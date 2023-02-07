ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Glowforge Pushes Generative AI Into the Real World with Magic Canvas

Glowforge ( https://glowforge.com/ ), creator of the award-winning 3D laser printer, today announced the launch of Magic Canvas: the first generative AI that can create physical products. Magic Canvas starts with just a few written words and ends with a unique creation made of wood, acrylic, fabric – even chocolate – in just minutes. It uses a latent diffusion neural network to take a simple description like “a hamster playing the cello” and turns it into hardwood jewelry, slate coasters, eye-popping desserts, and more. See Magic Canvas in action here.

“After years of research, Generative AI is finally bearing results. At Glowforge, we help our customers print beautiful, physical products, quickly and easily - to bring their ideas to life. We’ve been working with cutting-edge artificial intelligence research to find a new way to do that, and today, we’re proud to unveil Magic Canvas to the world,” said Dan Shapiro, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder, Glowforge. “It’s already easy to create with your Glowforge, so the last barrier was the hardest: how to bring your idea to life quickly, without complex tools. We’re able to use modern AI technology to provide the solution: a supercomputer in the cloud, creating artwork just for you.”

Unlike 3D printers that use additive technology to build objects out of plastic, Glowforge uses subtractive technology to cut and engrave products from durable and beautiful materials like wood, leather, acrylic, paper - even chocolate. Its sleek and efficient design transforms industrial-grade factory technology into a beautiful desktop device, while its cloud-based app makes it easy for anyone to create magical things at the touch of a button.

Magic Canvas is patent-pending software that creates not just designs, but physical products. A simple text prompt like “floral earrings” or “intricate celtic knot engraving” allows Glowforge owners to realize their creative vision with products made from hundreds of materials. Magic Canvas joins millions of designs, fonts, and images in Glowforge Premium - a service that makes it simple for Glowforge owners to create just about anything, ready to use, gift, or sell.

Magic Canvas is available on all models of Glowforge 3D laser printer starting February 7, 2023. For press assets please visit this site.

About Glowforge

Glowforge is the creator of the award-winning 3D laser printer that cuts, engraves, and scores hundreds of materials so you can make magical things. It was founded in 2015 by Chief Executive Officer, Dan Shapiro and Chief Technology Officer, Mark Gosselin, and launched with the world’s largest crowdfunding campaign, raising more than $27 million in pre-orders in 30 days. The company has since secured more than $115 million in funding from some of Silicon Valley’s most prominent investors including the Foundry Group, True Ventures, DFJ Growth, and Revolution Growth. Unlike 3D printers that use additive technology to build objects out of plastic, Glowforge uses subtractive technology to laser cut, engrave and score products from beautiful materials like wood, leather, acrylic, paper, fabric – even chocolate. A sleek and efficient design makes this industrial-grade technology beautiful and affordable, while its cloud-based app makes it easy for anyone to create magical things at the touch of a button.

