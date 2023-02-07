ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

morningbrew.com

Google lost $100b after its AI made a factual error in a demo

Still don’t believe that generative AI is breaking new ground? When was the last time you saw a human make a $100 billion mistake? Google showed off its answer to ChatGPT-infused Bing this week and things went…worse than expected. In an advertisement Google released on Monday touting its...
CNET

Google Unveils Its ChatGPT Rival for AI-Powered Conversation

Google released its own AI chatbot similar to ChatGPT on Monday called Bard. "Bard seeks to combine the breadth of the world's knowledge with the power, intelligence, and creativity of our large language models," Google Chief Executive Sundar Pichai tweeted Monday. "It draws on information from the web to provide fresh, high-quality responses."
BBC

Google's Bard AI bot mistake wipes $100bn off shares

Google is searching for ways to reassure people that it is still out in front in the race for the best artificial intelligence technology. And so far, the internet giant seems to be coming up with the wrong answer. An advert designed to show off its new AI bot, showed...
NPR

Microsoft revamps Bing search engine to use artificial intelligence

REDMOND, Wash. — Microsoft unveiled a new version of its Bing search engine on Tuesday that incorporates cutting-edge artificial intelligence technology, which company executives hope will help it eventually dethrone Google as the No. 1 search service. Microsoft is teaming up with OpenAI, the San Francisco research lab behind...
US News and World Report

Alphabet Shares Dive After Google AI Chatbot Bard Flubs Answer in Ad

LONDON (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc lost $100 billion in market value on Wednesday after its new chatbot shared inaccurate information in a promotional video and a company event failed to dazzle, feeding worries that the Google parent is losing ground to rival Microsoft Corp. Alphabet shares slid as much as...
CALIFORNIA STATE

