Phoenix, AZ

OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Comeback

Terry Bradshaw shares harsh words for Russell Wilson

Russell Wilson has been the center of criticism for several months now. The Denver Broncos quarterback failed to live up to expectations set for him by the huge trade that went through in the offseason that sent him to the Mile High city. The massive contract didn’t help matters either. Though the season has been Read more... The post Terry Bradshaw shares harsh words for Russell Wilson appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
DENVER, CO
Larry Brown Sports

Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident

Michael Irvin has been removed from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will not make any of his scheduled NFL Network appearances for the remainder... The post Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DALLAS, TX
FOX Sports

Super Bowl 2023 picks: Our experts predict Chiefs-Eagles winner

The final two teams are set. Patrick Mahomes leads the Kansas City Chiefs against Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII (Sunday, 6:30 p.m. ET, FOX and the FOX Sports App). Will Mahomes capture his second Lombardi Trophy in his first six NFL seasons, or will the...
KANSAS CITY, MO
OnlyHomers

Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31

Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
ATHENS, GA
NESN.com

Chiefs Star Travis Kelce Already Sick Of ‘Kelce Bowl’ Storyline

There will be a battle of brothers Sunday night when the Chiefs and the Eagles square off at State Farm Stadium in Arizona. This storyline isn’t lost on anyone, as it’s been beaten to a pulp since the end of January. Ever since Philadelphia and Kansas City clinched a spot in Super Bowl LVII, one of the most popular talking points has been Travis and Jason Kelce sharing football’s biggest stage. The Chiefs tight end and the Eagles center soon will become the first brothers to ever compete against each other in a Super Bowl.
KANSAS CITY, MO
ABC 15 News

Valley veterans score Super Bowl tickets through non-profit, Vet Tix

A national non-profit that helps give veterans and service members a chance at ticketed events was able to secure the hottest ticket in the Valley — the Super Bowl. Nearly 15 years ago, Veteran Michael Focareto was lucky enough to watch the New York Giants upset the near-perfect season of the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl in Glendale.
GLENDALE, AZ
CBS Philly

Getting a look at Super Bowl Experience for fans in Phoenix

PHOENIX (CBS) -- The city is decked out for Super Bowl LVII, and Eagles fans are on their way. Some are already there.We got a look at multiple parts of the Super Bowl Experience set up at the Phoenix Convention Center downtown.We tried out the quarterback scramble and got a look at the locker room and some of the Eagles and Super Bowl LVII on display.You can check out the experience in the videos here.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Super Bowl 2023: Time, TV, streaming, location for Eagles vs. Chiefs, plus dates for next two Super Bowls

The AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs and NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles will meet in Super Bowl LVII and it will be played a day earlier in 2023, taking place on February 12 -- still on the second Sunday of February. The game will be played at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona (the stadium will host its third Super Bowl and first since 2015). Super Bowl LVI will be broadcast on Fox at 6:30 p.m.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

2023 Super Bowl: 57 things to know for Super Bowl 57 as Patrick Mahomes leads Chiefs vs. Jalen Hurts' Eagles

The NFL's biggest stage is set: Super Bowl LVII will feature two of the NFL's most explosive teams, promising a potential shootout for the Lombardi Trophy. Now, what better way to prepare for the 57th Super Bowl than by soaking up 57 important things to know for the big game? We've got you covered right here, with all the basics -- and a little more:
KANSAS CITY, MO
ABC 15 News

NFL heart study saves the life of retired player in the Valley

AHWATUKEE, AZ — One of the most memorable headlines from the NFL this year is Damar Hamlin collapsing on the field during a Bills-Bengals game, and a former player in the Valley is hoping the conversation about heart health will last well beyond this season. When Jeff McIntyre took...
Reuters

NFL-Super Bowl media embraces surprise new A-lister: Donna Kelce

PHOENIX, Feb 9 (Reuters) - As celebrities descended on Phoenix this week ahead of Super Bowl 57, a brand new A-lister emerged that few had heard of before: Donna Kelce. The mother of Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce will see her sons make history on Sunday when they become the first brothers to play each other in the NFL championship game.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Highs, lows from Andy Reid's tenure with the Philadelphia Eagles

In 1999, the Eagles hired Andy Reid as the franchise's 20th head coach. The unheralded quarterbacks coach from the Green Bay Packers had no professional experience as an offensive coordinator or head coach. But Reid quickly grew into his lofty position and became the winningest head coach (130-93-1) in franchise...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

