Adient: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

 2 days ago

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Adient PLC (ADNT) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $12 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Dublin-based company said it had net income of 13 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 34 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 40 cents per share.

The automotive seating and interiors supplier posted revenue of $3.7 billion in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.72 billion.

Adient shares have risen 32% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 3% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ADNT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ADNT

