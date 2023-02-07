ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

POLITICO

Playbook: Nancy Mace brings down the house

FETTERMAN HOSPITALIZED OVERNIGHT — After feeling lightheaded, Sen. JOHN FETTERMAN (D-Pa.) was admitted to GWU Hospital yesterday and stayed overnight for observation. “Initial tests did not show evidence of a new stroke, but doctors are running more tests,” his office announced in a statement. A BELTWAY PARTY...
Jordan Arthur

Labor Secretary Marty Walsh Expected to Resign, Report States

President Joe Biden’s U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh is expected to resign from his post in order to take another job. The news has been widely reported today and first originated in a publication called The Daily Faceoff, a hockey news publication. As reported, Mr. Walsh will likely take a position as the Executive Director of the NHL Players’ Association.
POLITICO

GOP tries to flip the Medicare script

Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. With help from Allie Bice. Send tips | Subscribe here| Email Eli | Email Lauren. President JOE BIDEN dropped the word “Medicare” 12 times in his State of the Union remarks...
POLITICO

Senate guy stops by

HOOT AND HOLLER — President Joe Biden used his visit to Congress last night to tout his party's accomplishments, but he also spoke directly to Republicans who oppose his priorities, calling for cooperation and asking for help on key to-do list items including raising the debt limit. Biden took...
POLITICO

Constituents of George Santos, flanked by Dan Goldman and Ritchie Torres, demanded he resign — or that GOP leaders expel him.

"What's his incentive to resign? It's going to have to come from the top," Goldman asked. What happened: Dozens of constituents from Rep. George Santos' (R-N.Y.) district called on the beleaguered New York Republican to resign — or demanded House GOP leadership call a vote to expel him. They were joined on Capitol Hill by New York Democratic Reps. Dan Goldman and Ritchie Torres, who've been leading the charge against the scandal-plagued freshman.
POLITICO

Burr joins DLA Piper

BURR JOINS DLA PIPER: Former Sen. Richard Burr (R-N.C.) is heading to the law and lobbying firm DLA Piper, where he will lead the firm’s health policy strategic consulting practice and serve as a principal policy adviser in its regulatory and government affairs practice. — Burr retired last month...
CBS News

George Santos' constituents call for him to resign during D.C. protest

New York Rep. George Santos' own constituents are trying to turn up the heat on the embattled congressman, delivering petitions to House leaders on Tuesday seeking his expulsion from Congress after he admitted to fabricating parts of his life. Santos told CBS News that he was not deterred by the protests and insisted he was going to meet with the group. "That's their freedom of speech right and I'll entertain a conversation with them every single day," he said when asked whether the protests were a distraction from his work. "I represent them all equally." But when his constituents arrived outside his office...

