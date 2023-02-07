Read full article on original website
Governor Abbott announces statewide plan banning use of TikTok
AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) – Governor Greg Abbott has announced a statewide model security plan for Texas state agencies to address vulnerabilities presented by the use of TikTok and other software on personal and state-issued devices.Following the Governor's directive, the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas Department of Information Resources developed the plan to guide state agencies on managing personal and state-issued devices used to conduct state business. Each state agency has until February 15, 2023 to implement its own policy to enforce this statewide plan."The security risks associated with the use of TikTok on devices used to conduct the important business of our...
House Democrats propose bill to give all Texas teachers a $15k pay raise
AUSTIN - Texas lawmakers filed a bill on Tuesday to provide all Texas teachers with a $15,000 pay raise. The legislative plan introduced by Austin Democratic Rep. James Talarico would provide school districts with adequate funding to increase the salaries of Texas teachers across the board.
WLBT
State Representatives pass House Bill 1020 which creates special judges for CCID; bill now heads to the senate
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - House Representatives passed House Bill 1020. This vote came after lawmakers spent nearly five hours debating the bill. City, county, and state leaders in Hinds County have been vocal in expressing that they oppose this legislation. Under this bill, the Mississippi Supreme Court would appoint judges...
Sen. John Whitmire files bill with Legislature that would force Houston firefighter contract
Senate Bill 736 was filed with the state Legislature Feb. 7. It would force city of Houston officials and Houston firefighters to conduct an arbitration process when contract negotiations reach an impasse. (Hannah Norton/Community Impact) As firefighters in Houston continue to operate without a contract with the city and are...
Gun control measures pass Senate, future uncertain in House
(The Center Square) – Virginia Senate lawmakers passed a range of gun control measures in a floor vote Monday, including bills to crack down on ghost guns, place prohibitions on where assault firearms can be carried and clarify Virginia’s “Red Flag Law.” Lawmakers in the Democrat-majority state Senate largely voted along party lines to pass three gun control measures Monday, forwarding them on to be heard in the House of Delegates. The bills will likely face an uphill battle in the Republican-controlled chamber, where lawmakers...
Metro News
Senate passes bill that would make vehicle inspections every 2 years
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Annual vehicle inspections could change to ever two years under a bill the Senate sent to the House on Friday. SB 254 changes the annual inspection to biannual and raises the sticker price from $3 to $6 to reflect that. The total price, including the sticker,...
Bill to classify drag shows as ‘adult-oriented businesses’ clears Arkansas Senate
Arkansas senators on Tuesday voted to classify drag shows as “adult-oriented businesses” under state law, advancing a bill meant to outlaw performances on public property or “where a minor can view” them. The measure, introduced earlier this month by Arkansas state Sen. Gary Stubblefield (R), passed Tuesday in an unexpected 29-6 vote along party lines.…
Gun bills hearing draws large crowd to State Capitol
With nine bills on the list for the JPR hearing, and a packed room, it could be an hours-long meeting.
KEVN
South Dakota Legislature poised to bar pregnant women from getting medical marijuana
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A bill that prevents a doctor from issuing a medical marijuana card to a pregnant or breastfeeding woman passes the House of Representatives Wednesday. The sponsor, Republican Rep. Fred Deutsch said House Bill 1053 was needed to protect pregnant women’s and their babies’ health. He...
KUTV
Bill clarifying conversion therapy ban unanimously clears House committee
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The LGBTQ rights group Equality Utah no longer opposes a bill surrounding conversion therapy for minors after compromise language was agreed to between the organization and the bill sponsor. House Bill 228, sponsored by Rep. Mike Petersen (R-North Logan), passed unanimously out of the...
Senate gives final passage to school choice scholarships, teacher raises
The Utah Legislature passed a bill that will provide $8,000 scholarships to qualifying families for private education and give licensed educators a $6,000 pay raise. Read more.
Column: A Republican governor vetoed a harsh anti-trans bill out of 'compassion' — then signed a worse one
Utah Gov. Cox stood firm against anti-transgender legislation last year. What made him sign a much harsher law this week?
Senate bill would OK some schools re-hiring retired teachers
The teacher wouldn't lose his or her health benefits by doing so, but the district would first have to go through the normal search and hiring process and would have to sign on after August 1.
Kentucky lawmakers attack LGBTQ school policies in new bills banning drag shows, curriculum
“I refuse to stand idly by and let a school system pervert the minds of our children,” Republican State Rep. Josh Calloway said in a social media post.
House committee advances conversion therapy bill after deal struck
In a unanimous vote, a House committee Monday passed a bill advancing a conversion therapy bill in Utah.
Bill to criminalize drag shows advances in North Dakota
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The North Dakota House on Thursday overwhelmingly approved a bill that would make it a crime to perform drag shows and cabaret performances in the presence of children or in public places. The House voted 79-13 to advance the bill to the Senate when the chambers exchange passed legislation in March. […]
State senator targets lawmakers to lobbyists ‘revolving door’ with new bill
Senate Bill 34 is looking to create a two-year 'cooling off period' for lawmakers; meaning, once they finish their term, they have to wait two years before they can become a lobbyist and accept money as a lobbyist.
KJCT8
Colorado senate passes bill to teach CPR in schools
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A lifesaving bill unanimously passed the Colorado State Senate today. Senator Janice Rich from Grand Junction co-sponsored the bill along with Loveland’s Senator Janice Marchman. The new bill will enforce CPR and automated external defibrillator training to be taught as part of the curriculum...
Ky. parents’ rights bill passes committee, opponents say it will harm transgender kids
Sen. Max Wise (R-Campbellsville) introduced a bill that will engage parents and schools with open communication about issues concerning their kids. Still, advocates opposing the bill believe it will hurt gay and transgender youth.
A judge in Texas is using a recent Supreme Court ruling to allow domestic abusers to keep their guns
Research shows that removing guns from violent abusers saves lives. But laws doing just that are at risk of being ruled unconstitutional, following a landmark Supreme Court guns case.
