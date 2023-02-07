Read full article on original website
valdostatoday.com
Georgia DHS submits waivers to benefit DFCS
ATLANTA – The Georgia DHS has recently submitted waivers to the USDA to request improved outcomes of DFCS customers and workers. The Georgia Department of Human Services (DHS) is committed to transforming its systems and work to meet its goals of serving customers. In support of these efforts, DHS has submitted seven requests in recent months to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Food and Nutrition Service (FNS) for waivers to improve outcomes for Division of Family & Children Services customers and benefits workers. Three of seven waivers have been approved, and the remaining four – pending FNS consideration and approval – will help ensure children and families get the services they need in a timely manner, enhance work processes and supports, and improve caseworker effectiveness.
valdostatoday.com
Georgia gas price declines at the pump
ATLANTA – Georgians are seeing a decline in prices at the pump compared to a week ago with the price of regular gasoline averaging $3.34 per gallon. Georgia gas price average declined at the pump compared to a week ago. Georgia drivers are now paying an average price of $3.34 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline (subject to change overnight). Monday’s state average is 5 cents less than a week ago, 52 cents more than a month ago, and 10 cents more than this time last year. It now costs $50.10 to fill a 15-gallon tank of regular gasoline. Drivers are now paying almost $2.00 more to fill up at the pump compared to a year ago.
