eggert Thomsen, age 96, of Newell, Iowa died Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at his residence in Newell. A come and go Celebration of Life will take place Saturday, February 11, 2023 from 5-7:00 p.m. at the Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in STORM LAKE. Burial will be at a later...
stormlakeradio.com
Northwest Iowa League of Cities Taking High School Senior Scholarship Applications
The Northwest Iowa League of Cities is taking applications for their High School Senior Scholarship program. The program is open to any high school senior residing in a community that is a member of the Northwest Iowa League of Cities who is pursuing post-secondary education or training in a field that may result in employment by city government, such as public administration, water/wastewater, law enforcement, firefighter, EMS, code enforcement, planner, public engineer, and city attorney.
stormlakeradio.com
Pilot Rock DAR Awards Given
The Pilot Rock DAR Chapter Awards were held this last Sunday, February 5th at Sanford Museum. The Chapter presented two Community Service Awards to the MMC Community Ministries Food Pantry and to the Cherokee Rotary Club. The MMC Community Ministries Food Pantry collects donations from businesses and individuals to keep...
stormlakeradio.com
Storm Lake Police Officers/Firefighters Will Wear Special Badges to Commemorate Sesquicentennial
A special set of badges will be worn by Storm Lake police officers and firefighters to commemorate the city's sesquicentennial year. The badges celebrating Storm Lake's 150th anniversary were authorized by Police Chief Chris Cole and Fire Chief Glen Schlesser, and were announced during today's (Mon) city council meeting. Chief Cole said the badges will be worn during the 2023 calendar year, and were created to replicate those worn by the first Storm Lake police officers and fire fighters in the late 1800's...(audio clip below :28 )
stormlakeradio.com
Clay County Tourism Unveils New Logo
Clay County Tourism has a new logo. Director Olivia Baxter says it incorporates a square outline, representative of the county’s square shape. It also features a patchwork and colors that Baxter says reflects Clay county’s natural assets. Baxter says they’re also refurbishing their website and that they are...
stormlakeradio.com
KAYL 75th Anniversary Chamber Coffee Scheduled This Month
A Storm Lake United Chamber Coffee event will be held at Storm Lake Radio later this month in honor of this being the 75th anniversary of KAYL. The Chamber Coffee will be held on Thursday, February 23rd starting at 9:30am at the stations at 910 Flindt Drive. Information will be given on the history of KAYL, plans for the future, and an update on recent changes including the new general manager Laura Hanks.
stormlakeradio.com
Sullivan Stepping Down as Early Elementary Principal
The Storm Lake School Board at their meeting yesterday (Wed) accepted the resignation of Early Elementary Principal Mike Sullivan, which will be effective at the end of this current school year. Superintendent Dr. Stacey Cole released a statement, saying that on behalf of the Storm Lake School District, she thanks...
stormlakeradio.com
Storm Lake City Council OK's Specifics of Gary Lalone Memorial
The Storm Lake City Council this week approved the specifics pertaining to a memorial in honor of former Storm Lake Preservation Association president Gary Lalone. In late November, the council approved a request from the Association to install the memorial. City Manager Keri Navratil said the Lake Preservation Association wants to install a natural stone monument...(audio clip below)
stormlakeradio.com
Meal Provider for Storm Lake Schools Serving More Kids This Year in District
A presentation was given on Wednesday at the Storm Lake School Board meeting from the district's meal provider Lunchtime Solutions. Food Service Manager Whitney Vohs said they're serving universal free breakfast meals this year, and they're serving more compared to last year, including at the high school. Vohs said regarding lunch meals, which are not free, they're exceeding their goal and serving more this year. Vohs said they feed around two-thousand kids per day throughout the Storm Lake district.
stormlakeradio.com
BV Sheriff's Reserve Fundraiser Event Happening This Coming Weekend
The Buena Vista County Sheriff's Reserve annual Dance Auction Fundraiser is happening this coming weekend. Sheriff Reserve Jason Butler says the event will take place this coming Saturday, February 11th at the Alta Community Center, with the doors opening at 7pm...(audio clip below :09 ) The event is free to...
stormlakeradio.com
Sac County Sheriff's Office Seeking Help Locating Wanted Man
The Sac County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's assistance in locating a wanted man. The sheriff's office has an outstanding warrant for the arrest of Michael Kruckenberg for Knowingly Providing False Information 2nd or Subsequent Offense, which is a class D felony. Kruckenberg has reportedly been living in Sac...
stormlakeradio.com
Suspicious Vehicle in Peterson Leads to Drug Charges Against Teens
Two teenagers received drug-related charges following an investigation into a suspicious vehicle parked at a gas pump in Peterson. According to the Clay County Sheriff's Office, the incident happened around 1am this past Friday. A deputy arrived at the scene and smelled the odor of marijuana as he approached the vehicle. A female passenger, 18-year-old Autumn Donis, surrendered a THC vaping cartridge and drug paraphernalia to the deputy. Deputies search the vehicle and discovered additional drug paraphernalia, marijuana, and THC vaping cartridges. A 17-year-old male juvenile who was in the vehicle was also taken into custody.
stormlakeradio.com
Albert City Man Sentenced to Prison on Drug Charge
An Albert City man was sentenced to prison on Monday in Buena Vista County District Court on a drug possession charge. According to the BV County Attorney's Office, 35-year-old Nicholas Skog previously pleaded guilty to Possession of Methamphetamine 3rd or Subsequent Offense, a class D felony. He was sentenced to serve up to five years in prison with the Iowa Department of Corrections.
