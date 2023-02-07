A Storm Lake United Chamber Coffee event will be held at Storm Lake Radio later this month in honor of this being the 75th anniversary of KAYL. The Chamber Coffee will be held on Thursday, February 23rd starting at 9:30am at the stations at 910 Flindt Drive. Information will be given on the history of KAYL, plans for the future, and an update on recent changes including the new general manager Laura Hanks.

STORM LAKE, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO