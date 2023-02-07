(Bonne Terre, MO) -- A man convicted of killing his girlfriend and her three children has been put to death. Missouri has executed 58-year-old Leonard Taylor for the 2004 killings of Angela Rowe and her young children in St. Louis County. Taylor, of St. Louis, claimed that he was in the state of California when the murders happened in Jennings. Rowe’s sister, Gerjuan Rowe, says justice was served and now she has a little peace.

