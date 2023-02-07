ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
msn.com

Donald Trump's Bid for President Dealt Another Blow

Slide 1 of 41: In the latest threat to Donald Trump's 2024 campaign, a major US political donor has just signaled that he won't be backing the former POTUS's next presidential bid. And political support might not be the only thing Trump is losing. Read on for the full surprising story. All dollar values in US dollars.
The Independent

Trump fuels DeSantis feud by posting video of Florida governor saying he wants to be like Paul Ryan: ‘Wow’

Donald Trump has escalated his feud with Ron DeSantis by posting a video of the Florida governor in which he says wants to be like former House Speaker Paul Ryan, whose now a Trump critic. Mr Trump’s only comment on the footage, which was posted on his Truth Social page on Tuesday, was “wow!”“I would be somebody who would be different, I think you see that I’ve been recognized nationally as being somebody who would be different, who would be a leader, who could be somebody like a Paul Ryan very quickly,” Mr DeSantis says in the footage. Following...
FLORIDA STATE
Mediaite

DeSantis Slams Trump For Pedo Meme: ‘I Don’t Spend My Time Trying to Smear Other Republicans!’

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis returned fire on former President Donald Trump’s attempt to depict him as a “groomer” who partied around with young women. The ex-president took his attacks on DeSantis to a new level this week when he posted a series of memes on Truth Social to depict the governor as a someone who got drunk and partied with students back when DeSantis was a high school teacher. Since DeSantis is now holding conversations about how to make it easier for government officials to sue the media for defamation, a reporter asked on Wednesday if his proposal would address Trump’s “damaging” posts about him.
FLORIDA STATE
Washington Examiner

Biden’s Coast Guard sends SOS to DeSantis

How bad is the Biden border crisis? So bad that White House staffers can’t even keep track of who they are asking to help bail them out of the catastrophe they created. Last week, after more than 300 Cuban immigrants landed at Dry Tortugas National Park and Key West, Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) declared a state of emergency and activated the Florida National Guard to help manage the situation. He even joked he would send President Joe Biden the bill since it is Biden’s nonexistent immigration enforcement policies that caused the current wave of illegal migration.
FLORIDA STATE
The Week

Sarah Huckabee Sanders is following the Ron DeSantis roadmap

As a child raised in the pressure cooker of a high-profile political family, it seems, in retrospect at least, inevitable that Sarah Huckabee Sanders would eventually follow in her father's footsteps and enter the political limelight herself — first as the most visible staffer in the Trump administration outside of the president himself, and now as the newly elected governor of Arkansas, occupying the same position her father Mike Huckabee held nearly 15 years prior.  In her inauguration address on Jan. 10, Sanders acknowledged the historical significance of her recent gubernatorial win, saying "this day is especially notable because I happen to be the...
FLORIDA STATE
POLITICO

GOP tries to flip the Medicare script

Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. With help from Allie Bice. Send tips | Subscribe here| Email Eli | Email Lauren. President JOE BIDEN dropped the word “Medicare” 12 times in his State of the Union remarks...
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy