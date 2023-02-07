There's a good chance that at least one of your favorite movies is an adaptation of the works of Stephen King. The famed author's reputation was long cemented before his books were adapted, but the films and shows based on his novels have gone on to have their own respective legacies. From "It" and "The Shining" to "The Shawshank Redemption," King's stories have achieved the rare balance of working just as well on the page as they do on screen.

1 DAY AGO