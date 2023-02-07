Read full article on original website
Related
Arizona lawmakers pull constitutional public school spending cap for the year
(The Center Square) – Lawmakers in Arizona have given public school districts too much money. They remedied that problem Wednesday by allowing districts to spend more than a voter-approved cap on district spending allows, dodging a more than $1.3 billion shortfall compared to what schools were told they had when the Legislature passed its budget last year. Had they not, districts warned of closures before the school year ended. Among...
YAHOO!
Shame on the 21 far-right legislators who voted to shut down Arizona's schools
- Good news, kids. (Or maybe bad news, depending upon your perspective.) The Arizona Legislature has voted to allow your schools to remain open for the rest of the school year. This, despite the best efforts of 21 far-right Republicans who wanted to slam shut classroom doors across the state.
fox10phoenix.com
Photo radars in Arizona could be a thing of the past if proposed bill becomes law
Lawmakers in the Arizona Senate are proposing a bill to stop photo radar in the state – this has been a debate for several years and legislation is being pushed once again. Some say this system is intrusive and some say it helps public safety.
arizonasuntimes.com
Republican Legislators Oppose Participation in Katie Hobbs’s Election Task Force Nominations
Arizona State Senate President Warren Petersen (R-Mesa) and House Speaker Ben Toma (R-Peoria) sent a letter to Governor Katie Hobbs Monday, outlining their concerns and refusal to participate with the Elections Task Force (ETF) created through Executive Order 2023-03. “We agree that election reform is necessary. But we question whether...
roselawgroupreporter.com
New legislation could renew or destroy Prop 400
AZBEX and BEX Companies are dedicated to covering and supporting the Architecture/Engineering/Construction industry in Arizona. From our inception more than a decade ago, our operating mission has been: “We help our subscribers find work.”. That focus has been both broad enough to allow us to cover a wide range...
Report: Arizona school district excess property valued near $3.3 billion
(The Center Square) – Common Sense Institute Arizona Policy & Research Director Glenn Farley is convinced the state needs to rethink how it does business regarding overseeing its school facilities and district space accumulation operations. “Leaders need to take a hard look at things and instead of just being able to add space they should have the power to remove and reallocate it as needed,” Farley told The Center Square. “I think that data is clear, and I’m not the first one to raise the...
'Deal with it': Arizona lawmaker blocks gun safety bill from being heard
PEORIA, Ariz. — It takes just a few seconds for firearms safety instructor Brandon Loftin to access his handgun from a safe. Loftin believes quick access is often just as important as accuracy. "When it comes to a stressful situation, you have to practice for it to become a...
KTAR.com
Here’s what KTAR News learned from chronic absenteeism in Arizona schools
PHOENIX — Over the past week, KTAR News reported on an issue prevalent in Arizona schools — chronic absenteeism. Reporter Griselda Zetino spoke with districts, nonprofits and other professionals about the root of the problem, its rise and what’s being done to reverse the troubling trend. Here’s...
votebeat.org
How an Arizona official is making Cochise County a “laboratory” for election skepticism
David Stevens had never supervised a ballot count. He didn’t know how he would count nearly 50,000 ballots by hand, who would help, or where he would find enough space to do it. But that didn’t dissuade him. Less than a month before the November election, Stevens, the...
Arizona Capitol Times
Nation watches as Arizona’s universal ESA voucher fiasco fails
Universal ESA vouchers are already a dismal failure defunding our local public schools, threatening to bankrupt our state and raising red flags about taxpayer-funded discrimination. And the nation is watching as special interests rush to force through vouchers in other states before the cautionary tale of Arizona comes fully to light.
Lawmakers Consider Dividing State's Most Populous County
Arizona State legislators are reportedly considering dividing up the state's most populous county, a surprising move that proponents say would create better, smaller governments, while opponents call the move a "punishment for an election that a few feels didn’t go the way it should."
Woman jailed for collecting 4 ballots in Arizona sparks fear of voting in majority Latino city
This story was produced in partnership with Type Investigations, with support from the Fund for Constitutional Government. SAN LUIS, ARIZONA – The small city of San Luis is tucked away in the far corner of Arizona, closer to Mexico than to any major U.S. city. The community is nearly 95% Latino and tight-knit — the […] The post Woman jailed for collecting 4 ballots in Arizona sparks fear of voting in majority Latino city appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
Arizona Silver Belt
Downwinders still eligible for compensation
The US government extended the Radiation Exposure Compensation Act (RECA) program until June 10, 2024. If you have cancer or you lost a family member to cancer and you or they fall into one of the three following categories, you may be eligible for a lump sum compensation:. · Uranium...
KOLD-TV
Southern Arizona to receive federal money to cut down on traffic-related deaths
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Federal money is on the way to help keep people safe on the roads across Arizona. It’s part of an action plan aimed to lower the number of traffic deaths around the country, including southern Arizona. The Biden Administration says almost $5 million is...
Arizona Parents are Using Public Ed $ for Kayaks, Trampolines & SeaWorld Tickets
When former Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey signed a law last year that lets any family receive public funds for private school or homeschooling, he said he “trusts parents to choose what works best” for their children. Over 46,000 Arizona students now use an education savings account, or ESA, which provides about $7,000 per child annually […]
KGUN 9
Loophole in law threatens future Arizona water supply, expert and lawmaker says
From Yavapai to Maricopa to Pinal counties, freestanding houses in planned communities are going up by the hundreds. But many are not for sale. They are for rent. It's a model that has only developed in the last few years across Arizona. In Arizona's six Active Management Areas (AMA), including...
azbilingual.news
IRS tax preparation system is bad for Arizona
It was a difficult holiday season for small businesses and working families. The inflation rate increased by 7.1 percent in November, making it harder for families to buy everyday essentials and holiday gifts. The Federal Reserve also raised interest rates, making it even more difficult for Arizonans to purchase a home, or for local small businesses to take out a loan to expand or hire new workers.
roselawgroupreporter.com
Who’s calling the shots in Arizona water now, and where will they take us?
Will Thelander’s family farm in Pinal County, Ariz. had to shrink by half as farmers there lost all of their Colorado River water supply due to mandated cuts.|| NPR. Opinion: There are a lot of new(er) voices at the proverbial water negotiating table. How does Arizona unify them to move past the status quo?
AZFamily
Some Arizona state lawmakers propose splitting up Maricopa County
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona legislators are considering splitting up Maricopa County. There are two measures being presented that would chop up Maricopa County into smaller governments, backers say. One GOP critic, Maricopa County Treasurer John Allen, said he believes it will do the exact opposite and that the measures are instead motivated by political revenge. “This is about a punishment for an election that a few feels didn’t go the way it should,” he said. Allen, a lifelong Republican, served 11 years in the state Legislature. He says any plans to divide the county would go against the GOP’s belief in less government.
jackcentral.org
Northern Arizona to gain large-scale solar plant by 2025
The Salt River Project (SRP), a not-for-profit utility and electricity provider, has partnered with renewable energy company Clenera to develop a new large-scale solar plant in Coconino County. This plant, officially named CO Bar Solar, will increase the percentage of carbon-free energy produced by both companies. CO Bar Solar will...
Comments / 3