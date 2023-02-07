ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malibu Boats: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LOUDON, Tenn. (AP) — LOUDON, Tenn. (AP) — Malibu Boats Inc. (MBUU) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $35.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Loudon, Tennessee-based company said it had profit of $1.72. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions and stock option expense, came to $1.83 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.66 per share.

The maker of performance sports boats posted revenue of $338.7 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $313 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research.

