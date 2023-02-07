ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Detroit Free Press

50-mph winds expected for metro Detroit

Are you ready for some unusual Michigan winter weather? It’s time to put those winter coats away and pull out your rain jackets. The Detroit area is expected to experience heavy rain and wind, according to the National Weather Service in White Lake. A wind advisory is in effect until 10 p.m. Thursday. Here's what to expect:
DETROIT, MI
Voice News

New Baltimore man seriously injured in Chesterfield Township rollover crash

A New Baltimore man was hospitalized with serious injuries Wednesday night following a rollover crash in Chesterfield Township, police said. Chesterfield Township police and firefighters were called shortly after 7 p.m. to the 23 Mile Road overpass of Interstate 94 for a serious injury crash involving a rolled-over vehicle. Police said a 38-year-old Chesterfield Township woman was traveling on 23 Mile Road with her young son when the 65-year-old New Baltimore man, who was traveling alone, collided into her and overturned his vehicle.
NEW BALTIMORE, MI
fox2detroit.com

Canton wants license plate reader at corner of busy intersection

CANTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Canton Township law enforcement wants to stick a license plate reader at one of its busiest corners. Some 30,000 vehicles cross through the Beck-Michigan Avenue intersection every day. The Canton Township Police Department says a license plate reader at the corner of those streets would go a long way in helping officers push back on the rising crime rates in the area.
CANTON, MI
HometownLife.com

Pedestrian killed by vehicle crash in Farmington Hills

FARMINGTON HILLS — A Detroit man was killed by a vehicle while walking in Farmington Hills Monday night. A driver struck the man just before 7 p.m. on Eight Mile Road near Inkster Road. The victim, 61, was taken to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.
FARMINGTON HILLS, MI
CBS Detroit

Bed Bath & Beyond closing 7 more stores in Michigan

(CBS DETROIT) - Bed Bath & Beyond is closing more stores across the United States, seven of which are in Michigan.According to the company, the following stores are closing:Flint (G-3605 Miller Road)Holland (3050 Beeline Road Suite 30)Okemos (1982 West Grand River Ave.)Portage (5930 S. Westnedge Ave.)Saginaw (4420 Bay Road)Troy (650 John R. Road)Westland (35615 Warren Road)MORE: 3 key mistakes that doomed Bed Bath & BeyondThe company previously closed 10 other stores in the state last month:Farmington Hills (31075 Orchard Lake Road)Northville (Northville Retail Center, 17223 Haggerty Road)Auburn Hills (4780 Baldwin Road)Ann Arbor (3645 Washtenaw Ave.)Muskegon (5540 Harvey St.)Brighton (8467 W. Grand River)Lansing (5845 W. Saginaw Highway)Walker (Green Ridge Square, 3410 Alpine Avenue NW)Chesterfield (50551 Waterside Drive)White Lake Township (9050 Highland Rd.)More than 400 stores have closed in the last year.
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

Warren police: Suspects arrested in breaking and entering crime ring

WARREN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police in Warren say suspects allegedly responsible for a breaking and entering crime ring were arrested Wednesday.Police say between six to 10 people are responsible for 30-40 crimes in the tri-county area. On Wednesday, six people were taken into custody after a several-hour standoff. "This investigation is by no means over and I am confident that additional suspects will be arrested and charged for their involvement in these various incident," Warren Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer said in a statement. "The Warren Police Department will continue to work with our law enforcement partners and use...
WARREN, MI
lcnnorthstar.com

Detroit Gets New Area Code

The iconic 313 Detroit area code could be changing in the near future in order to make room for new phone numbers. Michigan Public Service Commission announced on January 19th, 2023 that the Detroit area will run out of new phone numbers by 2025. They announced that the code will be changed to 679, and is predicted to be implemented in the 3rd quarter of 2025.
DETROIT, MI

