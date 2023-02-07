ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Just Salad Expands to Orlando with 2 New Store Openings in Winter Park and Winter Garden

By Lisa Hay
 2 days ago
NYC-based fast-casual restaurant chain, Just Salad has officially entered the Orlando market with two new restaurant openings taking place this month. Just Salad will be celebrating the grand opening of its first-ever restaurant in the greater Orlando area this week, located in Winter Park at 415 South Orlando Ave, Suite 214. Next week, the chain will additionally be hosting the grand opening of its second Orlando location in Winter Garden at 3119 Daniels Rd, Unit 104. The Winter Park soft opening took place on 1/11, and the Winter Garden soft opening on 1/21.

Guests will be able to choose from over 15 chef-designed salads, wraps, warm bowls, avocado toast, soups and smoothies when visiting the new stores. Specific menu highlights include Just Salad’s seasonal winter salads, the Crispy Chicken Poblano, Thai Chicken Crunch, and Tokyo Supergreens – and its “Earth Friendly” menu board, featuring salads with low carbon footprints.

With Just Salad’s signature Reusable Bowl Program, Orlando residents are invited to join the company’s effort to reduce waste and greenhouse gas emissions by purchasing a bowl for $1 and will receive a free salad topping with every reuse. To further incentivize healthy, climate-conscious food choices, Just Salad will be offering the following in-store promotions as part of its Winter Park and Winter Garden grand opening celebrations:

  • Winter Park Grand Opening Promos:
    • $5 Meal Days: Every customer who orders in-store on Wednesday, February 8 – Saturday, February 11 will receive a discounted $5 meal.
    • Community Workers Day: Just Salad will offer $5 meals for Community Workers who purchase meals in-store on Wednesday, February 15.
    • VIP Bowl Day: Just Salad will offer $5 meals for Reusable Bowl customers who purchase meals in-store on Friday, March 3.
  • Winter Garden Grand Opening Promos:
    • $5 Meal Days: Every customer who orders in-store on Wednesday, February 15 – Saturday, February 18 will receive a discounted $5 meal.
    • Community Workers Day: Just Salad will offer $5 meals for Community Workers who purchase meals in-store on Wednesday, February 22.
    • VIP Bowl Day: Just Salad will offer $5 meals for Reusable Bowl customers who purchase meals in-store on Friday, March 3.


