ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
multihousingnews.com

Inside Coney Island’s Vertical Boardwalk

From top to bottom, this Brooklyn project is a model of green building practices. Here's what makes it unique. The most pressing issue changing the face and structure of the built environment is the need to build sustainably, the absolute necessity to create buildings that have very low or zero carbon offsets, and use energy- and water-efficient technologies. So experts in the industry are coming up with or reinventing building methods.
BROOKLYN, NY
newyorkupstate.com

Legacy operators weigh in on NY’s legal weed quality, prices

New York’s first two retail adult-use dispensaries are open in Manhattan, where Housing Works Cannabis Co. and Smacked! Village opened in December and January, respectively. Excitement is in the air among shoppers, licensed operators, lawmakers and the legacy cannabis community. At the same time, concerns over price, plant quality and customer experience have been long-speculated and reported by several early customers. These claims are common when new cannabis markets come online.
MANHATTAN, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

10 ICONIC New York City Restaurants Every New Yorker Needs to Try

Visiting the Big Apple and wondering about the most iconic restaurants in New York City restaurants you can’t afford to miss? I was in your shoes once too, before moving to NYC six years ago. I can attest that your search is worthwhile, because no visit to the Big Apple is complete without a proper (and unforgettable) meal.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

NYC program brings grocery stores to food deserts

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A home-cooked meal takes on a new flavor when a new grocery store opens.  Green Way Markets has opened on DeKalb Avenue in Brooklyn. It is part of a New York City program designed to bring grocery stores to areas known as food deserts where there’s limited access to fresh produce […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
THE CITY

One of the Largest Cruise Ships Is Coming to Red Hook, Along With Its Exhaust

In December, Mayor Eric Adams announced to great fanfare MSC Cruise’s forthcoming year-round operations from the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal (BCT). The ships, the mayor said, would bring thousands of tourist dollars to New York City.But the vessels will also bring toxic diesel exhaust to the local community.Over the course of a single day, a docked and idling cruise ship...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
W42ST.nyc

Please Switch Off Your Face ID Before Entering the Bar — NYC Nightlife Advice

New York City officials are advising patrons of Hell’s Kitchen’s gay bars and clubs to switch off the facial recognition software on their phones as a security measure in response to the deaths of Julio Ramirez and John Umberger and the recent druggings and robberies of others. Ramirez and Umberger were both found dead of […] The post Please Switch Off Your Face ID Before Entering the Bar — NYC Nightlife Advice appeared first on W42ST.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
mixmag.net

New 140-capacity club Outer Heaven opens in New York

A new 140-capacity club has opened in Manhattan, New York City, called Outer Heaven. Located at 191 Chrystie Street on the border of SoHo and Lower East Side, it features two rooms – a cocktail lounge fitted with a turntable and a “micro club” with a DJ booth and a small dancefloor, Resident Advisor reports.
MANHATTAN, NY
W42ST.nyc

Hell’s Kitchen’s Prolific Illegal Smoke Shops May Soon Be Shut Down

Mayor Eric Adams and Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg have declared a new initiative to smoke out New York’s 1,400 unlicensed cannabis shops  — and many of Hell’s Kitchen’s 38 dispensaries will be in their sights. Mayor Adams and DA Bragg along with Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine, City Council Members Gale Brewer and Erik […] The post Hell’s Kitchen’s Prolific Illegal Smoke Shops May Soon Be Shut Down appeared first on W42ST.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

‘American Psycho’ author slams NYC: ‘How in the f–k does anyone live here?’

He thinks you’d have to be an “American Psycho” to live here. Despite arguably making his literary bones in NYC, writer Bret Easton Ellis likely won’t be moving back anytime soon. During a recent Big Apple trip to promote his new book “The Shards,” the novelist wondered, “How in the f–k does anyone live here?” and pondered how someone could possibly call the now “unrecognizable” metropolis home. “I arrived Wednesday night during this horrible storm, and then the usual problems of getting your luggage, an hour waiting at Delta carousel, and then the ride into New York,” the disillusioned 58-year-old satirist told...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
tourcounsel.com

Atlantic Terminal Mall | Shopping mall in New York City

Atlantic Terminal and Atlantic Center are two shopping malls located on Atlantic Avenue surrounded by Hanson Place, Fort Greene Place and Flatbush Avenue in the Fort Greene section of Brooklyn, New York City, near Downtown Brooklyn. Atlantic Terminal is located across the street from the Atlantic Center Mall[2] (via a...
BROOKLYN, NY
pix11.com

Fake Con Edison workers rob Brooklyn woman

Police are searching for two suspects who posed as Con Edison employees and robbed a Brooklyn apartment Tuesday morning, police said. Police are searching for two suspects who posed as Con Edison employees and robbed a Brooklyn apartment Tuesday morning, police said. NY pioneer against book bans speaks out. The...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Bridget Mulroy

Tipping Grows 'Out of Control' in NYC

Tipping Grows 'Out of Control' in NYCPhoto by(@emyerson/iStock. The United States is one of the only places in the world where tipping is customary. Tipping is a term used for over-paying on a bill to ‘thank’ the person, or people providing a service.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy