Read full article on original website
Related
Snow Flurries Possible Friday
Tonight: Lows will be dropping into the mid to upper 30s with increasing clouds. There are a few flurries possible early tomorrow morning through early afternoon. There will be some wrap around moisture behind this low and that will allow for a few showers across Alabama. It will be just cold enough in the upper […]
NECN
Several Storms, Including Chance of Snow, on the Horizon This Week
We're eyeing several storms for the upcoming week, and despite mild temperatures, one chance for snow is appearing early next weekend. For Monday, we’ll see more clouds than sun, with a slight chance of an early shower for the Cape and Islands. Highs are in the upper 40’s, running 10 degrees above average. Skies clear Monday night as some cooler air works in. Lows will be in the middle and upper 20s.
WSMV
First Alert Forecast: Snow showers possible in some parts today
With much colder air following our cold front yesterday, not only are we watching our temperatures tumble, but that colder air will help fire off some scattered flurries and even a couple of snow showers in parts of our area today. Very little to no accumulation is expected for most...
First Alert Weather: Red Alert for wintry mix throughout Monday
Alerts: Red Alert until this afternoon for morning showers/rain, then a little leftover snow across the northern half of our area midday into the afternoon.Forecast: Showers/rain push through this morning with potentially some wet snow mixing in midday into the afternoon, especially across the northern half of the area. Additional snow accumulations will generally be a trace-2". For the commute home there will be a little leftover light rain/snow, but mainly N&E, so conditions will be improving. Tonight we'll see some clearing with wind chills falling into the 20s and teens by daybreak. As for tomorrow, it will be breezy, but...
What to know about the storm expected to hit the South
Severe winter storms are predicted to hit the South of the U.S. starting midday on Tuesday, reports The New York Times. Tornadoes and strong winds are expected to affect 15 million people along the Gulf Coast. Along with winds, coastal areas could also see severe thunderstorms which may cause flash flooding. Storm weather will be seen from Texas to the Florida Panhandle, per The Weather Channel. The Southeast including parts of Georgia, the Carolinas, and Virginia may experience some of the weather going into Wednesday as the storm moves east. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) has already called for the state's emergency response team to be prepared for the storm and a number of flights in the state have also been cancelled. Louisiana and Mississippi have also urged residents to be prepared. This storm comes just a month following another tornado that hit New Orleans leaving three dead.
AccuWeather
Weather pattern outlook through February
A major surge of Arctic air is expected to expand southward through Canada into the United States late this week and through the weekend, then it will expand east and west through the first week of February. Based on what I am seeing now, I think the first 12 days...
The US’ 2023 Weather Forecast Reveals It Will Be A Snowy Spring Before Brutal Heat Comes
As we move further into the winter season full of snow storms and frigid temperatures, it's time to look ahead toward weather predictions for the United States in 2023. The Farmers' Almanac's prediction reveals these chilly and snowy conditions will stretch all the way into April for most of the country, which they are calling "unseasonably cold."
NECN
Next Storm Arrives Late Sunday – With More Accumulating Snow
Pockets of light snow and snow showers will be tapering off and ending this evening, but additional coatings of snow will be possible before the conclusion of this event. The biggest impact this evening and tonight will be the dropping temperatures – which will fall into the 20s for many (teens far North Country) and freeze leftover moisture on anything untreated. Think driveways, parking lots, sidewalks etc…watch your step!
The Farmers' Almanac says it'll be a 'soggy, shivery' spring. What will the weather be in your state?
The Farmers Almanac spring 2023 forecast predicts most of the U.S. will have a wet and cool spring this year, and temperatures will be slow to warm.
First Alert Weather: Passing showers possible
Forecast: There will be a few showers around today, but mainly N&W in the morning/midday with just a stray shower this afternoon. Highs will be in the low 50s. A few leftover showers pass through this evening with temperatures rising into the overnight hours.As for tomorrow, it will be mostly to partly sunny, breezy and milder with a handful of records in jeopardy. The forecast high for Central Park is 58 and the record high is 61.Looking Ahead: Saturday will be mostly sunny and cooler with highs only in the 40s. Sunday should stay dry for the most part with increasing clouds and a chance of rain late in the day. Then a coastal system brushes our area late Sunday into Monday morning with precipitation mainly in the form of rain. This will need to be monitored over the next few days to see if it tracks more inland or offshore.
