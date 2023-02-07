Read full article on original website
Michael Irvin Sent Home From Super Bowl By NFL Network After Odd Incident
NFL Network sent home analyst Michael Irvin from its Super Bowl LVII coverage after a bizarre incident at a hotel in Arizona. Not many details have been provided, but the former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver was willing to talk about the situation on a radio program. According to the New...
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Stephen A. Smith reveals Isiah Thomas once said "Stephen Curry would not have averaged more than 18 points a game" in his era
Stephen A. lets us in on a private conversation between him and Isiah Thomas about Steph Curry.
The Average NFL Waterboy Gets Paid More Than You, And If Their Team Wins The Super Bowl – They Get A Ring
I’m not sure which rabbit hole I was going down when I learned this information. But when a team wins the Super Bowl, the members of the staff usually all get a ring, too. Then I started looking into salaries. That’s when I ran across what an NFL Waterboy makes.
Tom Brady believes outsiders tried to divide him and Bill Belichick
Tom Brady has already established himself as the greatest player of all time, but he isn’t looking to upstage Bill Belichick in the overall success for the New England Patriots. Pitting the former quarterback and head coach duo against one another has been a talking point even before Brady...
Photo of Tom Brady’s Son Towering Over Edelman Goes Viral
The quarterback’s older son, Jack, posed back to back with the former Patriots star. Tom Brady is listed at 6’4”, and it looks like his older son, Jack, inherited his height gene. The legendary quarterback shared a photo of the 15-year-old and cracked a quip at the expensive of one of his favorite former teammates, Julian Edelman.
Will Bill Belichick Leave Patriots After Breaking Don Shula's Record?
Will Belichick eventually leave Patriots? Curran, Florio swap theories originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. There's been plenty of discussion about legacy after Tom Brady announced his retirement earlier this month. And while Bill Belichick's legacy as an all-time great is already secure, there's still one milestone he's chasing. The...
Belichick reveals what he thinks is Tom Brady's 'greatest skill'
What made former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady such a great player?. It would take a while to list each one of his special skills. Some that immediately come to mind are his ultra-high compete level, his extreme dedication and preparation, his arm strength, his ability to move around in the pocket, his football IQ and his ability to perform in the clutch under lots of pressure.
Ex-Patriot Julian Edelman Recalls Crying After Chirp From Tom Brady
Now that the book on Tom Brady’s NFL career is officially closed, Julian Edelman will go down as arguably the legendary quarterback’s all-time favorite target. The former Patriots signal-caller and wide receiver achieved so many great things together in New England, which makes it easy to forget Edelman had very humble beginnings in Brady’s arsenal of weapons.
Super Bowl 2023: Paige Spiranac Lands Major Role for Big Game
Paige Spiranac is about to get a lot of exposure. On Monday, the 29-year-old golf influencer announced she will be a Super Bowl correspondent for Inside Edition. In an introductory video, Spiranac revealed that this will be the first time she will attend the NFL championship game in person. "I...
Rob Gronkowski suggests he and Tom Brady are permanently retired
Perhaps Rob Gronkowski and Tom Brady really are a package deal this offseason, after all. As shared by The Athletic's Jeff Howe, Gronkowski said during a Super Bowl LVII media session on Tuesday that he's "done" playing even if Brady or somebody else recruits him to come out of retirement.
Andy Reid’s Three Keys to Life Are Further Proof That He’s An American Treasure
Andy Reid is an American treasure. There really isn’t much debate about that. Still, Reid gave everyone further proof of how amazing he is while explaining the three keys to life. It was during Super Bowl media day that Reid was asked about these keys to life. “Rock the...
Giants legend: Tom Brady isn’t the G.O.A.T.
Former New York Giants linebacker Lawrence Taylor gave his pick for greatest of all time, and he’s not taking Tom Brady. “You say greatest quarterbacks ever, I’m still with Joe Montana. I’m not going with Tom Brady.”. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Taylor was...
Joe Montana comments add context to end of Tom Brady's Pats career
BOSTON -- Tom Brady retired last week. This week, he had Bill Belichick as a guest on his podcast. Anyone seeking some closure in the saga of Brady's Patriots career ending in 2020 could find some in that conversation.As a result of all of that, there's been plenty of nostalgic looks at Brady's career in New England. But some recent comments from Joe Montana may actually work to provide some more interesting perspective on what the end of Brady's New England career really felt like.The quotes come from a dynamite profile written by Wright Thompson for ESPN.com. The story is...
Report: Tom Brady Discussed NFL Future With Gisele Bundchen Before 2nd Retirement
Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady discussed his NFL future with ex-wife Gisele Bundchen before announcing his retirement from the NFL on Feb. 1, per Johnni Macke of Us Weekly. "Tom and Gisele are on cordial terms," a source told Us Weekly, adding that Bundchen...
JuJu Smith-Schuster Played Call of Duty with Mahomes, Kelce, MVS to Build Chemistry
If a team is rebuilding almost its entire wide-receiver group, it can take a lot of time to build chemistry with your quarterback unless you have the benefit of online gaming. Speaking to reporters during Super Bowl Opening Night (starts at 5:00 mark), Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster said he put in "a lot of hours" playing Call of Duty with Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Marquez Valdes-Scantling.
Tee Higgins Hopes to Stay with Bengals 'For a Long Time' Amid Contract Rumors
The Cincinnati Bengals have a talented young offensive core, but it will be difficult for them to keep so many star players together over the coming years. Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins, who is entering the final year of his rookie contract in 2023, was asked Thursday about his thoughts on the team's chances of keeping its core intact. He said he's hoping to remain in Cincinnati for the foreseeable future:
Joe Burrow Rumors: Bengals QB Wants to Structure New Contract to Keep Weapons
The Cincinnati Bengals have one of the best young cores in the NFL, but many of those young players will be due for significant contract extensions in the near future that could force the group to be split up. One of those players is quarterback Joe Burrow, though Bengals wide...
Derek Carr Trade Rumors: Saints, Raiders Have Framework for Deal in Place
Derek Carr to the Saints isn't a done deal, but the Las Vegas Raiders quarterback could soon be headed to New Orleans. The Raiders and Saints "already have the framework" of a Carr trade in place, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Carr controls his own destiny on where he ends up as he has a no-trade clause on his contract.
49ers Rumors: Jimmy Garoppolo's Relationship with Shanahan, Lynch Went 'A Bit South'
It already appeared that the chances of Jimmy Garoppolo returning to the San Francisco 49ers this offseason diminished completely, but on top of that, there reportedly was a breakdown between him and head coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch. According to The Athletic's Tim Kawakami, "The relationship between...
