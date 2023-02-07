ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Dakota State

Wyoming News

Ban on forced employee microchip implants initially passed by Senate

CHEYENNE — A bill that bans employers from requiring employees to have microchips implanted into their bodies passed the Wyoming Senate on first reading Tuesday. Senate File 72 was brought by Sen. Dan Laursen, R-Powell, and received a unanimous recommendation out of the House Labor, Health and Social Services Committee before it came to the Senate floor. It was carried forward Tuesday by a majority vote in the Senate Committee of the Whole, with brief debate preceding the vote. ...
WYOMING STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

Bill forcing Washington residents to vote advances from committee

Senate Bill 5209, which would require Washington residents to vote in every major election, cleared the Senate State Government and Elections Committee on Tuesday, according to a media release from Washington Senator Jeff Wilson (R). The bill will advance to the Senate Rules Committee, which is the last step before a vote on the full Senate floor. Sponsors of the bill are Democratic Senators Sam Hunt, Andy Billig, Lisa Wellman, Bob Hasegawa, Liz Lovelett, Rebecca Saldaña, Marko Liias, Steve Conway, Manka Dhingra, Karen Keiser, Patty Kuderer, Joe Nguyen, Javier Valdez and Claire Wilson. According to the text of the bill, it would require every eligible voter to either register to vote or obtain a waiver from the obligation to register to vote. However, the bill also says that “no excuse is required for a waiver.”
WASHINGTON STATE
KIMT

Minnesota House passes bill to give driver’s licenses to undocumented residents

Rep. Aisha Gomez, DFL-Minneapolis, introduces HF4 on the House Floor Jan. 30. Photo by Catherine Davis/Minnesota House Information. Minnesota House lawmakers passed a bill 69-60 to give driver’s licenses to undocumented residents on Monday after a decade of advocacy from immigrant rights groups. The bill now heads to the state Senate.
Idaho Capital Sun

Bill prohibiting immunization considerations in child protection cases advances in Idaho Senate

After discussions of alleged vaccine-related child protection situations in states as far away as Maine, but none in Idaho, the Senate Judiciary and Rules Committee unanimously voted to advance a bill that would prohibit immunization status from being a factor in child protection investigations or termination of parental rights. Senate Bill 1029 will receive a […] The post Bill prohibiting immunization considerations in child protection cases advances in Idaho Senate appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
Metro News

House passes anti-sanctuary city bill, Senate moves approves several bills in Friday session

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The House of Delegates approved a bill on Friday aimed at keeping sanctuary cities from popping up in West Virginia and sent it to the Senate. The original version of HB 2008 referred specifically to sanctuary cities. House Judiciary struck those references. The version the House passed forbids a state entity, local entity or law enforcement agency from adopting written or unwritten polices that prohibit enforcing federal immigration laws.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
fergusnow.com

Mn Senate Ag Committee Approves Legal Cannabis Bill

(St. Paul, MN) — The Minnesota Senate Agriculture Committee is the latest panel to approve a bill that would legalize recreational cannabis in the state. Andrew Johnmeyer of Green Machine Farm in Goodhue County spoke in support of the measure. He praised the bill’s, ” explicit preference for small,...
MINNESOTA STATE
The Associated Press

S. Dakota Senate suspends lawmaker after vaccine exchange

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — The South Dakota Senate on Thursday suspended a Republican state senator in a rare move that stripped the lawmaker of all legislative power while keeping the allegations against her a secret. Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller, who is among a group of right-wing Statehouse Republicans, told reporters earlier Thursday that she was being punished following an exchange she had with a legislative aide about vaccinations. Sen. Michael Rohl, the Republican lawmaker who initiated the motion to suspend Frye-Mueller, said in a statement that it was based on “serious allegations” and had been made to ensure the Legislature was creating a safe work environment for employees. He likened the Senate’s suspension to the move a business owner or human resources department would make when allegations are raised. “The Senate will operate swiftly and diligently through the process of an investigation and provide the opportunity for due process to all parties involved,” Rohl said.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE

