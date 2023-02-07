Read full article on original website
Related
Gmail creator warns Google is 'only a year or two away from total disruption' because of AI like ChatGPT
Gmail creator Paul Buchheit says AI chatbots like ChatGPT will destroy Google in the same way that the search engine killed The Yellow Pages.
Elon Musk reportedly fired a Twitter engineer on the spot after the worker told him his popularity was sinking on the site
The billionaire had previously assigned workers to look into whether his reach on Twitter had dropped due to a potential issue with the algorithm.
A robot’s $100 billion error: Alphabet shares tank after its ChatGPT rival makes a mistake in its very first ad
It looks like Google’s new chatbot to challenge ChatGPT and OpenAI still needs a lot of work.
I asked Microsoft's 'new Bing' to write me a cover letter for a job. It refused, saying this would be 'unethical' and 'unfair to other applicants.'
But it gave me tips and directed me to writing resources for cover letters. Rival ChatGPT, however, wrote me a 270-word cover letter for the same job.
Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai said he will be 'enlisting every Googler' to help test Bard, its new ChatGPT rival, report says
Google's CEO Sundar Pichai sent an internal memo to staff saying they all need to give feedback about Bard "in the spirit of an internal hackathon."
Zoom's CEO will take a $10,000 salary this year, a 98% pay cut, after laying off 1,300 workers because of 'mistakes' he made growing the company
Eric Yuan is slashing his pay by $490,000. "I want to show accountability not just in words but in my own actions," he told staff.
4 white-collar jobs most at risk of getting replaced by AI like ChatGPT
Artificial intelligence tools and chatbots like ChatGPT may put different types of workers at risk — from legal work to tech jobs.
We asked ChatGPT which jobs it thinks it will replace—and it’s not good news for data entry professionals or reporters
OpenAI's ChatGPT has no qualms about taking your job -but it believes it will have a "net positive" impact on the economy. The ChatGPT fear is real. The A.I. is already outstripping human candidates on job applications and top economists have said it will take over half the jobs in the U.S., while lowering the wages of the roles remaining.
morningbrew.com
Google lost $100b after its AI made a factual error in a demo
Still don’t believe that generative AI is breaking new ground? When was the last time you saw a human make a $100 billion mistake? Google showed off its answer to ChatGPT-infused Bing this week and things went…worse than expected. In an advertisement Google released on Monday touting its...
Alphabet slides 9% after a report the tech titan's ad for its new Google AI chatbot Bard had inaccurate information
Alphabet stock dropped Wednesday after a report about an inaccuracy in as ad for its new Bard AI chatbot. Reuters reported the Google ad on Twitter offered an incorrect answer related to NASA's James Webb Space Telescope. ChatGPT popularity has launched a race among tech companies to integrate AI chat...
A laid-off Google engineer describes losing his 'only career' 16 years after starting as an intern
Joel Leitch wrote in a LinkedIn post that 'Google has been my one and only career' after he was among the 12,000 staff laid off.
Google emails some Canadian employees to tell them they're being laid off as part of its plan to cut 12,000 jobs globally: 'Feels as harsh as being fired'
The Google layoffs in Canada form part of the roughly 12,000 job cuts CEO Sundar Pichai announced on Jan 20.
Microsoft upgrades Bing and Edge with ChatGPT tech to challenge Google at its own AI game
Microsoft announced new enhancements to Bing and the Edge browser using tech that powers ChatGPT.
What's under the hood of Microsoft's 'new Bing'? OpenAI CEO says it's powered by ChatGPT and GPT-3.5
Sam Altman said OpenAI's blockbuster AI technology including ChatGPT and GPT-3.5 are helping supercharge Microsoft's Bing search tool.
CNET
Google Unveils Its ChatGPT Rival for AI-Powered Conversation
Google released its own AI chatbot similar to ChatGPT on Monday called Bard. "Bard seeks to combine the breadth of the world's knowledge with the power, intelligence, and creativity of our large language models," Google Chief Executive Sundar Pichai tweeted Monday. "It draws on information from the web to provide fresh, high-quality responses."
BBC
Google's Bard AI bot mistake wipes $100bn off shares
Google is searching for ways to reassure people that it is still out in front in the race for the best artificial intelligence technology. And so far, the internet giant seems to be coming up with the wrong answer. An advert designed to show off its new AI bot, showed...
CNBC
Microsoft CEO Nadella calls A.I.-powered search biggest thing for company since cloud 15 years ago
Microsoft's Satya Nadella told CNBC that AI-powered search is the biggest thing to happen to the company in the nine years he's been CEO. "I have not seen something like this since I would say 2007-2008 when the cloud was just first coming out," Nadella said. "I have not seen...
NPR
Microsoft revamps Bing search engine to use artificial intelligence
REDMOND, Wash. — Microsoft unveiled a new version of its Bing search engine on Tuesday that incorporates cutting-edge artificial intelligence technology, which company executives hope will help it eventually dethrone Google as the No. 1 search service. Microsoft is teaming up with OpenAI, the San Francisco research lab behind...
US News and World Report
Alphabet Shares Dive After Google AI Chatbot Bard Flubs Answer in Ad
LONDON (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc lost $100 billion in market value on Wednesday after its new chatbot shared inaccurate information in a promotional video and a company event failed to dazzle, feeding worries that the Google parent is losing ground to rival Microsoft Corp. Alphabet shares slid as much as...
Cathie Wood Speculates Tesla Could Soon Offer a Game-Changing Service
The money manager sees great promise in Tesla's ability to come up with an autonomous taxi platform in the next few years.
Comments / 0