What to get your own damn self this Valentine’s Day
No matter if you're in a relationship or not, it's still perfectly acceptable to give yourself a treat on this national day of celebrating love.
Stay-at-home Valentine's Day ideas
Whether you're celebrating Valentine's Day with your other half or as a family, nothing goes down better than a creative (and inexpensive) date night in the comfort of your own home. Fancy dinners and lavish gifts may be the norm for Valentine's Day, but an at-home evening has the potential...
5 Tips on How to Celebrate Yourself this Valentine’s Day!
Valentine’s Day is fast approaching! Perhaps you’ve boycotted the “Hallmark ” holiday, or you embrace it with fun for yourself, your partner, and galantines. Whether you are in a partnership or flying solo, there is no better time than this month to turn inwards and spend some time acknowledging how amazing you are.
Valentine’s Day 2023: Budget Friendly, Romantic Gift Ideas For Special Women In Your Life
Well, the month of love, February is here and therefore, no matter where you look or go, you will see people spending money on expensive cards, chocolates, dresses, jewellery, roses and more. Don't forget every channel, social media platform, and banner making you believe that nothing is more important than sending or giving gifts to your special someone on Valentine's Day.
Valentine’s Day: Marketing scam or day to celebrate love?
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Valentine’s Day is a day to remind your partner how much you love them and shower them with hugs, kisses, and maybe gifting them a simple card and flowers. But since when was Valentine’s Day a holiday that even involved spending money in order to give love? Sometimes it may seem […]
Wife on husband: "He talks about divorce each time I stay out late with my friends"
*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Being married and still going to parties with your friends is not always easy to do in a relationship. Trust, patience, and plenty of determination will go into convincing your partner that nothing strange is happening when you come back later than usual, but even then, doing it too often can eventually lead to them doubting your actions.
This animal shelter will name a litterbox after your ex for Valentine's Day
For a $5 donation, an Ohio animal shelter will name a litterbox after your ex this Valentine's Day. Animal Friends Humane Society said for $5, volunteers will write your ex's name in a litterbox and give it to cats at the shelter and, well, let nature do its thing. The...
9 Valentine’s Day Gifts For The Man In Your Life
9 Valentine's Day Gifts for him that will showcase how much you love and appreciate the special man in your life.
Feel the Love This Year! Valentine’s Day Card Messages
With Valentine’s Day around the calendar and love in the air, here are some of our favorite Valentine's Day quotes and messages to help get you through the day with a smile.
Why it's actually good to be single on Valentine's Day
Valentine's Day is often associated with couples celebrating their love for one another, but for those who are single, it can be a source of frustration and disappointment. However, being single on Valentine's Day can actually be a positive thing. There are several reasons why being single on this holiday can be a good thing, including increased independence, the opportunity to focus on self-care, and the chance to spend time with friends.
Valentine's Day Event Guide!
Valentine's Day is just about here! Whether you are looking for a party or a low key craft hour, we've got you covered! Be sure to check back often as new events are added daily. Wednesday, February 8th. Thursday, February 9th. Friday, February 10th. Saturday, February 11th. Sunday, February 11th.
She’s all for love, but a bunch of flowers will never beat everyday acts of kindness
Isn’t love seeded in ordinary day existence that builds and builds?
HERSource Valentine’s Day Wish List
February 14th is approaching and many lovebirds are still searching for that perfect Valentine’s Day gift. Here’s a quick tip: roses and candy are kind and expected— but who doesn’t enjoy a thoughtful gift? Whether you work at home or you’re a busy on-the-go entrepreneur, we’ve compiled a list of our favorite gifts we’d love to unbox.
FREE Valentine's Day Printables
Valentine's Day is almost here! I've created three pages of cute, simple Valentines that you can print, have your child sign (if able), and share with friends! If you want to take them to the next level, staple or tape them to small packages of candy or fruit snacks.
Valentine's Day 2023: Are We Forging Relationships Under Pressure, Saying Things About Love That Aren't True?
Pink and red colours everywhere, heart-shaped chocolates and balloons, romantic text messages, and flowers! Like it or not, these signs scream that Valentine's Day is here!. While for some it is a pleasant memory, for others it can be a painful reminder of love. Be it getting deeply involved in a romantic relationship or making deep friendships, everyone becomes super focused on how to display their emotions and feelings on this day.
Love and Resentment on Valentine’s Day
Valentine’s Day! Causes the heart to flutter, doesn’t it? Champagne, chocolate, flowers… you know, go big or go home, right?. It is one of my favourite special days of the year. I love to celebrate love. But intimate relationships have an underside, and sometimes it is helpful to allow ourselves to see that, too.
Valentine's Day 2023: Dating Tips For Single Seniors With Young Hearts Who Are Ready To Mingle
Is dating believed to be only young people's game? Should age be a factor when finding love or companionship in later life? Absolutely not! It is also for people who are young at heart even in their 70s, 80s, 90s or more. Negative stereotypes and pessimistic cultures may have persuaded...
Miniature Dog Charms That Parents Can Proudly Wear Are the Perfect Valentine's Day Gifts
These are just way too special.
