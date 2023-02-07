ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

PJT Partners: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
 2 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — PJT Partners Inc. (PJT) on Tuesday reported net income of $24.6 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of 95 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time items, came to $1.08 per share.

The investment bank posted revenue of $280 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $90.5 million, or $3.51 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.03 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PJT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PJT

