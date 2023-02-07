ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WINKNEWS.com

Power restoration progress at Davis Woods apartment complex since Ian

Months have passed since Hurricane Ian, and yet the Davis Woods apartment complex in Iona continues to go without power. While the second-floor units...
IONA, FL
WINKNEWS.com

San Carlos Park woman accused of neglecting chihuahua for 2 years

A woman from San Carlos Park was arrested Monday after deputies say she neglected her pet chihuahua for around two years. On Jan. 17, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office says it was notified of an animal cruelty incident that occurred on Linden Road. When deputies arrived, they found a chihuahua that looked malnourished. An animal control officer arrived to take custody of the dog.
SAN CARLOS PARK, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Lee County top ten most dangerous for motorcyclists in Florida

Being safe on the road gets more challenging as Southwest Florida gets further into the season. Lee County is among the ten most dangerous...
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Cleaning debris at Clam Pass Park in the wake of Ian

Clean-up crews are waiting until Tuesday to pick up hurricane debris from the water at Clam Pass Park. High winds have proven to be...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Resident voices concerns on dental practices in Florida

I am in agreement with a recent letter regarding dental practices in Florida. I recently went to a nationally recognized dental office that advertises a lot on TV touting a free X-ray. I wanted to have a tooth filled, that’s all. A cursory exam was done along with the X-ray. Then they sat me down and outlined what, in their opinion, needed to be done. This included a plethora of procedures that I was told would cost me approximately $10,000. They never filled my tooth that day as that would have required a separate appointment, according to them. Needless to say, I never returned. I definitely feel there was more interest in my pocketbook than my dental health.
FLORIDA STATE
babcockranchtelegraph.com

A good day on the range with Babcock Ranch cowboy Elton Langford

When driving on State Road 31/Babcock Ranch Road or along Bayshore Drive, you can see glimpses of old Florida, such as large pastures with grazing cows. Before tourism took hold in this region, the land was used for agriculture and timber. Most people typically think of the Western states as...
LEE COUNTY, FL
OnlyInYourState

The Marvelous 2.9-Mile Trail In Florida Leads Adventurers To A Little-Known Overlook

You might not think Florida is a premier hiking state, but we’re here to prove otherwise. Paynes Prairie Preserve State Park is a natural wonderland filled with things to do and see and one of the best places to get outdoors and hike. The La Chua Trail is an out-and-back hiking trail that offers some of the best views in the park. All you need to do is hike to one of the best observation decks in Florida and enjoy!
FLORIDA STATE
WINKNEWS.com

Man tells story of how he helped Florida Congressman Steube after his fall

After weeks of recovery, a Florida Congressman takes his guardian angel on a trip to Washington, DC. In January, Florida Representative Greg Steube fell...
SARASOTA, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Governor proposes $479 million I-75 project

Gov. Ron DeSantis recently announced his $7 billion Moving Florida Forward legislation initiative that would expedite 20 infrastructure projects across the state. The proposal still needs to pass the state House and Senate during the upcoming legislative session. If approved, Marion County residents would see a $479 million construction investment on around 29 miles of I-75 for auxiliary lanes.
FLORIDA STATE
WINKNEWS.com

Mostly sunny Tuesday for Southwest Florida

Above-average heat continues into Tuesday as high temperatures reach the 80s. Mostly sunny skies and sustained winds of 5 to 15 mph are expected....
FLORIDA STATE
businessobserverfl.com

National builder chooses SWFL for new unit, its fourth in Florida

National homebuilder M/I Homes is expanding in Southwest Florida, with a new Fort Myers/Naples division. The office, according to a news release, will join existing Florida M/I Homes divisions in Orlando, Sarasota and Tampa. M/I Homes is based in Columbus, Ohio. “M/I Homes has seen continued growth and success in...
FORT MYERS, FL

