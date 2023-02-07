Driver crashes into house in northeast Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating after a driver crashed into a house in northeast Oklahoma City.

Around 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday, a homeowner near N.E. 50th and Kelley said she woke up to her alarm going off and a person calling for help.

She told KFOR that she realized a truck had crashed into her garage.

She says the driver veered off of Kelley, crashed into her RV, and then crashed into her garage.

Fortunately, no one inside the home suffered any injuries.

Police say the driver will be arrested for driving under the influence once he is released from the hospital.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.