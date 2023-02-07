Read full article on original website
It is dangerous to return to the US: A migrant met with a deadly fate as he attempted to cross back into NYC from Canada
People Bullied a Woman for Her Albinism and Laughed at Her Dreams of Becoming a Model, but She won the catwalk world
Migrants who left NYC for Canada with free bus tickets have changed their minds and are coming back: "Lots of snow"
This Hudson Valley Home is so Terrifying it has Been Legally Declared Haunted by New York State
Who Was The Falling Man From 9/11?
newyorkupstate.com
This Friday: Queens’ first legal marijuana dispensary hiring budtenders, managers, more (guest column)
This guest column is from the NY CAURD Coalition, a group formed to create a sustainable, equitable and inclusive cannabis industry. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author, and do not necessarily reflect the views or positions of NY Cannabis Insider. Fresh into 2023,...
New York Set To Open First Cannabis Dispensary Outside of NYC
Not long after Smacked LLC opened its doors in late January, another cannabis dispensary was announced to open by the end of the week. What makes this new shop unique is that it is the first legal recreational cannabis dispensary to open outside of New York City. More Licenses Coming.
Bed Bath & Beyond closing all Manhattan stores except for 1
The chain is closing all of its New York City locations except the one in Chelsea.
multihousingnews.com
Inside Coney Island’s Vertical Boardwalk
From top to bottom, this Brooklyn project is a model of green building practices. Here's what makes it unique. The most pressing issue changing the face and structure of the built environment is the need to build sustainably, the absolute necessity to create buildings that have very low or zero carbon offsets, and use energy- and water-efficient technologies. So experts in the industry are coming up with or reinventing building methods.
newyorkupstate.com
Legacy operators weigh in on NY’s legal weed quality, prices
New York’s first two retail adult-use dispensaries are open in Manhattan, where Housing Works Cannabis Co. and Smacked! Village opened in December and January, respectively. Excitement is in the air among shoppers, licensed operators, lawmakers and the legacy cannabis community. At the same time, concerns over price, plant quality and customer experience have been long-speculated and reported by several early customers. These claims are common when new cannabis markets come online.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
10 ICONIC New York City Restaurants Every New Yorker Needs to Try
Visiting the Big Apple and wondering about the most iconic restaurants in New York City restaurants you can’t afford to miss? I was in your shoes once too, before moving to NYC six years ago. I can attest that your search is worthwhile, because no visit to the Big Apple is complete without a proper (and unforgettable) meal.
NYC program brings grocery stores to food deserts
NEW YORK (PIX11) — A home-cooked meal takes on a new flavor when a new grocery store opens. Green Way Markets has opened on DeKalb Avenue in Brooklyn. It is part of a New York City program designed to bring grocery stores to areas known as food deserts where there’s limited access to fresh produce […]
One of the Largest Cruise Ships Is Coming to Red Hook, Along With Its Exhaust
In December, Mayor Eric Adams announced to great fanfare MSC Cruise’s forthcoming year-round operations from the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal (BCT). The ships, the mayor said, would bring thousands of tourist dollars to New York City.But the vessels will also bring toxic diesel exhaust to the local community.Over the course of a single day, a docked and idling cruise ship...
‘Surprising and a little gross’: Rats of New York taking over, ruining cars
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Rats are not only running the streets of New York City but ruining the wiring in New Yorkers’ cars. The problem of rodents nesting under hoods first made headlines during COVID-19 pandemic shutdowns, but it is continuing even now as people move their cars regularly. PIX11 News’ Eileen Lehpamer took a […]
Early Addition: Some Silicon Valley entrepreneurs are trying to turn Williamsburg into a hub for young ambitious creative types
Because the pink pigeon is dead and so is irony, here are your early links: FDNY infighting, busing migrants to Canada, Pitchfork really goes in on this Italian rock band and more. [ more › ]
arizonasuntimes.com
New York Mandates City Employees to Participate in Critical Race Theory-Inspired Training, Report
New York City employees must participate in racial equity training by March, according to a news report Monday that equates the curriculum to critical race theory, which essentially makes the argument America’s institutions are inherently racist. “The training provides all NYC employees with a framework to understand … the...
