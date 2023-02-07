Read full article on original website
Related
Ban on forced employee microchip implants initially passed by Senate
CHEYENNE — A bill that bans employers from requiring employees to have microchips implanted into their bodies passed the Wyoming Senate on first reading Tuesday. Senate File 72 was brought by Sen. Dan Laursen, R-Powell, and received a unanimous recommendation out of the House Labor, Health and Social Services Committee before it came to the Senate floor. It was carried forward Tuesday by a majority vote in the Senate Committee of the Whole, with brief debate preceding the vote. ...
KATV
Bill that calls for year-round daylight saving time does not make it out of committee
LITTLE ROCK, ARK. — A bill that called for year-round daylight saving time did not make it out of committee today after 20 lawmakers voted in a meeting on Wednesday, January 18th. The State Agencies and Governmental Affairs- House Committee had two bills on the meeting's agenda that concerned...
Bill forcing Washington residents to vote advances from committee
Senate Bill 5209, which would require Washington residents to vote in every major election, cleared the Senate State Government and Elections Committee on Tuesday, according to a media release from Washington Senator Jeff Wilson (R). The bill will advance to the Senate Rules Committee, which is the last step before a vote on the full Senate floor. Sponsors of the bill are Democratic Senators Sam Hunt, Andy Billig, Lisa Wellman, Bob Hasegawa, Liz Lovelett, Rebecca Saldaña, Marko Liias, Steve Conway, Manka Dhingra, Karen Keiser, Patty Kuderer, Joe Nguyen, Javier Valdez and Claire Wilson. According to the text of the bill, it would require every eligible voter to either register to vote or obtain a waiver from the obligation to register to vote. However, the bill also says that “no excuse is required for a waiver.”
KEVN
South Dakota Legislature poised to bar pregnant women from getting medical marijuana
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A bill that prevents a doctor from issuing a medical marijuana card to a pregnant or breastfeeding woman passes the House of Representatives Wednesday. The sponsor, Republican Rep. Fred Deutsch said House Bill 1053 was needed to protect pregnant women’s and their babies’ health. He...
KELOLAND TV
South Dakota lawmaker introduces bill to ban drag shows using state money, resources
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Months after a student organization hosted a drag show event on the South Dakota State University campus, a lawmaker is moving to prevent it from happening again. HB 1116 was filed Tuesday by Republican Representative Chris Karr and has the support of 15 other lawmakers....
Metro News
Senators ask how $28 million in covid money went first to governor’s fund and then to baseball project
Senators are trailing the Justice administration’s transfer of the remaining $28 million in federal covid relief dollars to a fund controlled by the Governor’s Office, which then put millions of dollars from that transfer toward construction of Marshall University’s new baseball field. “Isn’t that money laundering?” asked...
Metro News
Senate passes bill that would make vehicle inspections every 2 years
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Annual vehicle inspections could change to ever two years under a bill the Senate sent to the House on Friday. SB 254 changes the annual inspection to biannual and raises the sticker price from $3 to $6 to reflect that. The total price, including the sticker,...
KIMT
Minnesota House passes bill to give driver’s licenses to undocumented residents
Rep. Aisha Gomez, DFL-Minneapolis, introduces HF4 on the House Floor Jan. 30. Photo by Catherine Davis/Minnesota House Information. Minnesota House lawmakers passed a bill 69-60 to give driver’s licenses to undocumented residents on Monday after a decade of advocacy from immigrant rights groups. The bill now heads to the state Senate.
Senators pass bill to crack down on those refusing to pull over for police
He states that one recent report from larger cities which looked at fleeing vehicles showed 77% of them were not stolen
Bill prohibiting immunization considerations in child protection cases advances in Idaho Senate
After discussions of alleged vaccine-related child protection situations in states as far away as Maine, but none in Idaho, the Senate Judiciary and Rules Committee unanimously voted to advance a bill that would prohibit immunization status from being a factor in child protection investigations or termination of parental rights. Senate Bill 1029 will receive a […] The post Bill prohibiting immunization considerations in child protection cases advances in Idaho Senate appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Metro News
House passes anti-sanctuary city bill, Senate moves approves several bills in Friday session
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The House of Delegates approved a bill on Friday aimed at keeping sanctuary cities from popping up in West Virginia and sent it to the Senate. The original version of HB 2008 referred specifically to sanctuary cities. House Judiciary struck those references. The version the House passed forbids a state entity, local entity or law enforcement agency from adopting written or unwritten polices that prohibit enforcing federal immigration laws.
fergusnow.com
Mn Senate Ag Committee Approves Legal Cannabis Bill
(St. Paul, MN) — The Minnesota Senate Agriculture Committee is the latest panel to approve a bill that would legalize recreational cannabis in the state. Andrew Johnmeyer of Green Machine Farm in Goodhue County spoke in support of the measure. He praised the bill’s, ” explicit preference for small,...
Gun bills hearing draws large crowd to State Capitol
With nine bills on the list for the JPR hearing, and a packed room, it could be an hours-long meeting.
Senate bill would OK some schools re-hiring retired teachers
The teacher wouldn't lose his or her health benefits by doing so, but the district would first have to go through the normal search and hiring process and would have to sign on after August 1.
KATU.com
Oregon asks state Supreme Court to let gun control Measure 114 take effect
PORTLAND, Ore. — The state of Oregon is asking the state Supreme Court to step in and let Oregon’s new gun control law, Measure 114, finally take effect. It’s been on hold since December due to legal challenges. Oregon voters narrowly approved the measure last November. The...
Senate bill will provide regulations to those purchasing mobile home parks in North Dakota
Simply put, it states that every tenant must be given the name, address, and phone number of the park owner.
KIMT
House passes bill to restore voting rights to people released from prison
Rep. Cedrick Frazier addresses the media Feb. 2 ahead of House Floor debate on HF28. The bill, which later passed the House, would restore voting rights to people convicted of a felony upon their release from incarceration. Photo by Catherine Davis/Session Daily. The Minnesota House passed a bill to restore...
Senate passes bill putting Jackson water under state control, House to vote next
Mississippi Senate passed a bill Tuesday to place long-term control of Jackson's water, wastewater and storm water systems under a nonprofit-led regional authority. The post Senate passes bill putting Jackson water under state control, House to vote next appeared first on Mississippi Today.
S. Dakota Senate suspends lawmaker after vaccine exchange
PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — The South Dakota Senate on Thursday suspended a Republican state senator in a rare move that stripped the lawmaker of all legislative power while keeping the allegations against her a secret. Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller, who is among a group of right-wing Statehouse Republicans, told reporters earlier Thursday that she was being punished following an exchange she had with a legislative aide about vaccinations. Sen. Michael Rohl, the Republican lawmaker who initiated the motion to suspend Frye-Mueller, said in a statement that it was based on “serious allegations” and had been made to ensure the Legislature was creating a safe work environment for employees. He likened the Senate’s suspension to the move a business owner or human resources department would make when allegations are raised. “The Senate will operate swiftly and diligently through the process of an investigation and provide the opportunity for due process to all parties involved,” Rohl said.
Comments / 0