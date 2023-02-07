Integrated DNA Technologies Debuts Collab Network

CORALVILLE, Iowa--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 7, 2023--

With a mission to accelerate the pace of genomics, Integrated DNA Technologies (IDT) has launched Collab Network, a first-of-its-kind IDT program aimed at uniting researchers and industry partners under a single, impactful research network to foster learning, collaboration and future technology development. The Collab Network Program was officially unveiled at the 2023 Advances in Genome Biology and Technology General Meeting taking place Feb. 6 to Feb. 9 in Hollywood, Fla.

The IDT Collab Network provides members access to new opportunities to advance their research through the support of IDT’s global network. The program was established to bolster collaborations to drive new discoveries, spotlight research from around the world, drive the development of new products, and invest in the next generation of researchers. Collab Network members—which are comprised of cutting-edge companies focused on next generation sequencing, automation partners, as well as genomics pioneers whose research spans infectious disease, viral surveillance, oncology, rare disease and more—are not only experts within their own domain but also educators within the research community. Members to date include: Catalytic Data Science, Complete Genomics (a subsidiary of MGI Tech Co., Ltd.), Element Biosciences, Geneseeq Technology, Helix, MLL Munich Leukemia Laboratory, Novogene, Opentrons Robotics, PerkinElmer, Psomagen, Singular Genomics, Sistemas Genomicos, Ultima Genomics, as well as individual collaborators from industry and academia.

“Now more than ever, collaborating with research partners who are united in a shared mission to accelerate the pace of genomics is becoming increasingly critical to advancing the future of medicine,” said Demaris Mills, president at IDT. “Our current roster of Collab Network members represents some of the industry’s most disruptive companies who are leading the charge in technology and innovation, as well as genomics developers who are well-respected in their areas of research. By combining our technologies and know-how, together we can unlock new scientific discoveries to rapidly transition from bench to breakthrough.”

To help researchers accelerate scientific discoveries in cancer research, infectious disease, rare disease and more, IDT delivers proprietary technologies for genomics applications such as next generation sequencing, CRISPR genome editing, synthetic biology, digital PCR, and RNA interference. Programs like Collab Network are helping to connect researchers with trusted service providers to advance new discoveries, foster case study development and invest in the next generation of industry leaders.

IDT seeks to continue expanding its Collab Network with additional researchers and institutions across all application areas. The program will also feature research grant opportunities, with more details announced later this year. For additional information on the Collab Network, view a full list of members, or to submit a request to join the group, visit https://www.idtdna.com/pages/about/collabs-network/collaborators.

About IDT

Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc. (IDT) develops, manufactures, and markets nucleic acid products for the life sciences industry. IDT has developed proprietary technologies for genomics applications such as next generation sequencing, CRISPR genome editing, synthetic biology, digital PCR, and RNA interference. Through its GMP* services, IDT manufactures products used by scientists researching many forms of cancer and most inherited and infectious diseases. IDT is widely recognized as the industry leader in custom nucleic acid manufacture, serving over 130,000 life sciences researchers. IDT was founded in 1987 and has its manufacturing headquarters in Coralville, Iowa, USA, with additional manufacturing sites in San Diego, California, USA; Research Triangle Park, North Carolina, USA; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Leuven, Belgium; and Singapore. For more information, visit www.idtdna.com and follow the company on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram.

