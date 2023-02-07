ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

WGN Radio

City Club of Chicago: Commissioner Brandon Johnson

February 8, 2023 Commissioner Brandon Johnson City Club event description: Commissioner Brandon Johnson As the son of a pastor and one of ten siblings, Brandon Johnson was raised on a foundation of hard work, faith and service. Brandon began his career as a public school teacher, first at Jenner Academy in Cabrini-Green and then at […]
CHICAGO, IL
Jake Wells

Lori Lightfoot trailing far behind in mayoral race

Mayor Lightfoot is facing a steep uphill battle to reelection. A recent survey from The Daily Line and Crain’s Chicago Business saw Lightfoot trailing significantly behind Rep. Jesús ​“Chuy” García (D-Ill.,), Brandon Johnson and Paul Vallas, with 25% of those surveyed saying they backed García and another 25% backing Johnson, 15% choosing Vallas and 11% behind Lightfoot.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

After Chicago shuts down Flash Towing, company moves to DuPage County

LEMONT, Ill. (CBS) – The City of Chicago tried to shut them down, but they're back up and running.Flash Towing, a fraudulent towing operation, moved to DuPage County. CBS 2's Sabrina Franza went there and found the company wasn't so happy when cameras showed up.Last month, CBS 2 showed you a cease-and-desist sign on another lot operated by Flash Towing, but the company didn't do either. The city shut down the company because it was operating without a license.Then on Wednesday, Flash Towing and Recovery 2.0 was no longer operating out of an illegal lot in Chicago. It was operating...
CHICAGO, IL
POLITICO

Chicago nudges Biden in Wisconsin

Good Wednesday morning, Illinois. We caught Goodman Theatre's production of “Toni Stone” about the first Black woman to play in the Negro Leagues. It’s poignant and funny, and you don’t have to know baseball to enjoy it. TOP TALKER. FIRST IN PLAYBOOK: The City of Chicago...
CHICAGO, IL
Popculture

Jack Taylor, WGN Anchor, Dead at 94

Beloved WGN news anchor Jack Taylor has died. Taylor, who had a seven-decade career in journalism and appeared on TV screens in Chicago on WGN for more than 20 years, died of heart failure over the weekend, the news station announced. He was 94. Taylor's radio career began accidentally while...
CHICAGO, IL
Axios

More people are moving out of Chicago

People aren't moving to big city centers to big city centers like Chicago as they used to, even as employers ramp up calls to return to the office, reports Axios' Sami Sparber. Why it matters: Affordability is still drawing folks to cheaper and less populous areas, particularly those in the...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

A look inside the new migrant shelter in Chicago's Woodlawn neighborhood

CHICAGO (CBS) -- We have a new look inside a Woodlawn school now serving as a temporary shelter for asylum seekers.Chicago Alderman Ray Lopez (15th) tweeted out photos over the weekend from inside the former Wadsworth Elementary School. It's now setup with computers, cots inside a sleeping area and a washer and dryer for laundry.Lopez criticized the conditions in the shelter, writing "it looks like an illegal conversion on steroids."Dozens of people moved in last week, despite objections from some people in the community. The city of Chicago says up to 250 migrants could stay there for up to two years.
CHICAGO, IL
wjol.com

Lightfoot Scolds Rivals During Mayoral Forum

Tensions are running high between the candidates running for mayor of Chicago. During a forum last night on WTTW-TV, Mayor Lori Lightfoot accused Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson of “mansplaining” and scolded former Chicago Public Schools CEO Paul Vallas for treating her “like some child.” Public safety, education and other topics led to the combative exchanges. Candidate and Congressman Jesus “Chuy” Garcia didn’t participate because he was attending President Biden’s State of the Union address.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Potential 3-Way Tie Emerges in Race For Chicago Mayor, New Poll Shows

The Chicago mayor's race would end in a three-way tie if the election happened today, an independent poll commissioned by Telemundo Chicago, NBC 5, the Chicago Sun-Times and WBEZ shows, with no clear path for Mayor Lori Lightfoot to win in a runoff election. Results from the poll, released Wednesday,...
CHICAGO, IL
nadignewspapers.com

Kim Foxx may be out in 2024, but Lightfoot’s first

It’s becoming increasingly obvious that Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx may not seek a third term in 2024, according to some Democratic Party sources. If that does happen, voters will finally have a chance to get it right. She won’t be on the ballot. “She’s had...
COOK COUNTY, IL
