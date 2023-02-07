Read full article on original website
That's the way the concrete crumbles: 'Super pothole' on I-696 causes flat tires on nearly a dozen vehicles in Oakland County
One driver pulled off to the side of the freeway soon turned into several and then almost a dozen vehicles dealing with flat tires after a gigantic crack on I-696 opened up in Oakland County on Wednesday morning.
50-mph winds expected for metro Detroit
Are you ready for some unusual Michigan winter weather? It’s time to put those winter coats away and pull out your rain jackets. The Detroit area is expected to experience heavy rain and wind, according to the National Weather Service in White Lake. A wind advisory is in effect until 10 p.m. Thursday. Here's what to expect:
Voice News
New Baltimore man seriously injured in Chesterfield Township rollover crash
A New Baltimore man was hospitalized with serious injuries Wednesday night following a rollover crash in Chesterfield Township, police said. Chesterfield Township police and firefighters were called shortly after 7 p.m. to the 23 Mile Road overpass of Interstate 94 for a serious injury crash involving a rolled-over vehicle. Police said a 38-year-old Chesterfield Township woman was traveling on 23 Mile Road with her young son when the 65-year-old New Baltimore man, who was traveling alone, collided into her and overturned his vehicle.
fox2detroit.com
Canton wants license plate reader at corner of busy intersection
CANTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Canton Township law enforcement wants to stick a license plate reader at one of its busiest corners. Some 30,000 vehicles cross through the Beck-Michigan Avenue intersection every day. The Canton Township Police Department says a license plate reader at the corner of those streets would go a long way in helping officers push back on the rising crime rates in the area.
96-Year-Old Michigan Man’s Home Stolen by Trusted Senior Center Employee
An employee at a Bloomfield Township senior citizens center is being accused of swindling an elderly man, tricking him into signing over his home to her. Woman Grooms Elderly Gentleman in Order to Take Advantage of Him. The 71-year-old woman who was an employee at the Bloomfield Township Senior Center...
Metro Detroit under Wind Advisory Thursday, could see severe thunderstorms as temps approach record highs
Metro Detroit is bracing for some severe weather on Thursday, but it’s not the kind you would typically expect in February. The area will be under a Wind Advisory and could see severe thunderstorms, according to the National Weather Service.
'I just did what I was taught to do': Oakland County woman who found $15K, turned it in to police gets rewarded with new car
It’s a story about doing the right thing: An Oakland County woman who found nearly $15,000 and turned it in to police was given a brand new SUV on Tuesday.
ClickOnDetroit.com
5 people linked to 25 break-ins around Metro Detroit arrested after police standoff
DETROIT – Five people who are believed to be linked to at least 25 break-ins around Macomb, Oakland, and Wayne counties were arrested Wednesday after a standoff with police, officials said. Warren police officers were monitoring a group of people around 2 a.m. Wednesday (Feb. 8) as they broke...
Is it pothole season yet? Well, if the 'super pothole' that opened up in Oakland County is an indicator, the answer is yes
In other states, we are in the end of winter. But here in Michigan, we call it something else: “pothole season.” On a new Daily J, WWJ’s Zach Clark explores what can Metro Detroit drivers expect this year.
HometownLife.com
Pedestrian killed by vehicle crash in Farmington Hills
FARMINGTON HILLS — A Detroit man was killed by a vehicle while walking in Farmington Hills Monday night. A driver struck the man just before 7 p.m. on Eight Mile Road near Inkster Road. The victim, 61, was taken to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.
Modern home on the Huron River listed at $2.7M is ‘as distinctive as it gets’
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – Tucked into a private cul-de-sac just outside Ann Arbor’s city limits lies a contemporary architectural masterpiece that’s just hit the market. The home at 3766 River Pines Drive in Scio Township is a four-bedroom, 4,300-square-foot home featuring contemporary architecture by Bloomfield Hills-based Young and Young.
Bed Bath & Beyond closing 7 more stores in Michigan
(CBS DETROIT) - Bed Bath & Beyond is closing more stores across the United States, seven of which are in Michigan.According to the company, the following stores are closing:Flint (G-3605 Miller Road)Holland (3050 Beeline Road Suite 30)Okemos (1982 West Grand River Ave.)Portage (5930 S. Westnedge Ave.)Saginaw (4420 Bay Road)Troy (650 John R. Road)Westland (35615 Warren Road)MORE: 3 key mistakes that doomed Bed Bath & BeyondThe company previously closed 10 other stores in the state last month:Farmington Hills (31075 Orchard Lake Road)Northville (Northville Retail Center, 17223 Haggerty Road)Auburn Hills (4780 Baldwin Road)Ann Arbor (3645 Washtenaw Ave.)Muskegon (5540 Harvey St.)Brighton (8467 W. Grand River)Lansing (5845 W. Saginaw Highway)Walker (Green Ridge Square, 3410 Alpine Avenue NW)Chesterfield (50551 Waterside Drive)White Lake Township (9050 Highland Rd.)More than 400 stores have closed in the last year.
Driver wanted in deadly hit-and-run on New Year's Day allegedly fled to Thailand
The FBI said a driver suspected in the hit-and-run killing of a 22-year-old in Oakland Township on New Year's Day has fled the country.
candgnews.com
Officials, residents discuss construction on Mound north and south of I-696 in Warren
WARREN — At their Jan. 10 meeting, Warren City Council members voted unanimously to approve a $112,984 cost-sharing agreement with Macomb County for engineering designs linked to a construction project along Mound Road from Eight Mile Road to Interstate 696. Although Council members and the community were in agreement...
Teacher charged after bomb threat note found at Hazel Park Junior High School
A teacher is facing a serious charge after police say he sent Hazel Park Junior High School into lockdown last week.
candgnews.com
More changes expected for outer lots at Madison Heights Meijer
MADISON HEIGHTS — Last year saw major changes to the outer lots at the Meijer store on 13 Mile Road in Madison Heights, as part of an updated consent agreement between the city and the property’s developer. Even more changes are expected in the event of future developments.
Warren police: Suspects arrested in breaking and entering crime ring
WARREN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police in Warren say suspects allegedly responsible for a breaking and entering crime ring were arrested Wednesday.Police say between six to 10 people are responsible for 30-40 crimes in the tri-county area. On Wednesday, six people were taken into custody after a several-hour standoff. "This investigation is by no means over and I am confident that additional suspects will be arrested and charged for their involvement in these various incident," Warren Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer said in a statement. "The Warren Police Department will continue to work with our law enforcement partners and use...
WXYZ
Calgary Flames player hit by car in Downtown Detroit while riding scooter
(WXYZ) — The Calgary Flames said one of their players was hit by a vehicle in Detroit on Wednesday night ahead of the team's game against the Red Wings on Thursday. According to the Flames, defenseman Rasmus Andersson was struck by a vehicle while he was riding a scooter on his way to dinner.
Police investigating "suspicious deaths" of man and woman in Shelby Township
An investigation is underway in Macomb County’s Shelby Township on Monday, into what police are calling “suspicious deaths” near Stony Creek Metro Park, on Mesa Drive.
lcnnorthstar.com
Detroit Gets New Area Code
The iconic 313 Detroit area code could be changing in the near future in order to make room for new phone numbers. Michigan Public Service Commission announced on January 19th, 2023 that the Detroit area will run out of new phone numbers by 2025. They announced that the code will be changed to 679, and is predicted to be implemented in the 3rd quarter of 2025.
