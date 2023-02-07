ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

This Tiny House has a Unique Layout with a Loft Kitchen!

Now, we’ve seen tiny homes with living rooms in a half-loft situation, but this is the first time I’ve seen someone put a kitchen on top! There’s a little cave bedroom underneath the kitchen with lots of windows and built-in storage to keep it from being claustrophobic.
livingetc.com

How should you decorate a room with high ceilings? From genius ways to fill space to how to keep it cozy

Decorating living rooms with high ceilings can be quite an intimidating task. With all that wall space, you're at risk of creating a living area that can feel cold and stark. But interior designers are on hand to offer up their top tips for filling out all that wall space or embracing it in its entirety and inviting visitors to stop in their tracks and look up.
The Kitchn

People Are Putting Fireplaces in Kitchens — Here’s What It Will Cost You and Why You Might Just Love It

There’s no doubt about it: A fireplace is one of the best ways to create a cozy feel to any room in your house. No wonder installing a fireplace in the kitchen is trending. “While some may see it as a nod to a ‘puritanical’ style and aesthetic, I can see it becoming even bigger in 2023 as people continue to design and convert their kitchen spaces into gathering places for family and guests,” says Tara Dennis, an interior design and architectural expert at Archie Bolden, a global interiors firm. “People want their kitchen to feel warm and cozy and this is the perfect way to do that.” And, while kitchen fireplaces have been around for years, this trend has skyrocketed over the past three years.
yankodesign.com

This all-black glass home was designed to wrap around an apple tree

St.Donat is a rural area near Montreal that is often frequented as a popular getaway destination for the weekends. Montreal-based studio ACDF Architecture designed a low-slung contemporary home that was designed to wrap around an apple tree and provides views of it throughout the living space. The beautiful home features an all-black exterior and was built to create and enhance a deeper connection with nature.
justagirlandherblog.com

The Best Way to Clean Hardwood Floors

Keeping your hardwood floors clean is easier than you think! Learn the simple way to clean hardwood floors in this post!. Getting to know a new house can sort of be a learning process. Space, materials, and flow can differ so much from one house to another that it can take a while to come up with new systems and figure out what works best.
onekindesign.com

An empty nesters dream home is designed for entertaining in Minnesota

This contemporary dream home was designed for empty nesters by Swan Architecture in collaboration with Redpath Constable Interior Design, located in Minnesota. The architects titled the project “La Belle Vie” (The Beautiful Life), what the homeowners imagined for their dream house to be. A large yard that offers an abundance of outdoor recreation coupled with a seamless connection to indoor spaces was high on the priority list.
thecottagejournal.com

See the Unique Charms Restored to This Timeless Tudor

Upon purchasing a 1925 English Tudor-style cottage in Indiana with her husband in 2019, Kelly Colby was fully aware that the house was going to need lots of love. As a team member at Tiffany Skilling Interiors, however, she had the confidence—and the resources—to pull it off. “I dragged [Tiffany] through the house and said, ‘What are we going to do to this?’” she says.
maisondepax.com

Warm White Kitchen with Wood Island

This warm white kitchen with wood island was designed with entertaining in mind! Open to the dining and living room, the beautiful dark wood island adds sophistication and counter space, while the cabinets designed in collaboration with Benchmark ATX maximize storage, function, and beauty. I had the privilege of working...

