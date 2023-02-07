Read full article on original website
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Terry Bradshaw shares harsh words for Russell Wilson
Russell Wilson has been the center of criticism for several months now. The Denver Broncos quarterback failed to live up to expectations set for him by the huge trade that went through in the offseason that sent him to the Mile High city. The massive contract didn’t help matters either. Though the season has been Read more... The post Terry Bradshaw shares harsh words for Russell Wilson appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident
Michael Irvin has been removed from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will not make any of his scheduled NFL Network appearances for the remainder... The post Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
FOX Sports
Super Bowl 2023 picks: Our experts predict Chiefs-Eagles winner
The final two teams are set. Patrick Mahomes leads the Kansas City Chiefs against Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII (Sunday, 6:30 p.m. ET, FOX and the FOX Sports App). Will Mahomes capture his second Lombardi Trophy in his first six NFL seasons, or will the...
TODAY.com
See the sweet treat Donna Kelce delivered to her sons ahead of Super Bowl
Super Bowl week is just getting underway and we are already seeing some a-dough-rable moments from the Kelce family. During Super Bowl 57 Opening Night in Phoenix, Donna Kelce met her sons — who will face off against one another on Super Bowl Sunday — on stage with a special delivery.
Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31
Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
NESN.com
Chiefs Star Travis Kelce Already Sick Of ‘Kelce Bowl’ Storyline
There will be a battle of brothers Sunday night when the Chiefs and the Eagles square off at State Farm Stadium in Arizona. This storyline isn’t lost on anyone, as it’s been beaten to a pulp since the end of January. Ever since Philadelphia and Kansas City clinched a spot in Super Bowl LVII, one of the most popular talking points has been Travis and Jason Kelce sharing football’s biggest stage. The Chiefs tight end and the Eagles center soon will become the first brothers to ever compete against each other in a Super Bowl.
ABC 15 News
Valley veterans score Super Bowl tickets through non-profit, Vet Tix
A national non-profit that helps give veterans and service members a chance at ticketed events was able to secure the hottest ticket in the Valley — the Super Bowl. Nearly 15 years ago, Veteran Michael Focareto was lucky enough to watch the New York Giants upset the near-perfect season of the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl in Glendale.
Getting a look at Super Bowl Experience for fans in Phoenix
PHOENIX (CBS) -- The city is decked out for Super Bowl LVII, and Eagles fans are on their way. Some are already there.We got a look at multiple parts of the Super Bowl Experience set up at the Phoenix Convention Center downtown.We tried out the quarterback scramble and got a look at the locker room and some of the Eagles and Super Bowl LVII on display.You can check out the experience in the videos here.
CBS Sports
Super Bowl 2023: Time, TV, streaming, location for Eagles vs. Chiefs, plus dates for next two Super Bowls
The AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs and NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles will meet in Super Bowl LVII and it will be played a day earlier in 2023, taking place on February 12 -- still on the second Sunday of February. The game will be played at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona (the stadium will host its third Super Bowl and first since 2015). Super Bowl LVI will be broadcast on Fox at 6:30 p.m.
CBS Sports
2023 Super Bowl: 57 things to know for Super Bowl 57 as Patrick Mahomes leads Chiefs vs. Jalen Hurts' Eagles
The NFL's biggest stage is set: Super Bowl LVII will feature two of the NFL's most explosive teams, promising a potential shootout for the Lombardi Trophy. Now, what better way to prepare for the 57th Super Bowl than by soaking up 57 important things to know for the big game? We've got you covered right here, with all the basics -- and a little more:
ABC 15 News
Super Bowl tickets for $700? That's what the posts say, but what are you really getting?
Still trying to find a ticket to Super Bowl LVII? The last time I checked, you'd pay at least $4,000 on NFL partner sites. But what if you could get the same ticket for just $700?. I started searching online at Craigslist and OfferUp while trying to find the best...
ABC 15 News
NFL heart study saves the life of retired player in the Valley
AHWATUKEE, AZ — One of the most memorable headlines from the NFL this year is Damar Hamlin collapsing on the field during a Bills-Bengals game, and a former player in the Valley is hoping the conversation about heart health will last well beyond this season. When Jeff McIntyre took...
NFL-Super Bowl media embraces surprise new A-lister: Donna Kelce
PHOENIX, Feb 9 (Reuters) - As celebrities descended on Phoenix this week ahead of Super Bowl 57, a brand new A-lister emerged that few had heard of before: Donna Kelce. The mother of Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce will see her sons make history on Sunday when they become the first brothers to play each other in the NFL championship game.
Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl: Mahomes vs. Hurts QB contracts
Quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts are competing Sunday as their teams vie for the Super Bowl championship title. FOX Business takes a look at their contracts.
FOX Sports
Super Bowl 2023 preview: Warren Sharp predicts what Eagles, Chiefs will exploit
I've been analyzing this game for over a week. And yes, these are the two teams supposed to be here. We're lucky enough to get a Super Bowl featuring the best team from the NFC and the best team from the AFC. They've both been under scrutiny all season. When...
How many Texans have started at QB in the Super Bowl? Not very many.
Two Texans will take snaps in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday — Jalen Hurts from the Houston area and Patrick Mahomes who grew up outside Tyler — and that's 40% of the total signal-callers from the Lone Star State to start the big game.
Colts Cover-2 Podcast: What can the Colts learn from Kansas City and Philadelphia
With the Colts coaching search likely in limbo until after the Super Bowl, IndyStar insiders Joel A. Erickson and Nate Atkins take a look at lessons from the two Super Bowl participants, the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, that the Colts should apply in Indianapolis.
Jason and Travis Kelce are the first brothers to play against each other in a Super Bowl
Brothers Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce both played football in college at the University of Cincinnati. They will be the first brothers to play against each other in a Super Bowl. The Kansas City Chiefs will face off against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, February 12, 2023, in the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.
Yardbarker
Highs, lows from Andy Reid's tenure with the Philadelphia Eagles
In 1999, the Eagles hired Andy Reid as the franchise's 20th head coach. The unheralded quarterbacks coach from the Green Bay Packers had no professional experience as an offensive coordinator or head coach. But Reid quickly grew into his lofty position and became the winningest head coach (130-93-1) in franchise...
