FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Hudson Valley Home is so Terrifying it has Been Legally Declared Haunted by New York StateTravel MavenNyack, NY
Gunmen Rob Man at Bronx Food TruckBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Shoplifters Beat Worker Who Tried to Stop Them Near Yankee StadiumBronxVoiceBronx, NY
The Unfortunate Split: How Washington and Hamilton's Fight Was PointlessThe Chronicles of YesterdayNew Windsor, NY
Four NJ Businesses Fined for Violating Consumer Fraud Act on Cash and Credit Card AcceptanceMorristown MinuteHillsdale, NJ
theexaminernews.com
Residents Highlight Flaws in DEIS for Pocantico Lake Clustering Proposal
More than two dozen speakers repeatedly highlighted significant shortcomings in the Draft Environmental Impact Statement (DEIS) presented to the Mount Pleasant Planning Board last week for a proposed controversial cluster subdivision in an environmentally sensitive area. Speakers continually raised potentially alarming concerns about the Meadows at Briarcliff during a two-and-a-half-hour...
theexaminernews.com
Cortlandt Town Board to Discuss MOD Projects Feb. 13
The Cortlandt Town Board will be discussing the Medical Oriented District (MOD) on Monday, February 13 at 7 p.m. for the first time since residents weighed-in on two pending projects in November. While residents are welcome to attend the work session, no public comment will be allowed as the board...
theexaminernews.com
Affordable Senior Housing Units Proposed in Greenburgh
A developer is proposing to build 62 units of affordable senior citizen housing at the former WESTHELP complex on the grounds of Westchester Community College in Greenburgh. Last week, Mark Soja presented his plans to the Greenburgh Town Board during a work session. Two years ago, Soja completed 74 units of affordable senior citizen housing on the site in a complex called Mayfair Apartments.
Barnes & Noble Returning To Hartsdale After 11-Year Absence
Barnes & Noble is returning to a busy Westchester town after leaving in 2012. According to Greenburgh Town Supervisor Paul Feiner, residents were disappointed and missed the beloved bookstore on Central Avene in Hartsdale, a hamlet of Greenburgh. Feiner said the company has signed a lease at the Dalewood Shopping...
therealdeal.com
Developer plans 637 townhomes at former Ramapo golf course
A Ramapo golf course may trade hole-in-ones for homes for hundreds as a long-gestating housing proposal finally gets before the town. A developer filed plans for a 637-townhome project at 110 Pomona Road in Ramapo, the Rockland/Westchester Journal News reported. That’s the site of the former Minisceongo Golf Course in Rockland County.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Catskill Mountainkeeper leads effort to kill Route 17 widening
HURLEYVILLE – While a major effort is underway to have the state and federal governments widen Route 17 from Harriman to Liberty from two to three lanes in each direction, an opposing consortium has emerged. Led by Catskill Mountainkeeper, the opponents are urging Governor Kathy Hochul not to move...
School District Says Over $11M In Taxes Owed By Mount Vernon: Officials Respond
A city in Westchester County is responding to allegations from its Board of Education that city officials refuse to transfer millions of dollars in school taxes to the school district. The allegations came from the Mount Vernon Board of Education, which said in a statement from Wednesday, Feb. 1 that...
rocklanddaily.com
Rockland Responds: Town of Ramapo Supervisor Michael Specht Comments on Request for Fencing Around Lake Suzanne
Following the near drowning of the boy on Suzanne Lake yesterday, I would like to know what it will take to get town officials to put up fencing around Lake Suzanne. This is not the first time somebody had to be rescued from that lake. Sincerely,. Lake Suzanne Neighbor. Dear...
localsyr.com
All aboard the Adirondack Railroad
(WSYR-TV) — Frank Kobliski, General Manager of the Adirondack Railway Preservation Society, Inc. came by to discuss the Adirondack Railroad 2023 season. With a front seat to nature the Adirondack railroad offers scenic train rides in New York year-round!. Tickets are on sale for the Adirondack Valentines Day Dinner...
