Anavex Life Sciences: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
 2 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (AVXL) on Tuesday reported a loss of $13 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of 17 cents per share.

Anavex Life Sciences shares have increased 20% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 6.5% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AVXL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AVXL

