Richard Coschigano passed away peacefully on Jan. 31, surrounded by his loving family following a long illness. He was 83. Coschigano was the youngest son born to Clara and Luciano Coschigano on Nov. 25, 1939, in Mount Vernon where he was raised and educated. He worked at various hospitals and healthcare settings as an X-ray technician and manager of the department at the time of his retirement in 2005 from Dobbs Ferry Hospital. He proudly served as a member of the Thornwood Volunteer Fire Department for 53 years, becoming a life member. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, Long Beach Island, being with his dogs, the annual July 4th party at his house and dancing the Lindy with his loving wife, Gloria.

PLEASANTVILLE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO