Consol Energy: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

 2 days ago

CANONSBURG, Pa. (AP) — CANONSBURG, Pa. (AP) — Consol Energy Inc. (CEIX) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $193 million.

On a per-share basis, the Canonsburg, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of $5.39. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $3.89 per share.

The coal company posted revenue of $637.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $467 million, or $13.07 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.1 billion.

Consol Energy shares have fallen 10% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CEIX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CEIX

