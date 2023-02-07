ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

French tennis players rush to Mahut’s rescue after Giudicelli’s criticism

When Nicolas Mahut, a respected member of the Davis Cup France team for many years, was criticised by Bernard Giudicelli, the former president of the French Tennis Federation and a great supporter of the Davis Cup reform project in 2018, French players easily chose their side and supported their peer en masse on Tuesday.
NBC Sports

World aquatics championships head to Singapore in 2025, replacing Russia

Singapore will hold the world aquatics championships in 2025, replacing the originally awarded host of Kazan, Russia, and bringing the event to Southeast Asia for the first time. It will mark an unprecedented fourth consecutive year to have a world aquatics championships after Budapest (2022), Fukuoka, Japan (2023) and Doha...
TENNESSEE STATE
NBC Sports

Alexis Pinturault wins world championships combined; American in fourth

Elena Fanchini, an Italian Alpine skier whose career was cut short by a tumor, has died. She was 37. Fanchini, the 2005 World downhill silver medalist at age 19, passed away Wednesday at her home in Solato, near Brescia, the Italian Winter Sports Federation announced. Fanchini died on the same...
msn.com

2023 World Alpine Skiing Championships TV, live stream schedule

Every race of the world Alpine skiing championships airs live on Peacock from Feb. 6-19. France hosts the biennial worlds in Meribel and Courchevel — six women’s races, six men’s races and one mixed-gender team event. Mikaela Shiffrin is the headliner, in the midst of her most...
NBC Sports

Mikaela Shiffrin ties world Alpine skiing championships medals record

Italian skier Elena Fanchini, whose career was cut short by a tumor, has died. She was 37. Fanchini passed away Wednesday at her home in Solato, near Brescia, the Italian Winter Sports Federation announced. Fanchini died on the same day that fellow Italian Marta Bassino won the super-G at the...
WVNews

Shiffrin rules out racing downhill; super-G next at worlds

MERIBEL, France (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin has ruled out skiing the downhill at the world championships — keeping to her pre-announced schedule of four events. Shiffrin inspected the course before the opening downhill training session Tuesday just to take a look at the layout ahead of Wednesday’s super-G race. But she did not enter the training session.
WVNews

Ryan Ruffels leads men's Vic Open after course record 61

BARWON HEADS, Australia (AP) — Ryan Ruffels had seven birdies and two eagles in a course record-equaling 61 on Thursday, taking a two-shot lead at 11-under after the first round of the Vic Open at 13th Beach Golf Links on Thursday. The Florida-based Ruffels has been playing on the...
WVNews

McKibbin shoots 64, surprise leader at Singapore Classic

SINGAPORE (AP) — Tom McKibbin was a surprise first-round leader of the Singapore Classic after shooting 8-under 64 on Thursday. The 20-year-old Northern Irishman is ranked No. 308, has just one top-10 finish on the European tour and has missed the cut in two of his three events in 2023.
tennismajors.com

Linz Open: Vondrousova advances to quarter-finals

Czech Marketa Vondrousova reached the last 8 of the Linz Open by winning against Spanish qualifier Rebeka Masarova 6-1, 6-1 at the Design Center Linz on Wednesday. Vondrousova, ranked No 89, will play the winner of the match between Hungarian qualifier Dalma Galfi and German wildcard Eva Lys next. In...
WVNews

Lens beats Lorient to reach French Cup quarterfinals

LORIENT, France (AP) — Facundo Medina converted the final spot kick to send Lens to the French Cup quarterfinals in a 4-2 penalty shootout win over Lorient after the teams were tied 1-1 in regulation time Thursday. The visitors took the lead in the 21st minute when Angelo Fulgini...
The Independent

Chelsea’s eyes are on the big European prize, says Sophie Ingle

Sophie Ingle says Chelsea are determined to turn domestic dominance into European silverware.Chelsea and Arsenal are among the seeded teams for Friday’s Champions League quarter-final draw in Switzerland after topping their qualifying groups before Christmas.Emma Hayes’ Women’s Super League champions breezed through their group, winning five and drawing once and beating two-time finalists Paris St Germain home and away.Chelsea can play Lyon, the reigning holders and eight-time champions, Roma or Bayern Munich at the quarter-final stage with the second leg guaranteed to be at home.“Champions League is the next aim for us as a club,” said midfielder Ingle, 31, part...

