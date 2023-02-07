ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ESSA Pharma: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — ESSA Pharma Inc. (EPIX) on Tuesday reported a loss of $6.7 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had a loss of 15 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 24 cents per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research.

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

