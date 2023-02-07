Read full article on original website
Milburn Stone Found Shocking Medical Mistakes in ‘Gunsmoke’ That Made Him Start Learning Medicine
Television shows and feature films aren’t always medically accurate, although such mistakes can destroy the illusion of reality when they’re far off from the real science. Gunsmoke actor Milburn Stone was bombarded with letters from real-life doctors in response to the medical information in the show. As a result, he decided to start learning medicine in his own time to start double-checking the scripts.
An acclaimed war story that quietly bombed spectacularly hard flies high on 4 major streaming services
When it comes to naming and shaming the biggest box office bombs of any given year, the ire generally tends to be focused on the movies that ended up being panned by critics in addition to cratering in theaters, which has in turn given the acclaimed Devotion something of a free pass.
Ozzie Nelson: His Talented and Tragic Life
He began his career as a bandleader and went on to star in, produce, write, and direct one of the most popular radio and television franchises in the history of entertainment. But he died too young at only 69 on June 3, 1975.
After Big Little Lies, Nicole Kidman Is Returning To HBO For New Series
Nearly four years after Big Little Lies ended, Nicole Kidman is returning to HBO for a new limited series.
An Oscar-winning sci-fi classic that’s resisted dozens of remake attempts starts a streaming revolution
Very few movies are safe from the threat of ever being remade, but there are a select few that have simply resisted any and all attempts to make it happen, with 1976 sci-fi classic Logan’s Run one of the most notable. The adaptation of the 1967 novel of the...
One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest: 10 Facts Only Huge Fans Know About The Jack Nicholson Classic
When it comes to award-winning movies that everyone deserves to see at least once, few are as impressive as "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest." Miloš Forman's 1975 classic takes Ken Kesey's beloved 1962 novel of the same name and brings the story to the next level with a star-studded cast.
Peter Falk: He Was Not The First Actor Considered For "Columbo"
For decades he played the beloved TV detective Columbo, which earned him Emmy awards, Golden Globes, and millions of fans. But according to FactsVerse.com, Peter Falk was not the first choice to play the part.
Margot Robbie Is Chaos Personified In Babylon’s 1920s Hollywood
Mild spoilers ahead. In many ways, Margot Robbie is strikingly similar to her character in Babylon — both possess the inherent drive, ambition and undeniable acting talent needed to make it to the big screen. But the chaotic energy and head-spinningly fast pace of the film about Hollywood's 1920s silent movie era lands Robbie in different territory as she portrays Nellie LaRoy, an aspiring actor who scores her big break in silent movies, but later struggles to transition to talkies (movies with sound).
Jennifer Grey Dishes on the ‘Dirty Dancing’ Sequel and How It Will Honor Patrick Swayze
“Nobody puts Baby in a corner.” And nobody puts actress Jennifer Grey in a sequel unless it pays homage to her late co-star, Patrick Swayze. In Aug. 2020, it was reported that a Dirty Dancing sequel was in the works at Lionsgate, 36 years after the original instant classic film premiered.
The Oscars missed most of 2022’s best movies
The Academy has its own ideas — but we also have ours
Oscar-, Tony-nominated actress Melinda Dillon dies at 83
Oscar-nominated actress Melinda Dillon, best remembered as Ralphie’s mother in “A Christmas Story” and for climbing Devils Tower with Richard Dreyfuss in search of UFOs in “Close Encounters of the Third Kind,” has died at age 83. The Hollywood Reporter first reported her death Friday,...
10 Great Westerns That Show the Diveristy of the West
The Western genre conjures images of vast open plains, brave cowboys on horseback, riding into the sunset after just besting their vicious opponent in a shootout. It is a genre shaped by classical Hollywood directors like John Ford and Howard Hawks, signifying everything the Western genre stands for — the American dream.
Alfred Hitchcock: The Movie and TV Master of Suspense, Shock and Horror
That's how his friends, family, and colleagues referred to him. That's also how many die-hard friends continue to refer to him today. Though the term, "die-hard," somewhat describes his remarkable career as the director of a stunning number of acclaimed motion pictures in the esteemed category of film noir.
‘The Exorcist’ sequel casts ‘Matilda’ star, giving us the crossover we never knew we needed
One of the biggest talks exploding within the shadows of the horror community has to do with filmmaker David Gordon Green’s The Exorcist sequel — which is already slated for an October release later this year. So far, the much-anticipated sequel has enlisted the acting prowess of Glass Onion star Leslie Odom Jr. and the directing expertise of Green, who recently helmed the rebooted Halloween trilogy. And now, the upcoming horror extravaganza has recruited another unexpected star to join the fearful fun — and that would be actress Olivia Marcum.
‘Elvis’ special about Baz Luhrmann’s Oscar nominee now available to watch for free [Watch]
On the heels of landing eight Oscar nominations including Best Picture and Best Actor for Austin Butler, “Elvis” is back in the conversation thanks to the news that Warner Bros. has made available for free a new 30-minute documentary about the making of Baz Luhrmann’s biographical drama. The special, called “Just a Boy from Tupelo: Bringing ‘Elvis’ to the Big Screen,” originally debuted on HBO Max on January 8 to coincide with Elvis Presley’s birthday. But on Thursday, Warner Bros. announced the entire special is streaming for free on YouTube. Interested parties can watch the special below. According to a press release,...
John Wayne’s Take on Why He Avoided Complicated Movies
'Red River' actor John Wayne once explained why he decided to keep signing onto movies that were 'simple' and 'decent.'
Robert Duvall Served in the US Army Before Becoming An Oscar-Winning Actor
Academy Award-winning actor Robert Duvall has starred in everything from Western movies to The Godfather franchise. He was even the voice behind Apocalypse Now‘s (1979) most iconic quote: “I love the smell of napalm in the morning.”. Duvall is no stranger to military roles, even playing Gen. Dwight...
Billy Summers - Everything We Know So Far About The Stephen King Adaptation
There's a good chance that at least one of your favorite movies is an adaptation of the works of Stephen King. The famed author's reputation was long cemented before his books were adapted, but the films and shows based on his novels have gone on to have their own respective legacies. From "It" and "The Shining" to "The Shawshank Redemption," King's stories have achieved the rare balance of working just as well on the page as they do on screen.
From 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' to 'Minari': The 10 Best Couples in A24 Films
While still a relative newcomer to the film industry, A24 is a film distribution and production company first established in 2012 by John Hodges that has consistently released incredible feats of cinema. These films have since become iconic staples of pop culture, such as Lady Bird, Moonlight, Midsommar, and most recently, Everything, Everywhere, All At Once, garnering love from critics and audiences alike.
Why Casablanca's final line clinches it as one of the best movies of all time
There are a number of Casablanca quotes that movie fans can recall, but it’s the final words of Humphrey Bogart’s Rick that have helped ensure it as a classic.
