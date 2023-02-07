Corentec Appoints Michael Son as Executive Vice President

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 7, 2023--

Corentec, a forward-thinking medical device company focused on developing solutions for the orthopedic market, has re-hired Michael Son to lead its sales and business development operations in the Americas. Son will be responsible for pricing strategies, negotiations, hiring, and P&L, and will report to Corentec’s three Co-CEO’s, the Sun Brothers.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230207005729/en/

Michael Son, Executive Vice President, Corentec (Photo: Business Wire)

Son, who was previously with Corentec from 2011 to 2015 as Vice President of Sales, brings more than 25 years of medical device sales experience where he worked with both large and small/start-up orthopedic companies in the European, Asia-pacific, U.S. and South America markets. Son is a highly strategic and influential medical device sales leader who will play an important role in building and strengthening relations between Corentec’s Korean operations and the Americas.

“I am excited to re-join Corentec to make an impact on both the orthopedic market in the America’s and to patients and caregivers across the two continents,” said Michael Son, Executive Vice President. “I look forward to establishing relationships with old and new customers and contributing to the growth of the company.”

“We are excited to announce the next level of leadership with the addition of Michael Son as Executive Vice President at Corentec,” said Doo Hoon Sun, MD, CEO of Corentec. “After having established leading market share in our home country of Korea, my brothers and I decided to put our focus for growth in the U.S. and global markets. Hiring Michael is key for this directive as he brings deep orthopedic sales leadership experience, is very familiar with our key customers, and possesses a unique ability to bridge the gap between Korea and the U.S.”

Son holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree from University of Waterloo in Ontario, Canada, and is a graduate of the Executive Business Management program and National University of Singapore.

About Corentec

Corentec is a forward-thinking medical device company focused on developing solutions for the orthopedic market. Corentec manufactures and delivers the highest quality orthopedic products that benefit patients, their caregivers and healthcare institutions. Corentec is headquartered in South Korea, with offices in the United States, Japan, and China. Corentec is run by three Co-CEO’s, the Sun brothers, and is powered by a talented group of over 200 employees worldwide.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230207005729/en/

CONTACT: Media:

Leigh Fazzina

610-316-4126

lfazzina@fazzinacommuncations.com

KEYWORD: NEW JERSEY SOUTH KOREA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA ASIA PACIFIC

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: BIOTECHNOLOGY MEDICAL DEVICES OTHER HEALTH HEALTH HEALTH TECHNOLOGY

SOURCE: Corentec

PUB: 02/07/2023 07:10 AM/DISC: 02/07/2023 07:09 AM