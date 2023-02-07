ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Milburn Stone Found Shocking Medical Mistakes in ‘Gunsmoke’ That Made Him Start Learning Medicine

Television shows and feature films aren’t always medically accurate, although such mistakes can destroy the illusion of reality when they’re far off from the real science. Gunsmoke actor Milburn Stone was bombarded with letters from real-life doctors in response to the medical information in the show. As a result, he decided to start learning medicine in his own time to start double-checking the scripts.
Herbie J Pilato

Ozzie Nelson: His Talented and Tragic Life

He began his career as a bandleader and went on to star in, produce, write, and direct one of the most popular radio and television franchises in the history of entertainment. But he died too young at only 69 on June 3, 1975.
Refinery29

Margot Robbie Is Chaos Personified In Babylon’s 1920s Hollywood

Mild spoilers ahead. In many ways, Margot Robbie is strikingly similar to her character in Babylon — both possess the inherent drive, ambition and undeniable acting talent needed to make it to the big screen. But the chaotic energy and head-spinningly fast pace of the film about Hollywood's 1920s silent movie era lands Robbie in different territory as she portrays Nellie LaRoy, an aspiring actor who scores her big break in silent movies, but later struggles to transition to talkies (movies with sound).
HeySoCal

Oscar-, Tony-nominated actress Melinda Dillon dies at 83

Oscar-nominated actress Melinda Dillon, best remembered as Ralphie’s mother in “A Christmas Story” and for climbing Devils Tower with Richard Dreyfuss in search of UFOs in “Close Encounters of the Third Kind,” has died at age 83. The Hollywood Reporter first reported her death Friday,...
Collider

10 Great Westerns That Show the Diveristy of the West

The Western genre conjures images of vast open plains, brave cowboys on horseback, riding into the sunset after just besting their vicious opponent in a shootout. It is a genre shaped by classical Hollywood directors like John Ford and Howard Hawks, signifying everything the Western genre stands for — the American dream.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘The Exorcist’ sequel casts ‘Matilda’ star, giving us the crossover we never knew we needed

One of the biggest talks exploding within the shadows of the horror community has to do with filmmaker David Gordon Green’s The Exorcist sequel — which is already slated for an October release later this year. So far, the much-anticipated sequel has enlisted the acting prowess of Glass Onion star Leslie Odom Jr. and the directing expertise of Green, who recently helmed the rebooted Halloween trilogy. And now, the upcoming horror extravaganza has recruited another unexpected star to join the fearful fun — and that would be actress Olivia Marcum.
GoldDerby

‘Elvis’ special about Baz Luhrmann’s Oscar nominee now available to watch for free [Watch]

On the heels of landing eight Oscar nominations including Best Picture and Best Actor for Austin Butler, “Elvis” is back in the conversation thanks to the news that Warner Bros. has made available for free a new 30-minute documentary about the making of Baz Luhrmann’s biographical drama. The special, called “Just a Boy from Tupelo: Bringing ‘Elvis’ to the Big Screen,” originally debuted on HBO Max on January 8 to coincide with Elvis Presley’s birthday. But on Thursday, Warner Bros. announced the entire special is streaming for free on YouTube. Interested parties can watch the special below. According to a press release,...
WAR HISTORY ONLINE

Robert Duvall Served in the US Army Before Becoming An Oscar-Winning Actor

Academy Award-winning actor Robert Duvall has starred in everything from Western movies to The Godfather franchise. He was even the voice behind Apocalypse Now‘s (1979) most iconic quote: “I love the smell of napalm in the morning.”. Duvall is no stranger to military roles, even playing Gen. Dwight...
Looper

Billy Summers - Everything We Know So Far About The Stephen King Adaptation

There's a good chance that at least one of your favorite movies is an adaptation of the works of Stephen King. The famed author's reputation was long cemented before his books were adapted, but the films and shows based on his novels have gone on to have their own respective legacies. From "It" and "The Shining" to "The Shawshank Redemption," King's stories have achieved the rare balance of working just as well on the page as they do on screen.
Collider

From 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' to 'Minari': The 10 Best Couples in A24 Films

While still a relative newcomer to the film industry, A24 is a film distribution and production company first established in 2012 by John Hodges that has consistently released incredible feats of cinema. These films have since become iconic staples of pop culture, such as Lady Bird, Moonlight, Midsommar, and most recently, Everything, Everywhere, All At Once, garnering love from critics and audiences alike.

