There will be a battle of brothers Sunday night when the Chiefs and the Eagles square off at State Farm Stadium in Arizona. This storyline isn’t lost on anyone, as it’s been beaten to a pulp since the end of January. Ever since Philadelphia and Kansas City clinched a spot in Super Bowl LVII, one of the most popular talking points has been Travis and Jason Kelce sharing football’s biggest stage. The Chiefs tight end and the Eagles center soon will become the first brothers to ever compete against each other in a Super Bowl.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO