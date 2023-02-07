ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hain Celestial: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
 2 days ago

LAKE SUCCESS, N.Y. (AP) — LAKE SUCCESS, N.Y. (AP) — The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (HAIN) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $11 million.

The Lake Success, New York-based company said it had profit of 12 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 20 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 14 cents per share.

The organic and natural products company posted revenue of $454.2 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $456.5 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HAIN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HAIN