Please Switch Off Your Face ID Before Entering the Bar — NYC Nightlife Advice
New York City officials are advising patrons of Hell’s Kitchen’s gay bars and clubs to switch off the facial recognition software on their phones as a security measure in response to the deaths of Julio Ramirez and John Umberger and the recent druggings and robberies of others. Ramirez and Umberger were both found dead of […] The post Please Switch Off Your Face ID Before Entering the Bar — NYC Nightlife Advice appeared first on W42ST.
mixmag.net
New 140-capacity club Outer Heaven opens in New York
A new 140-capacity club has opened in Manhattan, New York City, called Outer Heaven. Located at 191 Chrystie Street on the border of SoHo and Lower East Side, it features two rooms – a cocktail lounge fitted with a turntable and a “micro club” with a DJ booth and a small dancefloor, Resident Advisor reports.
Staten Island loan shark sentenced to life in prison for NYC businessman’s murder
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A Staten Island loan shark was sentenced to life in prison for his role in the extortion and murder of a New York City business owner. Ppassim (Big Sam) Elder, 43, had been charged with the October 2017 death of Queens business owner Hani Kasem, 64.
Hell’s Kitchen’s Prolific Illegal Smoke Shops May Soon Be Shut Down
Mayor Eric Adams and Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg have declared a new initiative to smoke out New York’s 1,400 unlicensed cannabis shops — and many of Hell’s Kitchen’s 38 dispensaries will be in their sights. Mayor Adams and DA Bragg along with Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine, City Council Members Gale Brewer and Erik […] The post Hell’s Kitchen’s Prolific Illegal Smoke Shops May Soon Be Shut Down appeared first on W42ST.
‘American Psycho’ author slams NYC: ‘How in the f–k does anyone live here?’
He thinks you’d have to be an “American Psycho” to live here. Despite arguably making his literary bones in NYC, writer Bret Easton Ellis likely won’t be moving back anytime soon. During a recent Big Apple trip to promote his new book “The Shards,” the novelist wondered, “How in the f–k does anyone live here?” and pondered how someone could possibly call the now “unrecognizable” metropolis home. “I arrived Wednesday night during this horrible storm, and then the usual problems of getting your luggage, an hour waiting at Delta carousel, and then the ride into New York,” the disillusioned 58-year-old satirist told...
tourcounsel.com
Atlantic Terminal Mall | Shopping mall in New York City
Atlantic Terminal and Atlantic Center are two shopping malls located on Atlantic Avenue surrounded by Hanson Place, Fort Greene Place and Flatbush Avenue in the Fort Greene section of Brooklyn, New York City, near Downtown Brooklyn. Atlantic Terminal is located across the street from the Atlantic Center Mall[2] (via a...
pix11.com
Fake Con Edison workers rob Brooklyn woman
Police are searching for two suspects who posed as Con Edison employees and robbed a Brooklyn apartment Tuesday morning, police said. Police are searching for two suspects who posed as Con Edison employees and robbed a Brooklyn apartment Tuesday morning, police said. NY pioneer against book bans speaks out. The...
Tipping Grows 'Out of Control' in NYC
Tipping Grows 'Out of Control' in NYCPhoto by(@emyerson/iStock. The United States is one of the only places in the world where tipping is customary. Tipping is a term used for over-paying on a bill to ‘thank’ the person, or people providing a service.
Extra Extra: Here's a video of a rat crawling on a subway snoozer
Because this rat is even bolder than most, here are your end-of-day links: Ozy attempting a comeback, Donald Trump had some nice words about the SOTU speech, the men of Real Housewives and more. [ more › ]
