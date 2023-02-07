Read full article on original website
WINKNEWS.com
Power restoration progress at Davis Woods apartment complex since Ian
Months have passed since Hurricane Ian, and yet the Davis Woods apartment complex in Iona continues to go without power. While the second-floor units...
WINKNEWS.com
San Carlos Park woman accused of neglecting chihuahua for 2 years
A woman from San Carlos Park was arrested Monday after deputies say she neglected her pet chihuahua for around two years. On Jan. 17, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office says it was notified of an animal cruelty incident that occurred on Linden Road. When deputies arrived, they found a chihuahua that looked malnourished. An animal control officer arrived to take custody of the dog.
WINKNEWS.com
Lee County top ten most dangerous for motorcyclists in Florida
Being safe on the road gets more challenging as Southwest Florida gets further into the season. Lee County is among the ten most dangerous...
Residents fear potential Buckingham development will hurt rural living
BUCKINGHAM, Fla. — Lee County commissioners are making a decision on the future of a big plot of land in Buckingham. Originally, developers wanted to create around 160 homes. Now they are hoping to add nearly 100 more. “We are just going to go and convince them that this...
North Port couple’s FEMA trailer finally arrives months after Hurricane Ian
8 On Your Side is getting results for a Tampa Bay couple four months after their home was destroyed by Hurricane Ian.
Four mobile home parks on Matlacha, Pine Island to fully rebuild after Hurricane Ian
MATLACHA, Fla. — Hundreds of people that live in communities on Matlacha and Pine Island will continue to have a place to live after the owner of four mobile home parks said he plans to rebuild. Businessman Hugh Reid owns the communities and previously said at least one of...
WINKNEWS.com
Cleaning debris at Clam Pass Park in the wake of Ian
Clean-up crews are waiting until Tuesday to pick up hurricane debris from the water at Clam Pass Park. High winds have proven to be...
Miami New Times
The Perplexing Case of Florida's Longest-Serving Inmate | Part 1: No Way Out
Editor's note: This is part one of a two-part story. Click this link to read "Part 2: Hard Time," with additional contemporaneous documents and a video interview with Boast Laster. Fourteen miles west of Miami, along the luminous edge of the Everglades, a guard ushers a tall, lanky inmate into...
ocala-news.com
Resident voices concerns on dental practices in Florida
I am in agreement with a recent letter regarding dental practices in Florida. I recently went to a nationally recognized dental office that advertises a lot on TV touting a free X-ray. I wanted to have a tooth filled, that’s all. A cursory exam was done along with the X-ray. Then they sat me down and outlined what, in their opinion, needed to be done. This included a plethora of procedures that I was told would cost me approximately $10,000. They never filled my tooth that day as that would have required a separate appointment, according to them. Needless to say, I never returned. I definitely feel there was more interest in my pocketbook than my dental health.
babcockranchtelegraph.com
A good day on the range with Babcock Ranch cowboy Elton Langford
When driving on State Road 31/Babcock Ranch Road or along Bayshore Drive, you can see glimpses of old Florida, such as large pastures with grazing cows. Before tourism took hold in this region, the land was used for agriculture and timber. Most people typically think of the Western states as...
OnlyInYourState
The Marvelous 2.9-Mile Trail In Florida Leads Adventurers To A Little-Known Overlook
You might not think Florida is a premier hiking state, but we’re here to prove otherwise. Paynes Prairie Preserve State Park is a natural wonderland filled with things to do and see and one of the best places to get outdoors and hike. The La Chua Trail is an out-and-back hiking trail that offers some of the best views in the park. All you need to do is hike to one of the best observation decks in Florida and enjoy!
WINKNEWS.com
Man tells story of how he helped Florida Congressman Steube after his fall
After weeks of recovery, a Florida Congressman takes his guardian angel on a trip to Washington, DC. In January, Florida Representative Greg Steube fell...
espnswfl.com
Florida cities where homes are selling for the most under asking price
It’s a tough time to be in the market for a new house. But there are some Florida cities where homes are selling for quite a bit under asking price. Naples, Miami, and West Palm to name a few. The average 30-year fixed rate mortgage rose above 7% at...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Governor proposes $479 million I-75 project
Gov. Ron DeSantis recently announced his $7 billion Moving Florida Forward legislation initiative that would expedite 20 infrastructure projects across the state. The proposal still needs to pass the state House and Senate during the upcoming legislative session. If approved, Marion County residents would see a $479 million construction investment on around 29 miles of I-75 for auxiliary lanes.
8 Pretty Places in Florida You May Not Know About, But May Want to Visit, According to a Travel Website
Many places in Florida are well-known and heavily traveled. Examples are Walt Disney World, Clearwater Beach, Kennedy Space Center, South Beach, and Key West, to name just a few.
WINKNEWS.com
Mostly sunny Tuesday for Southwest Florida
Above-average heat continues into Tuesday as high temperatures reach the 80s. Mostly sunny skies and sustained winds of 5 to 15 mph are expected....
businessobserverfl.com
National builder chooses SWFL for new unit, its fourth in Florida
National homebuilder M/I Homes is expanding in Southwest Florida, with a new Fort Myers/Naples division. The office, according to a news release, will join existing Florida M/I Homes divisions in Orlando, Sarasota and Tampa. M/I Homes is based in Columbus, Ohio. “M/I Homes has seen continued growth and success in...
Florida Woman Wins $1 Million Powerball Prize Matching All 5 White Powerball Numbers
Today, the Florida Lottery announced that Joana Marcelle, 50, of Coconut Creek, claimed a $1 million prize from the Powerball drawing held on October 10, 2022, at the Lottery’s West Palm Beach District Office. The winning Powerball ticket matched all five of the white ball
John Grant Opinion: Future Florida Hospital Will Be a Global Beacon of Hope for Cancer Patients
According to the World Health Organization, in 2020, 10 million people died from cancer across the world. If you talk to most people, they will tell you they’ve been touched by cancer in some way. I sure have. The state of Florida has...
