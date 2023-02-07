WARREN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police in Warren say suspects allegedly responsible for a breaking and entering crime ring were arrested Wednesday.Police say between six to 10 people are responsible for 30-40 crimes in the tri-county area. On Wednesday, six people were taken into custody after a several-hour standoff. "This investigation is by no means over and I am confident that additional suspects will be arrested and charged for their involvement in these various incident," Warren Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer said in a statement. "The Warren Police Department will continue to work with our law enforcement partners and use...

