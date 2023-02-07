New York Rep. George Santos' own constituents are trying to turn up the heat on the embattled congressman, delivering petitions to House leaders on Tuesday seeking his expulsion from Congress after he admitted to fabricating parts of his life. Santos told CBS News that he was not deterred by the protests and insisted he was going to meet with the group. "That's their freedom of speech right and I'll entertain a conversation with them every single day," he said when asked whether the protests were a distraction from his work. "I represent them all equally." But when his constituents arrived outside his office...

