Who Saw This Coming? Penguins Win, 2-1, in OT
The Pittsburgh Penguins have won 25 games this season. They’ll probably win at least another dozen or so before its over. But it’s unlikely they’ll have another victory as unlikely as the 2-1 decision they earned in overtime against Colorado at PPG Paints Arena Tuesday night. The...
Yardbarker
Rangers acquire Vladimir Tarasenko from Blues
The New York Rangers acquired forward Vladimir Tarasenko and defenseman Niko Mikkola from the St. Louis Blues on Thursday. The Blues will receive forward Sammy Blais, prospect Hunter Skinner and two draft picks in exchange for Mikkola and Tarasenko, who will be an unrestricted free agent this summer. The Blues get a conditional first-round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft and a conditional fourth-round pick in 2024.
markerzone.com
BRUCE BOUDREAU FINDS 'NEW' GIG NEARLY THREE WEEKS AFTER BEING FIRED BY VANCOUVER
Bruce, there it is. The former Canucks head coach has found a 'new' gig less than three weeks after being let go by Vancouver. The 68-year-old will be returning to the NHL Network as an in-studio analyst and will make his season debut on Thursday night. Boudreau previously worked for the NHL Network from August 2020 to December 2021 before being hired by the Vancouver Canucks.
FOX Sports
Coyotes take on the Blackhawks following Chychrun's 2-goal performance
Arizona Coyotes (17-28-6, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (15-29-5, eighth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Coyotes visit the Chicago Blackhawks after Jakob Chychrun's two-goal game against the Minnesota Wild in the Coyotes' 3-2 win. Chicago is 3-9-1 against the Central Division and 15-29-5 overall....
Yardbarker
Avalanche D Cale Makar (head) out at least two games
Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar will sit out the final two games of the team's road trip due to a head injury, coach Jared Bednar announced Thursday. Makar, 24, will miss Thursday's Stanley Cup Final rematch against the host Tampa Bay Lightning and Saturday's clash versus the Florida Panthers. The...
NHL
Bruins Recall Jakub Lauko
BOSTON - Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, February 9, that the team has recalled forward Jakub Lauko from Providence. Lauko, 22, has skated in eight games with Boston this season, recording one goal and two assists. The 6-foot, 196-pound forward has appeared in 30 AHL games this season with Providence, totaling nine goals and six assists for 15 points. The Prague, Czechia native was originally selected by Boston in the third round (77thoverall) of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft.
KARE
Wild fade continues with 4-1 loss to Dallas
DALLAS — Captain Jamie Benn broke a scoreless tie 23 seconds into the second period of his 1,001st career game, and the Dallas Stars beat the Minnesota Wild 4-1 on Wednesday night. Benn's 20th goal on a perfect feed from 19-year-old rookie Wyatt Johnston started a three-goal second for...
