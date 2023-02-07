ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Valvoline: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
 2 days ago

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Valvoline Inc. (VVV) on Tuesday reported net income of $81.9 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Lexington, Kentucky-based company said it had profit of 46 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, were 16 cents per share.

The automotive and industrial lubricants maker posted revenue of $332.8 million in the period.

Valvoline expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.4 billion to $1.5 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VVV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VVV

