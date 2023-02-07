For the past two decades, Carmine’s Deli has been delighting Elmsford residents and visitors with its signature sandwiches and wraps. More recently, they’ve been serving up their popular fare with a side of entertainment with their “Music @ THE DELI” nights. Premiering last spring, it presents live performances from local artists, including teen musicians from Westchester music schools. We spoke with Carmine’s Music Director Joe Palombo about the program and their aspirations for it as an unlikely musical hub in the community.