Punxsutawney Phil's 2023 Groundhog Day Forecast Is In & Here's When Spring Will Arrive
You could argue that weather forecasters are right about 50% of the time, so why shouldn't we put the same stock in a groundhog's ability to predict the seasons?. Hundreds gathered in a handful of small towns scattered across North America on Thursday to find out if their local groundhog would notice its shadow, as part of the long-running and not-quite-scientific spring tradition.
First Alert Forecast: Arctic air arrives Friday
BALTIMORE -- Temperatures will be chilly across the area to close out the week as an arctic cold front sweeps through the area early Friday. Winds will increase out of the northwest and gusts will be over 30 miles per hour in the wake of the front through Friday afternoon. Highs will reach the low 30s Friday with wind chills in the teens. Wind chills will dip into the single digits by Saturday morning. An *ALERT DAY* has been issued for Friday and Saturday, mainly from Friday night through Saturday morning due to the dangerously cold wind chills expected. High temperatures will recover to the low 30s and the winds will not be a factor by then. Warmer weather will return on Sunday. Expect high temperatures to be nearly 20 degrees warmer Sunday afternoon into the upper 40s and lower 50s.Next week will see a return to above-average temperatures with highs will be in the 50s Monday through Wednesday. There will be sunny skies on Monday and increasing clouds on Tuesday. The next chance for rain will arrive Wednesday, then again Friday to close out the week.Temperatures for the entire week will remain in the 50s with lows in the 40s.
First Alert Weather: Temperatures start to plunge
Forecast: Rain/snow showers push S&E after the AM commute and exit early this afternoon. It will be a much colder day with highs only in the 30s. Tonight will be even colder with a few flurries and snow showers around overnight. Wind chills will fall into the 20s and teens by daybreak. As for tomorrow, expect clearing skies with highs only in the 30s again.Looking Ahead: Thursday (Groundhog Day) will be mostly to partly sunny and a touch milder with highs around 40. On Friday, arctic air pushes in with temperatures likely falling through the day... feels like the teens and single digits. Temperatures bottom out this weekend with widespread sub-zero wind chills by Saturday morning.
Wet winter storm arrives Wednesday; Heavy snow and totals possible
A winter storm watch has been issued for most of central Indiana mid-week. Current forecast has half-foot or more snowfall possible. CHILLY CHANGE to our pattern started late last week but despite some colder afternoons, we’ve extended the streak of full-day average temps above normal to 27 consecutive days. January 2023 still ranks among the […]
The Weather Channel
Severe Thunderstorms, Including Tornadoes, Possible In The South
What To Expect: Severe storms in the Lower Mississippi Valley and along the Gulf Coast. Timing: Through Thursday. Top Concerns: Tornadoes, damaging winds and localized flash flooding. Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates from The Weather Channel and our meteorologists. Severe thunderstorms, including tornadoes,...
Washington Examiner
Brutal 'epic, generational Arctic outbreak' cold front set to blast northeast
Forecasters are predicting frigid temperatures and ice storms will continue to batter the northeastern United States though the weekend. Temperatures in the Washington, D.C. area are set to drop to below freezing, with "wind chills in the teens," per the National Weather Service, while temperatures in Maine are set to hit wind chill temperatures which are "rarely seen."
natureworldnews.com
Storms With -50C Temperatures Are Threatening United States’ Heartland This Week
A triple threat of winter storms was raging into the country's center on Sunday, promising travel headaches for the rest of the week as the Upper Midwest hunkered down in bitter cold and wind chills that might reach minus 50 degrees. From Sunday through Thursday, at least three storms will...
Seasonally cold, snow showers tonight, light rain Sunday
Another cold front and weak low pressure will result in increasing clouds, followed by showers that will end with a snowing at night.
Triple-threat Thursday: Severe storms, heavy snow, dangerous winds to impact US
It's a triple-threat Thursday across the U.S. One storm system will be responsible for three major impacts from severe storms to rain and high winds to snow.
Comments / 0