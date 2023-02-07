Read full article on original website
City Club of Chicago: Commissioner Brandon Johnson
February 8, 2023 Commissioner Brandon Johnson City Club event description: Commissioner Brandon Johnson As the son of a pastor and one of ten siblings, Brandon Johnson was raised on a foundation of hard work, faith and service. Brandon began his career as a public school teacher, first at Jenner Academy in Cabrini-Green and then at […]
fox32chicago.com
Report says Supt. David Brown likely to leave Chicago Police Department, Lightfoot disputes
CHICAGO - Aides to embattled Chicago Police Supt. David Brown have begun preparing a "legacy document" of his accomplishments and goals, apparently laying the groundwork for his exit, a source told the Sun-Times. With crime the top issue on the minds of Chicago voters, all eight mayoral challengers have vowed...
Latest 2023 Chicago Mayoral Endorsements: Pat Quinn Endorses Rep. García; Faith Leaders Endorse Lightfoot, Wilson
As Election season in in the city heats up, more Chicago leaders, groups and organizations are groups are sending a message to voters by throwing their support towards different candidates in the city's crowded race for mayor. Thursday, former Illinois Gov. Pat Quinn endorsed Rep. Jesús "Chuy" García, saying García...
Lori Lightfoot trailing far behind in mayoral race
Mayor Lightfoot is facing a steep uphill battle to reelection. A recent survey from The Daily Line and Crain’s Chicago Business saw Lightfoot trailing significantly behind Rep. Jesús “Chuy” García (D-Ill.,), Brandon Johnson and Paul Vallas, with 25% of those surveyed saying they backed García and another 25% backing Johnson, 15% choosing Vallas and 11% behind Lightfoot.
After Chicago shuts down Flash Towing, company moves to DuPage County
LEMONT, Ill. (CBS) – The City of Chicago tried to shut them down, but they're back up and running.Flash Towing, a fraudulent towing operation, moved to DuPage County. CBS 2's Sabrina Franza went there and found the company wasn't so happy when cameras showed up.Last month, CBS 2 showed you a cease-and-desist sign on another lot operated by Flash Towing, but the company didn't do either. The city shut down the company because it was operating without a license.Then on Wednesday, Flash Towing and Recovery 2.0 was no longer operating out of an illegal lot in Chicago. It was operating...
POLITICO
Chicago nudges Biden in Wisconsin
Good Wednesday morning, Illinois. We caught Goodman Theatre's production of “Toni Stone” about the first Black woman to play in the Negro Leagues. It’s poignant and funny, and you don’t have to know baseball to enjoy it. TOP TALKER. FIRST IN PLAYBOOK: The City of Chicago...
In 1981, a Chicago Mayor moved into the Cabrini-Green Homes housing project
Jane Margaret Byrne's idea of bringing awareness to violence in poverty-filled neighborhoods in Chicago was to experience it firsthand. Did you know that Lori Lightfoot wasn't the first woman to be Mayor of Chicago?
Polls Show Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot Could Lose Reelection Bid
New polls show Democratic Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot might lose her Feb. 28 reelection race in the windy city. Lightfoot trailed just behind former Chicago Public Schools CEO Paul Vallas, a Democrat, and Democratic Illinois Rep. Jesús “Chuy” García in a dead heat race, according
cwbchicago.com
Boys, ages 15 and 16, had a rifle and a pistol on the Red Line downtown, Chicago police say
Chicago — Two juvenile boys, riding the Red Line in downtown Chicago at 1 a.m., were carrying a rifle and a pistol when Chicago police officers stopped them for smoking on a train car, according to CPD. The cops were patrolling the State-Lake platform early Thursday when they saw...
Popculture
Jack Taylor, WGN Anchor, Dead at 94
Beloved WGN news anchor Jack Taylor has died. Taylor, who had a seven-decade career in journalism and appeared on TV screens in Chicago on WGN for more than 20 years, died of heart failure over the weekend, the news station announced. He was 94. Taylor's radio career began accidentally while...
Chicago mayor race: New poll shows statistical dead heat between Lightfoot, Garcia, Vallas
With less than three weeks until the election, new polling numbers show a statistical dead heat in the race for Chicago mayor.
More people are moving out of Chicago
People aren't moving to big city centers to big city centers like Chicago as they used to, even as employers ramp up calls to return to the office, reports Axios' Sami Sparber. Why it matters: Affordability is still drawing folks to cheaper and less populous areas, particularly those in the...
Bad To Worse: Bed Bath & Beyond Closing Four More Illinois Stores
You've been paying attention to the straits that Bed Bath & Beyond has found themselves in, so it's probably no surprise to you that things are getting worse, not better for a company that's teetering on the edge of bankruptcy. That doesn't make it any easier to watch, although we...
'Don’t try and treat me like I’m some child': Emotions run high at latest Chicago mayoral candidate forum
Three weeks away from Chicago’s municipal election, eight candidates vying for the mayor’s office lobbed numerous personal attacks against each other during a combative televised forum covering their stances on public safety, education and more.
A look inside the new migrant shelter in Chicago's Woodlawn neighborhood
CHICAGO (CBS) -- We have a new look inside a Woodlawn school now serving as a temporary shelter for asylum seekers.Chicago Alderman Ray Lopez (15th) tweeted out photos over the weekend from inside the former Wadsworth Elementary School. It's now setup with computers, cots inside a sleeping area and a washer and dryer for laundry.Lopez criticized the conditions in the shelter, writing "it looks like an illegal conversion on steroids."Dozens of people moved in last week, despite objections from some people in the community. The city of Chicago says up to 250 migrants could stay there for up to two years.
wjol.com
Lightfoot Scolds Rivals During Mayoral Forum
Tensions are running high between the candidates running for mayor of Chicago. During a forum last night on WTTW-TV, Mayor Lori Lightfoot accused Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson of “mansplaining” and scolded former Chicago Public Schools CEO Paul Vallas for treating her “like some child.” Public safety, education and other topics led to the combative exchanges. Candidate and Congressman Jesus “Chuy” Garcia didn’t participate because he was attending President Biden’s State of the Union address.
NBC Chicago
Potential 3-Way Tie Emerges in Race For Chicago Mayor, New Poll Shows
The Chicago mayor's race would end in a three-way tie if the election happened today, an independent poll commissioned by Telemundo Chicago, NBC 5, the Chicago Sun-Times and WBEZ shows, with no clear path for Mayor Lori Lightfoot to win in a runoff election. Results from the poll, released Wednesday,...
nadignewspapers.com
Kim Foxx may be out in 2024, but Lightfoot’s first
It’s becoming increasingly obvious that Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx may not seek a third term in 2024, according to some Democratic Party sources. If that does happen, voters will finally have a chance to get it right. She won’t be on the ballot. “She’s had...
cwbchicago.com
Dakotah Earley, robbed and shot in Lincoln Park, will sue the city and Chicago Police Department: report
Chicago — Dakotah Earley, the culinary student who nearly died after being brutally shot during an armed robbery in Lincoln Park last year, is planning to sue the Chicago Police Department and the city, Fox 32 reported Tuesday night. The station said Earley’s lawyers would announce the lawsuit on Thursday.
Lincoln Park shooting, robbery victim files civil rights lawsuit against city over CPD policy
"I'm going to have to move on from it," Earley said.
