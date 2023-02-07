Read full article on original website
Related
Trump Stuns the Nation by Threatening DeSantis Directly
Photo byPhoto 171068188 / Trump © Matthew Bills | Dreamstime.com. Former President Donald Trump has a new mortal enemy. Trump directly warned Florida Governor Ron DeSantis against his potential presidential run in 2024 on a conservative podcast, "The Water Cooler,"
Trump Leaves the Nation in Shock as He Intensifies Attacks on DeSantis
Photo byPhoto 122725292 © Joe Tabb | Dreamstime.com. DeSantis is keeping his 2024 plans quiet, while Trump loses no time to coming after DeSantis. Former President Donald Trump intensified the tension between him and Ron DeSantis when he shared a video of the Florida governor on his Truth Social page.
msn.com
Donald Trump's Bid for President Dealt Another Blow
Slide 1 of 41: In the latest threat to Donald Trump's 2024 campaign, a major US political donor has just signaled that he won't be backing the former POTUS's next presidential bid. And political support might not be the only thing Trump is losing. Read on for the full surprising story. All dollar values in US dollars.
MTG demands probe over why former President Trump was apparently not informed of previous Chinese balloons over the US
Marjorie Taylor Greene suggested the Pentagon may have withheld information about Chinese spy balloons from Trump, and called for an investigation.
A style expert said Kyrsten Sinema's yellow dress at the State of the Union 'reflects her independent spirit,' but that it 'missed the mark'
Lauren Rothman, a Washington, DC-based style expert, told Insider that Sinema's yellow dress "appeared ill-fitting."
White House continues attacks on DeSantis’ migrant response in Florida
During a Friday White House press briefing, press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre repeated her commentary about Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, accusing him of improperly deploying the Coast Guard as a political stunt to respond to migrants coming to the Florida Keys.
Disney's strategy to win its battle with DeSantis is to just wait until he runs for president, says a top Florida Democrat
The Republican governor called the legislature back to Tallahassee on Monday for a special session, in part to settle the Disney dispute.
DeSantis ally warns against donating to ‘Ready for Ron’ as PAC plans to spend $3.3M on ads
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is keeping his distance from Ready for Ron, a PAC that says it will spend $3 million to convince DeSantis to run for president
MSNBC host compares Gov. DeSantis to Barack Obama: 'Sometimes it's lightning in a bottle'
Joe Scarborough seemed to draw a comparison between former president Barack Obama and Gov. Ron DeSantis as he prepares for a potential matchup with Donald Trump.
George Santos' State of the Union Guest Was Fired for Agreeing to Go
The guest, Michael Weinstock, is a former firefighter and Democratic candidate for the same office Santos now holds.
Trump fuels DeSantis feud by posting video of Florida governor saying he wants to be like Paul Ryan: ‘Wow’
Donald Trump has escalated his feud with Ron DeSantis by posting a video of the Florida governor in which he says wants to be like former House Speaker Paul Ryan, whose now a Trump critic. Mr Trump’s only comment on the footage, which was posted on his Truth Social page on Tuesday, was “wow!”“I would be somebody who would be different, I think you see that I’ve been recognized nationally as being somebody who would be different, who would be a leader, who could be somebody like a Paul Ryan very quickly,” Mr DeSantis says in the footage. Following...
DeSantis Slams Trump For Pedo Meme: ‘I Don’t Spend My Time Trying to Smear Other Republicans!’
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis returned fire on former President Donald Trump’s attempt to depict him as a “groomer” who partied around with young women. The ex-president took his attacks on DeSantis to a new level this week when he posted a series of memes on Truth Social to depict the governor as a someone who got drunk and partied with students back when DeSantis was a high school teacher. Since DeSantis is now holding conversations about how to make it easier for government officials to sue the media for defamation, a reporter asked on Wednesday if his proposal would address Trump’s “damaging” posts about him.
Washington Examiner
Biden’s Coast Guard sends SOS to DeSantis
How bad is the Biden border crisis? So bad that White House staffers can’t even keep track of who they are asking to help bail them out of the catastrophe they created. Last week, after more than 300 Cuban immigrants landed at Dry Tortugas National Park and Key West, Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) declared a state of emergency and activated the Florida National Guard to help manage the situation. He even joked he would send President Joe Biden the bill since it is Biden’s nonexistent immigration enforcement policies that caused the current wave of illegal migration.
GOP members brand Florida Governor Ron DeSantis a 'paper tiger' who could 'screw up or fade'
Republicans considering a presidential bid are holding off from making official announcements to see if Ron DeSantis makes a critical misstep, their advisors say.
Sarah Huckabee Sanders is following the Ron DeSantis roadmap
As a child raised in the pressure cooker of a high-profile political family, it seems, in retrospect at least, inevitable that Sarah Huckabee Sanders would eventually follow in her father's footsteps and enter the political limelight herself — first as the most visible staffer in the Trump administration outside of the president himself, and now as the newly elected governor of Arkansas, occupying the same position her father Mike Huckabee held nearly 15 years prior. In her inauguration address on Jan. 10, Sanders acknowledged the historical significance of her recent gubernatorial win, saying "this day is especially notable because I happen to be the...
Trump says DeSantis would've dropped out of Florida Governor’s race without his endorsement
Trump went on to claim he got DeSantis over Democrat Andrew Gillum, whom Trump called a “crackhead.”
Michael Cohen says Manhattan DA case against Trump is ‘ready to take off’
“I believe that there is a case,” Cohen said outside Manhattan state court Wednesday before meeting with prosecutors for District Attorney Alvin Bragg.
White House Says Florida Gov. DeSantis Is “Creating A Problem” With Illegal Migrants
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre criticized Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, calling the activation of the Florida National Guard (FNG) last week a “political stunt.” DeSantis ordered the FNG activated in response to an increase of Cuban and Haitian migrants arriving in the Florida Keys.
POLITICO
GOP tries to flip the Medicare script
Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. With help from Allie Bice. Send tips | Subscribe here| Email Eli | Email Lauren. President JOE BIDEN dropped the word “Medicare” 12 times in his State of the Union remarks...
Florida Couple Praises Gov. DeSantis For Resolving A “Huge Problem”
A Florida Keys couple this week praised Gov. Ron DeSantis for refunding out-of-pocket costs they spent removing a boat used by illegal immigrants while also lashing out at the Biden administration for creating a “huge problem” for homeowners in South Florida. As The Free Press
Comments / 0