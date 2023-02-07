ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

SingleStore and solutions by stc announce exclusive partnership and reseller agreement

 2 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 7, 2023--

SingleStore, the cloud-native database built for speed and scale to power real-time applications, today announced an exclusive partnership and reseller agreement with solutions by stc to bring SingleStore’s digital solutions across the Middle East. solutions by stc is the leading enabler of digital transformation in the Middle East, while SingleStore is the fastest real-time analytics database in SQL that combines analytical and transactional workloads in one unified platform.

This exclusive partnership will enable SingleStore to expand its footprint to customers across a variety of sectors in the region including banking, telecom, energy, healthcare, and more. All of these sectors rely on modern data and are critical to the modern economy. SingleStoreDB will complement solutions by stc’s existing work on digital transformation in these areas, providing faster, more integrated services for customers.

“We are seeing world class digital innovation and expertise in Saudi Arabia and the Middle East, and solutions by stc is at the center of this growth,” said Raj Verma, CEO of SingleStore. “I am delighted that SingleStore will be a part of and catalyst to continued business innovation in the region through this partnership.”

“We are thrilled to announce this partnership with SingleStore,” said Muataz Aldharrab, Chief Strategy Officer at solutions by stc. “As an end-to-end provider of digital transformation, we know first hand the power and importance of technology for the modern-world. We look forward to leveraging SingleStore’s solutions for processing modern-data as we support our customers throughout the Middle East.”

SingleStore is building on a strong 2022 and start to 2023. In December, SingleStore launched its 8.0 release, and, in January, the company appointed Madhukar Kumar as its new Chief Marketing Officer.

About SingleStore:

The world’s leading brands rely on data – to make the right business decisions, to deliver exceptional customer experiences and to stay ahead of the competition. This reliance on data brings with it a need for simplicity, speed and scale. SingleStore delivers the world’s fastest distributed SQL database for real-time applications, SingleStoreDB. By combining transactional and analytical workloads, SingleStore eliminates performance bottlenecks and unnecessary data movement to support constantly growing, demanding workloads. Digital giants like Hulu, Uber and Comcast, and many more of the world’s leading SaaS providers, choose SingleStore to unleash the power of their data – supercharging exceptional, real-time data experiences for their customers. Follow us @SingleStoreDB and @SingleStoreDevs on Twitter or visit www.singlestore.com.

About solutions by stc:

solutions by stc is the #1 IT services provider in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and leading enabler of digital transformation. Serving 240,000+ clients, solutions by stc has a 25-year track record of anticipating digital opportunities, upgrading digital infrastructure, and improving customer connectivity across a variety of sectors including energy, telecoms, healthcare, and more. solutions is headquartered in Riyadh with operations across the Kingdom and beyond.

