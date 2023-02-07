ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Catalent: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

SOMERSET, N.J. (AP) — SOMERSET, N.J. (AP) — Catalent Inc. (CTLT) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $81 million.

On a per-share basis, the Somerset, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of 44 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 67 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 72 cents per share.

The maker of drug delivery technologies posted revenue of $1.15 billion in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.12 billion.

Catalent expects full-year revenue in the range of $4.63 billion to $4.88 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CTLT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CTLT

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

YRC: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — Yellow Corporation (YELL) on Thursday reported a loss of $15.5 million in its fourth quarter. The Overland Park, Kansas-based company said it had a loss of 30 cents per share. The trucking company posted revenue of $1.2 billion...
The Associated Press

Hennessy Advisors: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NOVATO, Calif. (AP) — NOVATO, Calif. (AP) — Hennessy Advisors Inc. (HNNA) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $1.1 million. The Novato, California-based company said it had net income of 15 cents per share. The investment manager posted revenue of $6.1 million in the period. _____
Zacks.com

Silicon Motion (SIMO) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Miss Estimates

SIMO - Free Report) reported soft fourth-quarter 2022 results, with the bottom and the top line missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The leading developer of microcontroller ICs for NAND flash storage devices reported lower revenues year over year as it continues to face supply chain headwinds, demand softness amid a challenging macroeconomic environment and a volatile geopolitical situation.
Motley Fool

Why Compass Minerals International Stock Is Sinking Today

Compass Minerals got its fiscal year off to a mixed start. The company sees continued headwinds affecting its full-year results. It's making progress on its strategic plan to limit the weather's impact on its results. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
The Associated Press

Insight Enterprises: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — Insight Enterprises Inc. (NSIT) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $77.5 million. On a per-share basis, the Chandler, Arizona-based company said it had profit of $2.13. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.53 per share. The results exceeded...
The Associated Press

National Retail Properties: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — National Retail Properties (NNN) on Thursday reported a key measure of profitability in its fourth quarter. The results topped Wall Street expectations. The real estate investment trust, based in Orlando, Florida, said it had funds from operations of $145.1 million,...
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

Industrias Bachoco: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CELAYA, Mexico (AP) — CELAYA, Mexico (AP) — Industrias Bachoco SAB de CV (IBA) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $3 million. The Celaya, Mexico-based company said it had net income of 8 cents per share. The poultry producer posted revenue of $1.21 billion in the period.
Motley Fool

2 Stocks That Could Soar 38% to 42% In 2023, According to Wall Street

E-commerce and the gig economy are two industries set to thrive in the years ahead. Etsy is seeing incredible growth from pre-pandemic levels. Fiverr is investing in platform initiatives that will attract more buyers and sellers over the long term. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
NASDAQ

Dominion Energy (D) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates

Dominion Energy Inc. D reported fourth-quarter 2022 operating earnings of $1.06 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.03 per share by 2.9%. Quarterly earnings were within the company’s guided range of 98 cents and $1.13 per share. Operating earnings were 90 cents in the year-ago quarter.
The Associated Press

Universal Truckload: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WARREN, Mich. (AP) — WARREN, Mich. (AP) — Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (ULH) on Thursday reported earnings of $33.4 million in its fourth quarter. On a per-share basis, the Warren, Michigan-based company said it had profit of $1.27. The trucking and logistics company posted revenue of $458.7 million...
Benzinga

Capri Holdings Reports Q3 Earnings Below Street View; Cuts Q4, FY23 Outlook

Capri Holdings Ltd CPRI reported a third-quarter FY23 sales decline of 6% year-on-year to $1.51 billion, missing the consensus of $1.53 billion. Versace revenue decreased 0.8% Y/Y to $249 million, Jimmy Choo revenue fell 5.6% to $168 million, and Michael Kors revenue contracted 7.2% to $1.095 billion. Gross profit was...
NASDAQ

Tessco Technologies (TESS) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

Tessco Technologies (TESS) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.05 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.16 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.14 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
NASDAQ

Veru Inc. (VERU) Reports Q1 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates

Veru Inc. (VERU) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.46 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.38. This compares to loss of $0.08 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -21.05%....
NASDAQ

Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) Misses Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.23 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.27 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.43 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -14.81%....
NASDAQ

Blue Bird (BLBD) Reports Q1 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

Blue Bird (BLBD) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.30 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.25. This compares to loss of $0.07 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -20%....
Benzinga

A Preview Of LightPath Technologies's Earnings

LightPath Technologies LPTH is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2023-02-09. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that LightPath Technologies will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.05. LightPath Technologies bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not...
NASDAQ

Earnings Preview: Pool Corp. (POOL) Q4 Earnings Expected to Decline

Pool Corp. (POOL) is expected to deliver a year-over-year decline in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended December 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook gives a good sense of the company's earnings picture, but how the actual results compare to these estimates is a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price.
NASDAQ

ITT (ITT) Surpasses Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

ITT (ITT) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.29 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.24 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.06 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 4.03%. A quarter ago,...
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
636K+
Post
677M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy