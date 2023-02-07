Read full article on original website
Madonna Set for 40th Anniversary Tour in 2023
Madonna is reportedly planning a 40th anniversary tour, which will kick off in late 2023. Celebrating the 40th anniversary of her eponymous debut album, Madonna will perform music from her entire catalog of 14 albums, from Madonna in 1983 through her most recent release, Madame X, in 2019 on the tour, in addition to pulling from her 38 top 10 hits and 12 No. 1s.
Muni Long Releases “Horas Y Horas,” Spanish Version Of Viral Single “Hrs & Hrs”
Muni Long is still capitalizing off of her infectious ballad, “Hrs & Hrs,” as the viral hit has been transformed into a sultry Spanish tune as part of Long’s new Spotfiy Singles package. “Horas Y Horas,” revamped by Grammy-winning production duo The Avila Brothers, begins with the R&B phenom asking, “¿Pero te puedo cantar…en español?” This translates to the enchanting opener, “But can I sing to you…in Spanish?” More from VIBE.comZaytoven Sells Music Catalog To Ultra International Music PublishingAnita Baker Teases New Music Ahead Of 'Songstress' TourGloRilla, Muni Long, Armani White, And More Named In RIAA Class Of 2022 List The...
NME
Louis Tomlinson documentary ‘All Of Those Voices’ to hit cinemas
Louis Tomlinson has announced details for his upcoming documentary film All Of Those Voices. Directed by Charlie Lightening (As It Was), the film promises an “intimate and unvarnished” journey through Tomlinson’s life and career with never-before-seen home movie footage and behind-the-scenes access to his 2022 world tour.
Depeche Mode releases first song since death of founding member Andy Fletcher
Rock band Depeche Mode is back with its first new song since the death of founding member Andy Fletcher last year.
‘Skinamarink’ Is An Extremely Online, Word-of-Mouth, Lo-Fi Horror Sensation
Like most works of determined minimalism, Kyle Edward Ball’s new film Skinamarink is easily enough described: a series of static, low-angle long takes trap us in the first-person perspective of two frightened children unable to find Mom and Dad, and then trap those children in a haunted house thick with atmosphere. Stretching a $15,000 budget cobbled together from crowdfunding sites, Ball converted his parents’ Edmonton home into an ominous wood-paneled labyrinth of vanishing doors and windows, his camera trained on corners of ceilings, carpets, discarded toys, and eerie glowing TVs playing vintage public domain cartoons from Fleischer Studios. The scant...
NME
Church Of Satan responds to backlash to Sam Smith and Kim Petras’ Grammys performance
The Church Of Satan has responded to the backlash from conspiracy theorists and right-wingers to Sam Smith and Kim Petras’ Grammys performance. The pair’s performance of their collaborative single ‘Unholy’ at the awards show on Sunday (February 5) saw Smith wearing a red horned hat and Petras dancing in a cage flanked by dancers with red whips while flames blazed behind them.
Complex
Ice Spice Links With PinkPantheress in Video for “Boy’s a Liar Pt. 2”
The British singer-songwriter PinkPantheress has teamed up with Bronx rapper Ice Spice for a remix of her fan-favorite track “Boy’s a Liar.”. The original track, which PinkPantheress co-produced with Mura Masa, arrived last year before showing up on her Take Me Home EP, and now it’s getting an extra boost courtesy of the “Munch” rapper. While most rappers might struggle to rap over the type of production PinkPantheress works with, Ice Spice effortlessly blends into the track on the remix, which is titled “Boy’s a Liar Pt. 2.”
The Drifters Star Charlie Thomas Dead: The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Was 85
Charlie Thomas featured on The Drifters' hits including "This Magic Moment," "Up on the Roof," "On Broadway" and chart-topper "Save the Last Dance for Me" Charlie Thomas, a member of The Drifters for more than 60 years, has died. He was 85. The musician's friend and fellow singer Peter Lemongello Jr. confirmed Thomas' death on Instagram on Jan. 31. Speaking to The New York Times on Monday, he added that Thomas died following complications from liver cancer. "I am completely devastated and shattered after losing my best friend of...
Explore Tampa Bay music genres with Every Noise at Once
See how Spotify classifies the local music scene.
NME
Watch Paramore perform new song ‘Running Out Of Time’
Played a new song called ‘Running Out Of Time’ at an album release show in Nashville last night (February 6) – check out the footage and full setlist below. The Hayley Williams-fronted trio performed at the Grand Ole Opry House venue in the Tennessee city ahead of dropping their sixth studio record, ‘This Is Why’, on Friday (February 10).
