Arizona State

The Center Square

Arizona lawmakers pull constitutional public school spending cap for the year

(The Center Square) – Lawmakers in Arizona have given public school districts too much money. They remedied that problem Wednesday by allowing districts to spend more than a voter-approved cap on district spending allows, dodging a more than $1.3 billion shortfall compared to what schools were told they had when the Legislature passed its budget last year. Had they not, districts warned of closures before the school year ended. Among...
ARIZONA STATE
roselawgroupreporter.com

New legislation could renew or destroy Prop 400

AZBEX and BEX Companies are dedicated to covering and supporting the Architecture/Engineering/Construction industry in Arizona. From our inception more than a decade ago, our operating mission has been: “We help our subscribers find work.”. That focus has been both broad enough to allow us to cover a wide range...
ARIZONA STATE
The Center Square

Report: Arizona school district excess property valued near $3.3 billion

(The Center Square) – Common Sense Institute Arizona Policy & Research Director Glenn Farley is convinced the state needs to rethink how it does business regarding overseeing its school facilities and district space accumulation operations. “Leaders need to take a hard look at things and instead of just being able to add space they should have the power to remove and reallocate it as needed,” Farley told The Center Square. “I think that data is clear, and I’m not the first one to raise the...
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Capitol Times

Nation watches as Arizona’s universal ESA voucher fiasco fails

Universal ESA vouchers are already a dismal failure defunding our local public schools, threatening to bankrupt our state and raising red flags about taxpayer-funded discrimination. And the nation is watching as special interests rush to force through vouchers in other states before the cautionary tale of Arizona comes fully to light.
ARIZONA STATE
South Dakota Searchlight

Woman jailed for collecting 4 ballots in Arizona sparks fear of voting in majority Latino city

This story was produced in partnership with Type Investigations, with support from the Fund for Constitutional Government.  SAN LUIS, ARIZONA – The small city of San Luis is tucked away in the far corner of Arizona, closer to Mexico than to any major U.S. city. The community is nearly 95% Latino and tight-knit — the […] The post Woman jailed for collecting 4 ballots in Arizona sparks fear of voting in majority Latino city appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
SAN LUIS, AZ
Arizona Silver Belt

Downwinders still eligible for compensation

The US government extended the Radiation Exposure Compensation Act (RECA) program until June 10, 2024. If you have cancer or you lost a family member to cancer and you or they fall into one of the three following categories, you may be eligible for a lump sum compensation:. · Uranium...
GILA COUNTY, AZ
azbilingual.news

IRS tax preparation system is bad for Arizona

It was a difficult holiday season for small businesses and working families. The inflation rate increased by 7.1 percent in November, making it harder for families to buy everyday essentials and holiday gifts. The Federal Reserve also raised interest rates, making it even more difficult for Arizonans to purchase a home, or for local small businesses to take out a loan to expand or hire new workers.
ARIZONA STATE
roselawgroupreporter.com

Who’s calling the shots in Arizona water now, and where will they take us?

Will Thelander’s family farm in Pinal County, Ariz. had to shrink by half as farmers there lost all of their Colorado River water supply due to mandated cuts.|| NPR. Opinion: There are a lot of new(er) voices at the proverbial water negotiating table. How does Arizona unify them to move past the status quo?
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Some Arizona state lawmakers propose splitting up Maricopa County

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona legislators are considering splitting up Maricopa County. There are two measures being presented that would chop up Maricopa County into smaller governments, backers say. One GOP critic, Maricopa County Treasurer John Allen, said he believes it will do the exact opposite and that the measures are instead motivated by political revenge. “This is about a punishment for an election that a few feels didn’t go the way it should,” he said. Allen, a lifelong Republican, served 11 years in the state Legislature. He says any plans to divide the county would go against the GOP’s belief in less government.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
jackcentral.org

Northern Arizona to gain large-scale solar plant by 2025

The Salt River Project (SRP), a not-for-profit utility and electricity provider, has partnered with renewable energy company Clenera to develop a new large-scale solar plant in Coconino County. This plant, officially named CO Bar Solar, will increase the percentage of carbon-free energy produced by both companies. CO Bar Solar will...
COCONINO COUNTY, AZ

