He thinks you’d have to be an “American Psycho” to live here. Despite arguably making his literary bones in NYC, writer Bret Easton Ellis likely won’t be moving back anytime soon. During a recent Big Apple trip to promote his new book “The Shards,” the novelist wondered, “How in the f–k does anyone live here?” and pondered how someone could possibly call the now “unrecognizable” metropolis home. “I arrived Wednesday night during this horrible storm, and then the usual problems of getting your luggage, an hour waiting at Delta carousel, and then the ride into New York,” the disillusioned 58-year-old satirist told...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO