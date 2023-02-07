Read full article on original website
Kia And Hyundai Offer Solution To ‘Kia Boyz’ TikTok Trend After Hundreds Of Cars Stolen
Kia has begun reaching out to the select group of vehicle owners impacted by the ‘Kia Boyz’ TikTok challenge by sending letters out to owners. The South Korean automaker is providing a solution to alleviate the negative consequences on its brand’s reputation, and the best part? It won’t cost you a dime.
Top Speed
Mercedes AMG-SL63: A Brilliant Sports GT That Can't Quite Keep Up With The 911 Turbo S
Mercedes has a long line of luxurious, sports coupes. The Mercedes SL is the most notable of the brand’s models as the nameplate dates back to 1954 with the 190 SL W121 and 300 SL W198 models. Over the years, the model has evolved, and eventually, it transformed into a heavyweight luxury convertible with massive power.
Top Speed
Three Solid Alternatives To The Mercedes G-Wagen
The Mercedes G-Wagen, or G-Class as the cool kids prefer to call it, is an ideal luxury SUV if you're looking to feel like the belle of the ball. It's no surprise that it's so popular among those who can afford its pricey cost of around $140,000 since it's iconic, off-road competent, and luxurious. However, there are alternative luxury SUVs available if you want a comparable level of performance, features, and the sensation of being the life of the party without using all your funds. We'll look at three options that can compete with the classic Mercedes G-Wagen. These three SUVs will satisfy your needs regardless of whether you desire a sporting powerhouse, an elegant Italian beauty, or a rough-terrain conqueror.
Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio Tries To Hit Top Speed On Autobahn
The Alfa Romeo Giulia is a four-door that arguably oozes with style. However, the Italian sedan isn't just about the looks; its Quadrifoglio version comes with power figures to back up that sporty styling – and this Autobahn top-speed run, courtesy of AutoTopNL, is a testament to that. The...
MotorAuthority
Jay Leno drives a 1971 Ferrari 365 GTS/4 Daytona
Jay Leno doesn't own Ferraris, but he still likes to have them on his Jay Leno's Garage YouTube show. This episode features a true Prancing Horse classic—a 1971 Ferrari 365 GTS/4 Daytona. The car is owned by Ferrari collector David Lee, who also brought his Ferrari 288 GTO and...
What is Audi Quattro?
Discover what Audi Quattro is and where it comes from, plus which new Audi models include the technology. The post What is Audi Quattro? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorTrend Magazine
Christian von Koenigsegg Interview: The Technical Power of Lateral Thinking
Plastic bags, ballpoint pens, frozen chicken, and the collapse of the Soviet Union. That's how the screaming madness of a 1,600-hp twin-turbo flat-plane-crank V-8, the brain-melting complexity of a nine-speed transmission with seven tiny clutches, and the space/time warp of hand-built 310-mph hypercars all began. The through line? Christian von Koenigsegg, serial entrepreneur, self-taught engineer, and steadfast lateral thinker.
Where did America’s convertible cars go?
(Our Auto Expert) – There is Nothing like driving a convertible, wind in your hair, elements in your face, and the feeling of being outside while driving. But convertibles are disappearing from the American Market. They’re becoming less popular, but it doesn’t mean there aren’t some really great convertibles available at dealer lots today. It […]
fox56news.com
The best muscle cars
) — Although the first true American muscle car was introduced in 1949 with the Oldsmobile Rocket 88, it wasn’t until the 1960s that muscle cars enjoyed their heyday. It was during this time that Americans embraced their love for powerful vehicles, and the major American automakers introduced high-performance vehicles into their lineups to meet the growing demand.
OFFICIAL: Ferrari Has Four New Cars Coming In 2023
As first noticed by Motor1, Ferrari's 2022 financial year earnings call - which detailed record financial results for 2022 - revealed that the Prancing Horse will launch four new models before the end of 2023, with another 11 to follow over the next three years (2023-2026). As is typical of the brand, no further details were provided, but it appears that Ferrari will average five models per year. What will these be?
