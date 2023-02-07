ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Rockford region Restaurant Week winners announced

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Area Convention & Visitors Bureau on Thursday announced award winners for the 2023 Rockford Region Restaurant Week. From local restaurants to coffee shops, bakeries and brewers, tons of unique specials, deals and experiences were on display throughout the week. Here’s some of the most...
AHIB Negotiates $21.1M Sale of Valkommen Plaza in Rockford, Illinois

ROCKFORD, Ill. — Affordable Housing Investment Brokerage Inc. (AHIB) has arranged the sale of Valkommen Plaza, a 171-unit affordable seniors housing community in Rockford, approximately 90 miles northwest of Chicago and southwest of Milwaukee. A private investor sold the asset to Envolve Communities for $21.1 million. AHIB’s Kyle Shoemaker...
Crash, shooting, multiple downtown Rockford intersections closed

Rockford Police are investigating a shooting that happened throughout downtown on Wednesday, leading to a crash. A 26-year-old man was killed, police said. Crash, shooting, multiple downtown Rockford intersections …. Rockford Police are investigating a shooting that happened throughout downtown on Wednesday, leading to a crash. A 26-year-old man was...
New Attraction Opening In Former Laser Quest Space In Rockford

Remember when Laser Quest in Rockford was the coolest place to have your birthday party in middle school? Well, Sector 815 is bringing live action laser tag back!. After Laser Quest in Rockford closed their doors in 2020 after 27 years of business, the space has been vacant for nearly three years.
New grocery store opening on Broadway will honor Rockford owner’s mom

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The old Gray’s IGA Food building at 1210 Broadway in Rockford has stood abandoned since 2018. The building will finally open its doors again this March―as a new grocery store offering a variety of goods. The re-opening hopes to give east-side residents a convenient stop for groceries from its central―and walkable―location.
Jury finds Rockford man guilty of 2020 murder of Tammy Gonzalez

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Speedway will begin redevelopment of the complex starting the second week in June. The 75 year old track is closing its door after the conclusion of the 2023 race season. "If we can continue to work together and do a lot of...
Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Looking for the best pizza restaurants in Rockford, Illinois? Here are the Top 10 highest-rated pizzerias in the city, according to Trip Advisor reviews. The best pizza place is Linos, at 5611 E. State Street. Lino’s has been a staple of Rockford for 50 years, and offers pizza topped with cheese […]
Rockford mentoring program in need of volunteers

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Promise scholarship program is adding a program to help mentor students, and volunteers are needed. Rockford Promise has been providing full-tuition scholarships to graduates of the Rockford Public School District, but its one-on-one mentorships have now grown into mentoring “circles,” to provide a “safe space” for students to voice […]
Mac Brothers Artisan Cheesecakes are changing the world one cheesecake at a time

We’re continuing our search for the Stateline’s Best Sweets at Mac Brothers Artisan Cheesecakes in Machesney Park. Mac Brothers started with brothers Christopher and Farel as a small business for their family and grew into their own store. They have so many flavors that are made from scratch and even have gluten free options. If you think Mac Brothers Artisan Cheesecakes has what it takes to win Stateline’s Best Sweets you can vote once an hour, every hour on each device until 12pm on February 14th here.
Sportscore Two in Loves Park to host tourney for top collegiate lacrosse teams in the Midwest

LOVES PARK — The top collegiate lacrosse teams in the Midwest will compete this spring at Mercyhealth Sportscore Two. The Rockford Area Convention & Visitors Bureau said Thursday that the Upper Midwest Lacrosse Conference will compete here from April 28-30. The top six collegiate teams from Divisions I and II will compete in the tournament.
Rockford Speedway to close after 76 years, being sold

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Speedway has announced the 2023 season will be its last as the iconic raceway has been sold for redevelopment. The adjacent Forest Hills Lodge will close on June 1st, 2023. The owners said development along 173 spurred a decision to sell the Speedway. Opened in 1948, the Rockford Speedway […]
Victim of downtown Rockford shooting, crash identified

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Coroner has identified Joshua Ewing, 26, as the man killed in a roadway shooting in downtown Rockford on Wednesday. According to police, witnesses saw a white SUV firing on Ewing’s car near the intersection of Chestnut and Winnebago around 10:30 a.m. Ewing suffered a serious injury in the […]
Why now? Behind the Rockford Speedway’s decision to make this its final season

LOVES PARK — Years ago, Tom Deery recalls, people would talk about going “up there” to the Rockford Speedway. “Up there” at the time meant traveling about seven miles outside the city of Rockford to a largely rural area where the sole attraction was the banked oval short track that drew thousands of motorsports enthusiasts each year.
