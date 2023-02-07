Read full article on original website
House passes bill to allow for state takeover of Missouri prosecutor offices
Missouri lawmakers advanced a proposal Thursday that would give the governor the ability to strip the authority of any elected prosecutor to handle violent crime cases. The bill, sponsored by Rep. Lane Roberts, R-Joplin, would allow the governor to appoint a special prosecutor for five years if the number of homicide cases in any prosecuting […] The post House passes bill to allow for state takeover of Missouri prosecutor offices appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Missouri GOP votes down bill to ban children from carrying guns
The Republican-led House in Missouri on Wednesday voted against a proposal to ban minors from openly carrying firearms without adult supervision in public. The proposal failed by a 104-39 vote, with only one Republican state representative voting in support of it. Democratic state Rep. Donna Baringer told the Associated Press...
Missouri House votes against limits on kids carrying guns
Missouri House lawmakers have voted against banning children from openly carrying firearms on public land without adult supervision.
FOX2now.com
Missouri House Committee considers bill for state control of St. Louis Police
A special prosecutor to handle St. Louis cases is in a bill the Missouri House could vote on Thursday. Missouri House Committee considers bill for state …. A special prosecutor to handle St. Louis cases is in a bill the Missouri House could vote on Thursday. House passes bill to...
St. Louis Lawmaker Blasts Republican Hypocrisy on Violent Crime
Peter Merideth says Jefferson City is more concerned about letting 12 year olds carry guns than making St. Louis safer
showmeprogress.com
Missouri, well
Right now Republicans in the MO House are fighting against an amendment that would say children can’t carry guns in public. (Yep it’s legal right now.) They’re saying it would violate the 2nd amendment to deny a 12 yr old the right to carry an AR-15 down the street. #moleg.
mymoinfo.com
Veterans Groups Say Bill in Missouri Legislature Will Not Help Them
(Centerville) Veterans groups in Missouri will not be backing a couple particular bills in the Missouri Legislature this year. Randy Tollivar is the quartermaster with Reynolds County V.F.W. Post 6660 in Centerville. Tollivar says veterans are being used in an attempt to get these two bills passed. Tollivar says this...
mymoinfo.com
Legal things to remember concerning recreational marijuana
(Jefferson County) Recreational marijuana is now legal in the state of Missouri as that was made official last week. Crystal City Attorney Scott Harness says there are still guidelines to follow in terms of rules and regulations for the public. Harness says people are not allowed to smoke it where...
Missouri lawmakers push for mandatory 5-day school week
Independence School District Superintendent Dale Herl is concerned lawmakers may prevent his district from going to a four-day week in 2023-2024.
northwestmoinfo.com
MO Senator Wants to Increase Punishment for Killing Law Enforcement Animal
Senator Tony Luetkemeyer (R-Parkville) (MISSOURINET) – In Missouri, breaking out the window of a police cruiser has a greater punishment than killing a law enforcement animal. State Senator Tony Luetkemeyer (LOOT-ka-meyer), of northwest Missouri’s Parkville, has filed a bill that aims to change this. Under his proposal, killing a Missouri law enforcement animal would be a felony.
northwestmoinfo.com
Governor Mike Parson Denies Request to Block Execution
Governor Mike Parson has denied a request to block today’s scheduled execution of a convicted killer. Alisa Nelson reports. The execution could happen as early as 6 p.m. today (Tuesday).
Former Flordell Hills city clerk admits stealing $487K from municipality
A former employee in the St. Louis County municipality of Flordell Hills appeared in federal court on Monday and admitted stealing several hundred thousand dollars over a six-year period, well over the city’s annual budget.
krcu.org
Governor, lawmakers removed from plan to hike pay for Missouri state workers
Neither Gov. Mike Parson nor legislators should get a proposed pay raise for state workers, the Missouri House Budget Committee decided Tuesday. Parson asked lawmakers to approve an 8.7% pay hike, the biggest in living memory, to stem the loss of state workers to the private sector. No state department is fully staffed and some are dealing with vacancy rates of 20% or more.
A look at Missouri's 'Don't Say Gay' bill
Missouri State Senator for St. Charles County, Nick Schroer, talks about State Bill 134, the “Vulnerable Child Compassion and Protection Act”, aka Missouri’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.
kmaland.com
Missouri News Headlines Wednesday, February 8th, 2023
(Bonne Terre, MO) -- A man convicted of killing his girlfriend and her three children has been put to death. Missouri has executed 58-year-old Leonard Taylor for the 2004 killings of Angela Rowe and her young children in St. Louis County. Taylor, of St. Louis, claimed that he was in the state of California when the murders happened in Jennings. Rowe’s sister, Gerjuan Rowe, says justice was served and now she has a little peace.
Missouri's First Weed Chief Equity Officer Is a Longtime State Employee
Former Highway Patrol staffer Abigail Vivas is tasked with ensuring an equitable roll-out of Missouri's recreational cannabis program
kcur.org
Why St. Louis County quietly removed a memorial to ‘white colonists’
In 1955, a sign was erected in Clayton, Missouri, that recounted the history of the founding of St. Louis County. According to the sign, that history began when the county was “first visited by white colonists” in the early 1700s. In November 2022, the sign was gone. It...
Thousands without power in Missouri, Illinois amid gusty winds
Ameren reports thousands of power outages in Missouri and Illinois on Thursday morning as intense wind hits the Midwest.
Water wells consent decree update in St. Charles County
The city of St. Charles asks a federal judge to reject an EPA review of the city's water well issues.
KSDK
Lawmakers hear from lobbyist, public on why Missouri needs distracted driving laws
5 On Your Side's Tracy Hinson explains what hurdles the proposed laws may face. For more information visit actmissouri.org.
