Giacomo DiBari
Giacomo Lorenzo “Jack” DiBari, 84, of Pound Ridge, died peacefully on Friday, Jan. 27 while surrounded by his family. Jack was the loving husband of the late Mary Ann (Saladino) DiBari. Jack was born in Brooklyn, N.Y. on May 1, 1938, a son of the late Leonardo and...
“Musical Deli” Hits All the Right Notes
For the past two decades, Carmine’s Deli has been delighting Elmsford residents and visitors with its signature sandwiches and wraps. More recently, they’ve been serving up their popular fare with a side of entertainment with their “Music @ THE DELI” nights. Premiering last spring, it presents live performances from local artists, including teen musicians from Westchester music schools. We spoke with Carmine’s Music Director Joe Palombo about the program and their aspirations for it as an unlikely musical hub in the community.
Basketball Courts at Kittrell Park in White Plains to be Refurbished
The White Plains Common Council agreed last week to spend $200,000 to resurface and upgrade two basketball courts at Kittrell Park. DPW Commissioner Stefania Mignone told the council during a special Jan. 30 meeting the courts in the 1.6-acre park on Fisher Ave. and Irving Pl. were heavily used and in “very poor condition.”
Historic Church Markets its Property as Attractive Wedding Venue
It isn’t unusual for a church to be a popular spot for wedding ceremonies and receptions. But one local house of worship is now actively marketing itself as a choice for people searching for a venue that is close to home and has everything anyone could need to celebrate their special day.
Somers Women Play Pivotal Role in Rise of Girls Flag Football
On Feb. 1, the New York State Public High School Athletic Association (NYSPHAA) approved girls flag football as a State Championship sport in 2024. In Section 1, schools that participated in a pilot program last spring that led to the NYSPHAA opening up the gridiron for girls included Brewster, Greenburgh-North Castle, Lakeland, Peekskill, Somers and Walter Panas.
Brewster High Unified Bowling Team is Ready to Roll
With competition coming up in March, the Brewster High School Unified Bowling Team is getting ready to roll. They held their first practice at Spins Bowling Alley in Carmel and even had their fingers measured for their own bowling balls. “Our students each have very different hands and fingers, so...
High-End Townhouses Proposed in City of Peekskill
A 33-unit townhouse plan is being proposed near a water treatment plant in the City of Peekskill. The Peekskill Common Council listened to a presentation on the project at 1130 Frost Lane Jan. 17 and the Planning Commission will review it Wed., Feb. 8, where public comments will be accepted.
Two Charged in Domestic Violence Incident in Philipstown
Two City of Beacon residents were arrested by Putnam County Sheriff’s deputies following an investigation into a domestic violence incident in the Town of Philipstown. According to Putnam County Sheriff Kevin McConville, on Jan. 26 at about 11:50 p.m., deputies were dispatched to a report of a violent domestic dispute in the parking lot of a closed business on Route 9.
Putnam Police Agencies to Crack Down on Super Bowl Drunk Drivers
Football fans planning to party Super Bowl weekend should think twice about getting behind the wheel if drinking will be involved and they will be traveling on Putnam County roadways. Putnam County Sheriff Kevin McConville, Carmel Police Department Chief Anthony Hoffmann, and Kent Police Department Chief Kevin Owens announced last...
Putnam Health Dept. Releases Community Health Assessment
The Putnam County Department of Health recently announced the release of the 2022-2024 Community Health Assessment and Community Health Improvement Plan. The 49-page document, known as the “CHA” and the “CHIP,” is the culmination of a yearlong effort to comprehensively describe the health status of the county and then develop a collaborative plan to address identified health issues. Nearly 100 community organizations and agencies supported this effort by promoting a regional survey and helping to identify feasible, evidence-based interventions that might be developed or enhanced to improve residents’ health.
NTSB Report: Small Plane That Crashed Had Hole in Crankcase
A hole found in the top of a crankcase may have caused the Jan. 19 small plane crash that killed two men less than two miles short of Westchester County Airport. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) released its preliminary report late last week about the doomed flight that saw a Beech A36, N19MT take off from Kennedy Airport about 5 p.m., about 16 minutes before the pilot first reported to the air traffic controller that the aircraft was having poor flight performance.
