BOSTON -- Tom Brady retired last week. This week, he had Bill Belichick as a guest on his podcast. Anyone seeking some closure in the saga of Brady's Patriots career ending in 2020 could find some in that conversation.As a result of all of that, there's been plenty of nostalgic looks at Brady's career in New England. But some recent comments from Joe Montana may actually work to provide some more interesting perspective on what the end of Brady's New England career really felt like.The quotes come from a dynamite profile written by Wright Thompson for ESPN.com. The story is...

1 DAY AGO