Top 7 TV Theme Songs from the 1970s
A television show is nothing without its theme song. It’s an important part of every series and should be instantly recognizable, immediately hooking audiences from the jump. Television theme songs of the 1970s reflected the decade’s grooving musical style with funked-up bass lines, bouncing rhythms, and arrangements just as over-the-top as the shows.
Guitar World Magazine
Epiphone revives the Newport Bass and introduces a new acoustic four-string, the El Capitan J-200 Studio Bass, for 2023
The first, the Newport Bass, pays homage to a classic Epiphone design which debuted in 1961, offering a series of refinements which the company says “meet the needs of today’s bass players”. We’d love to stay in touch, sign up for The Pick team to contact you...
NME
Harry Styles was forced to “reverse” Grammys performance due to stage malfunction
Harry Styles and his dancers were forced to “reverse” their routine live onstage at the Grammys 2023 after the revolving stage malfunctioned. The pop star sang his 2022 hit single ‘As It Was’ at the 65th Annual Awards in Los Angeles, California last Sunday (February 5).
Yaya Bey Announces New EP, Shares Video for New Song “Exodus the North Star”: Watch
Yaya Bey has announced a new EP: Exodus the North Star is due out March 24 via Big Dada. The six-track release includes guest appearances from Jay Daniel, Exaktly, and Nativesun. Ahead of the full EP, the Brooklyn-based vocalist has unveiled the title track from the release, which arrives with a new video. Check it out below.
NME
Former AOA leader Shin Jimin to make solo comeback this month with debut mini-album
Former AOA leader Shin Jimin will release new solo music this month in the form of her debut mini-album, ‘Boxes’. The announcement was made via the singer’s label, Alo Malo Entertainment, on February 8, when it took to its official social media to share a teaser poster for the new release. According to the poster, ‘Boxes’ is due out on February 22 at 12pm KST. Additional details regarding its tracklist and promotions have yet to be disclosed by the company.
NME
Ozzy Osbourne on his double Grammy win: “I’m one lucky motherfucker”
Ozzy Osbourne has responded to his double Grammy win in a statement. The former Black Sabbath frontman earned two awards at the 65th Annual Awards in Los Angeles, California last Sunday (February 5): Best Rock Album (‘Patient Number 9’) and Best Metal Performance (‘Degradation Rules’ feat. Tony Iommi).
Barbra Streisand Memoir ‘My Name Is Barbra’ to Release in November
The release date for Barbra Streisand’s anticipated memoir has been announced. Viking, a Penguin Random House imprint, announced Tuesday that Streisand’s My Name Is Barbra will be published on Nov. 7. More from The Hollywood ReporterArnold Schulman, Screenwriter on 'Goodbye, Columbus' and 'Love With the Proper Stranger,' Dies at 97Melinda Dillon, Actress in 'Close Encounters of the Third Kind' and 'A Christmas Story,' Dies at 83What to Read Right Now: Timely Books With Hollywood Appeal With a career that has spanned six decades and featured dozens of books written about her, Streisand will finally chronicle her story in her own words. In the...
NPR
Heejin Jang, 'Our Brief Eternity'
On "Our Brief Eternity," a 13-minute epic from Heejin Jang's forthcoming album Me and the Glassbirds — out March 3 on Doom Trip Records — the Korean experimentalist delivers a barrage of noises that are at constant risk of exploding. She doesn't care for an all-out assault on the senses, though, instead opting to capture an apocalyptic trek through fog and rubble. There are familiar sounds — electronics revving like engines, uninterrupted beeping and birdsong — and they settle into a rhythmic loop, the song resembling an industrial dance track heard from afar. When a clattering breakbeat arrives, the sample gets stretched like putty, sounding like wooden furniture being ripped apart by a tornado. The overarching feeling is of uneasy displacement; without a groove to latch onto, or invigorating catharsis, "Our Brief Eternity" becomes a portrait of life at its bleakest, for when we trudge through each day burnt out and broken. Amid the haze is a genial conversation dotted with laughter, but any such solace is fleeting here. Jang depicts hell on earth as dreary and hopeless: an empty void.
Guitar World Magazine
This offset acoustic is made almost entirely from reclaimed acrylic – and it sounds surprisingly good
We’ve not, however, come across a home build quite like this: a zero-percent wood acoustic guitar, made almost entirely out of recycled plastic. We’d love to stay in touch, sign up for The Pick team to contact you with great news, content and offers. Matt is a Staff...
‘Brian Eno left a note in my zither case’: how fate intervened for ambient music pioneer Laraaji
The US musician has spellbound generations with his improvisational sound. He explains how chance encounters and listening to an ‘inner guidance’ has changed the course of his life