New York State is phasing out natural gas, but how?
In the decades to come, natural gas will be a thing of the past. Cars, buses, homes, workplaces and more if they're in New York State, they'll have to be powered by electricity.
Underage Drinking Detail: 3 Store Clerks From Peekskill Charged In Greater Cortlandt Area
Workers at four businesses have been charged with illegally selling alcoholic beverages to minors during a New York State Police detail in Northern Westchester and Putnam. During the initiative conducted on Saturday, Feb. 4, a total of 17 retail establishments were checked for compliance utilizing a trooper in plain clothes and an underage operative utilizing a valid NY driver’s license.
2 more Bed, Bath & Beyond locations set to close on Long Island
A total of 400 stores have closed in the last year.
Vicious Predator In New York State Bites Hudson Valley Student
Officials are still searching for a wild animal that made its way onto a school campus and bit a student. School officials in Dutchess County confirmed a student was bitten by a wild animal on campus. Wild Animal Bites Marist Student In Poughkeepsie, New York. Shortly after midnight on Wednesday,...
ctnewsjunkie.com
OP-ED | What it Means When a Corporate Headquarters Leaves Connecticut
When Lego announced in late January that they would be relocating their corporate headquarters out of Enfield to Boston, it felt like yet another body blow to Connecticut’s fragile economy and even more fragile self-esteem. It’s hard when companies leave, especially when they take high-paying corporate jobs with them. But what does Lego leaving actually mean for us, and what lessons, if any, can we take away from this?
‘In-N-Out of East Coast’ Opens New Hudson Valley Eatery
A burger company that's been called the "In-N-Out of the East Coast" continues to surprise Hudson Valley residents by opening up "ghost" locations. In December 2020, MrBeast launched its own restaurant called MrBeast Burger. If you're unfamiliar, MrBeast is an award-winning digital content creator known for his over-the-top stunts and charitable endeavors.
Every New Yorker Must Know: 3 Important Headlight Laws
When was the last time you were cognitive of your headlights being on? Do you have daytime running lights? Are you like me and have the car headlights switched on all the time? I am fortunate that the car turns them off for me when I turn off the ignition, because I would totally forget.
New York Lawsuit: Love Triangle Murder-Suicide In Hudson Valley
A lawsuit was filed after a love triangle led to a police officer and a Hudson Valley resident's death outside a popular restaurant. On Mother's Day, Sunday, May 8, 2022, around 10:34 p.m., members of the Wallkill Police Department responded to a report of a shooting at the Middletown Buffalo Wild Wings located at 567 Route 211.
WRGB
Why is the New York DMV changing its motor vehicle inspection stickers?
Albany, N.Y. — Auto shops and drivers across New York state are adapting or preparing to change the way their motor vehicle inspection process works. As the new system is being rolled out, auto shops will transition from books of pre-written inspection stickers to blank rolls of sticker, where each individual inspection will be printed out on demand.
Hottest Summer On Record Coming For New York State?
The weather sure has been weird over the last few months around New York State. One morning it is well below zero and the next afternoon it is raining with 50 degrees! It is bad news for the ski resorts and bars that depend on snowmobile trails to be open. But for those who don't love winter, this may be a good year so far.
Democrats from Biden to Hochul are targeting suburban homeowners
If you’ve worked hard to afford a suburban house with a patch of lawn where your kids can play, you’re under attack. The Biden administration and Democrats in New York, Connecticut and other states are warring on local zoning laws to build high-rise apartment buildings with “affordable” units in tree-lined, single-family neighborhoods. All in the name of equity, meaning everyone can live in a tranquil suburb, whether they’ve earned the money to pay for it or not. The Biden administration announced Jan. 19 it will require all towns across America to submit “equity plans” showing how they will make it possible for low-income...
