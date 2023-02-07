Read full article on original website
Playbook: Nancy Mace brings down the house
FETTERMAN HOSPITALIZED OVERNIGHT — After feeling lightheaded, Sen. JOHN FETTERMAN (D-Pa.) was admitted to GWU Hospital yesterday and stayed overnight for observation. “Initial tests did not show evidence of a new stroke, but doctors are running more tests,” his office announced in a statement. A BELTWAY PARTY...
Labor Secretary Marty Walsh Expected to Resign, Report States
President Joe Biden’s U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh is expected to resign from his post in order to take another job. The news has been widely reported today and first originated in a publication called The Daily Faceoff, a hockey news publication. As reported, Mr. Walsh will likely take a position as the Executive Director of the NHL Players’ Association.
GOP tries to flip the Medicare script
Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. With help from Allie Bice. Send tips | Subscribe here| Email Eli | Email Lauren. President JOE BIDEN dropped the word “Medicare” 12 times in his State of the Union remarks...
Senate guy stops by
HOOT AND HOLLER — President Joe Biden used his visit to Congress last night to tout his party's accomplishments, but he also spoke directly to Republicans who oppose his priorities, calling for cooperation and asking for help on key to-do list items including raising the debt limit. Biden took...
Pelosi annoyed with MSNBC for coverage of Biden documents story: 'I'm not a big fan'
Nancy Pelosi slammed MSNBC during an interview published Sunday and said she was "not a big fan" of their coverage of President Biden's classified documents.
Nancy Pelosi says NY Democrats whiffed on crime: 'The governor didn’t realize soon enough'
Nancy Pelosi claimed during an interview that Democrats would have kept the House if New York politicians recognized that crime was a top issue in New York.
Democrats name Schiff and Swalwell to Intelligence panel despite McCarthy's threats
WASHINGTON — Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries tapped Reps. Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell to continue serving on the House Intelligence Committee on Monday, teeing up a long-anticipated fight with Speaker Kevin McCarthy who has vowed to block the pair from keeping their seats on the powerful panel. The move...
DeSantis Stuns the Nation as He Fires Back at Donald Trump Directly
Photo byPhoto 122725423 / Desantis © Joe Tabb | Dreamstime.com. DeSantis is slowly losing his cool with Donald Trump. It seems like the former US president sees Florida Governor as a direct threat to his upcoming campaign.
“An embarrassment”: Mitt Romney’s “heated confrontation” with George Santos revealed
Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., attends President Joe Bidens State of the Union address to Congress on Tuesday, February 7, 2023. (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Senator Mitt Romney, R-Utah, approached Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., who is facing multiple investigations for fabricating his...
Democratic darlings Schiff and Porter kick off an ugly, expensive fight for California's Senate seat
Rep. Katie Porter, D-Calif., and Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., are the only declared candidates in the competitive race for California's U.S. Senate seat.
Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus calls on Biden to tap Julie Su to replace Walsh as Labor secretary
The Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus is throwing its support behind Julie Su, the deputy Labor secretary, to replace Labor Secretary Marty Walsh who is soon departing the Biden administration -- a significant public display of support for an Asian American to join President Joe Biden's Cabinet.
Manchin 'raising hell' over White House handling of marquee Dem bill
His party doesn't want the West Virginia centrist frustrated for any number of reasons — but electric vehicles in particular are fueling a big row.
Constituents of George Santos, flanked by Dan Goldman and Ritchie Torres, demanded he resign — or that GOP leaders expel him.
"What's his incentive to resign? It's going to have to come from the top," Goldman asked. What happened: Dozens of constituents from Rep. George Santos' (R-N.Y.) district called on the beleaguered New York Republican to resign — or demanded House GOP leadership call a vote to expel him. They were joined on Capitol Hill by New York Democratic Reps. Dan Goldman and Ritchie Torres, who've been leading the charge against the scandal-plagued freshman.
Klobuchar rising: Leadership path opens for Minnesota Dem
As the Midwesterner joins top party leadership, she could soon face a choice between further testing her clout inside the Capitol and another White House bid.
Sununu swipes at DeSantis, Dems rally to Biden: 5 takeaways from The Fifty: America’s Governors
Republicans shrug on Trump while Democratic governors commit themselves to defending abortion rights and addressing climate.
House Dem. Whip Katherine Clark Deleted a Defund the Police Post Just Weeks Before Her Child Attacked Cops in Boston
The link to the article was found during an internet archive search of Clark’s personal website for the weeks leading up to her becoming the Democrats’ new House Whip earlier this month.
Biden’s 2022 State of the Union report card: Where he delivered — and fell flat
The president promised a lot last year. Here's how we graded him on some of those pledges.
Burr joins DLA Piper
BURR JOINS DLA PIPER: Former Sen. Richard Burr (R-N.C.) is heading to the law and lobbying firm DLA Piper, where he will lead the firm’s health policy strategic consulting practice and serve as a principal policy adviser in its regulatory and government affairs practice. — Burr retired last month...
George Santos' constituents call for him to resign during D.C. protest
New York Rep. George Santos' own constituents are trying to turn up the heat on the embattled congressman, delivering petitions to House leaders on Tuesday seeking his expulsion from Congress after he admitted to fabricating parts of his life. Santos told CBS News that he was not deterred by the protests and insisted he was going to meet with the group. "That's their freedom of speech right and I'll entertain a conversation with them every single day," he said when asked whether the protests were a distraction from his work. "I represent them all equally." But when his constituents arrived outside his office...
Adams supporter suing city for discrimination gets nearly $100,000 raise
Several administration officials with knowledge of the hire said they believed he received the unusually high increase because of his friendship with Mayor Eric Adams.
