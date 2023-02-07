Read full article on original website
Hy-Vee Continues to Grow Despite Retail Industry Struggles: Company To Open Two New Stores In WisconsinMinha D.Janesville, WI
Popular grocery store chain opening two new stores in Wisconsin this weekKristen WaltersJanesville, WI
The richest woman in WisconsinLuay RahilAfton, WI
Rockford Police are asking for the public's help identifying suspect involved in a deadly robbery in Rockford, IllinoisLimitless Production Group LLCRockford, IL
Madison doctor opens Rockford Family Planning clinic in response to state law banning abortionsEdy ZooRockford, IL
WIFR
Rockford region Restaurant Week winners announced
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Area Convention & Visitors Bureau on Thursday announced award winners for the 2023 Rockford Region Restaurant Week. From local restaurants to coffee shops, bakeries and brewers, tons of unique specials, deals and experiences were on display throughout the week. Here’s some of the most...
seniorshousingbusiness.com
AHIB Negotiates $21.1M Sale of Valkommen Plaza in Rockford, Illinois
ROCKFORD, Ill. — Affordable Housing Investment Brokerage Inc. (AHIB) has arranged the sale of Valkommen Plaza, a 171-unit affordable seniors housing community in Rockford, approximately 90 miles northwest of Chicago and southwest of Milwaukee. A private investor sold the asset to Envolve Communities for $21.1 million. AHIB’s Kyle Shoemaker...
MyStateline.com
Crash, shooting, multiple downtown Rockford intersections closed
Rockford Police are investigating a shooting that happened throughout downtown on Wednesday, leading to a crash. A 26-year-old man was killed, police said. Crash, shooting, multiple downtown Rockford intersections …. Rockford Police are investigating a shooting that happened throughout downtown on Wednesday, leading to a crash. A 26-year-old man was...
New Attraction Opening In Former Laser Quest Space In Rockford
Remember when Laser Quest in Rockford was the coolest place to have your birthday party in middle school? Well, Sector 815 is bringing live action laser tag back!. After Laser Quest in Rockford closed their doors in 2020 after 27 years of business, the space has been vacant for nearly three years.
LOOK! We Found the Recipe for Illinois’ Favorite Maid Rite Sandwiches
This classifies as a victory. There was one Maid-Rite sandwich shop in Rockford when I moved here in the '90s. Since it closed I've really missed them. Sadly, there are some people that have never enjoyed the loose-meat heaven that is a Maid-Rite sandwich. The sandwich originated in Iowa. When...
WIFR
New grocery store opening on Broadway will honor Rockford owner’s mom
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The old Gray’s IGA Food building at 1210 Broadway in Rockford has stood abandoned since 2018. The building will finally open its doors again this March―as a new grocery store offering a variety of goods. The re-opening hopes to give east-side residents a convenient stop for groceries from its central―and walkable―location.
MyStateline.com
Jury finds Rockford man guilty of 2020 murder of Tammy Gonzalez
LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Speedway will begin redevelopment of the complex starting the second week in June. The 75 year old track is closing its door after the conclusion of the 2023 race season. "If we can continue to work together and do a lot of...
Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Looking for the best pizza restaurants in Rockford, Illinois? Here are the Top 10 highest-rated pizzerias in the city, according to Trip Advisor reviews. The best pizza place is Linos, at 5611 E. State Street. Lino’s has been a staple of Rockford for 50 years, and offers pizza topped with cheese […]
MyStateline.com
Man wanted by police for January crash that killed Rockford woman
LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Speedway will begin redevelopment of the complex starting the second week in June. The 75 year old track is closing its door after the conclusion of the 2023 race season. "If we can continue to work together and do a lot of...
Rockford mentoring program in need of volunteers
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Promise scholarship program is adding a program to help mentor students, and volunteers are needed. Rockford Promise has been providing full-tuition scholarships to graduates of the Rockford Public School District, but its one-on-one mentorships have now grown into mentoring “circles,” to provide a “safe space” for students to voice […]
MyStateline.com
Mac Brothers Artisan Cheesecakes are changing the world one cheesecake at a time
We’re continuing our search for the Stateline’s Best Sweets at Mac Brothers Artisan Cheesecakes in Machesney Park. Mac Brothers started with brothers Christopher and Farel as a small business for their family and grew into their own store. They have so many flavors that are made from scratch and even have gluten free options. If you think Mac Brothers Artisan Cheesecakes has what it takes to win Stateline’s Best Sweets you can vote once an hour, every hour on each device until 12pm on February 14th here.
rockrivercurrent.com
Sportscore Two in Loves Park to host tourney for top collegiate lacrosse teams in the Midwest
LOVES PARK — The top collegiate lacrosse teams in the Midwest will compete this spring at Mercyhealth Sportscore Two. The Rockford Area Convention & Visitors Bureau said Thursday that the Upper Midwest Lacrosse Conference will compete here from April 28-30. The top six collegiate teams from Divisions I and II will compete in the tournament.
rockrivercurrent.com
Live-action laser tag to return to former Laser Quest in Rockford with new technology
ROCKFORD — A laser tag business that ran for nearly three decades is being revamped to reopen under new ownership and with new technology that brings the game into the modern era. Sector 815 is preparing to take over the former Laser Quest, 293 Executive Parkway, which operated for...
Rockford Speedway to close after 76 years, being sold
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Speedway has announced the 2023 season will be its last as the iconic raceway has been sold for redevelopment. The adjacent Forest Hills Lodge will close on June 1st, 2023. The owners said development along 173 spurred a decision to sell the Speedway. Opened in 1948, the Rockford Speedway […]
rockrivercurrent.com
How Rockford Speedway hopes to preserve its history after the racetrack is gone
LOVES PARK — The Deery family wants to make sure a part of the Rockford Speedway’s history remains when the 75-year-old racetrack is redeveloped for commercial use starting later this year. The family is working on plans to salvage some of the history, such as its walk of...
northernpublicradio.org
Rockford actor's performances move from home balcony to the Broadway stage
A Rockford native who recently finished a run in the musical Hamilton is now starring in another Broadway hit. Lana Zoe Jensen is playing the role of Katherine Howard in the Broadway musical “Six.” This play tells the story of the six wives of Henry VIII. Jensen uses...
Victim of downtown Rockford shooting, crash identified
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Coroner has identified Joshua Ewing, 26, as the man killed in a roadway shooting in downtown Rockford on Wednesday. According to police, witnesses saw a white SUV firing on Ewing’s car near the intersection of Chestnut and Winnebago around 10:30 a.m. Ewing suffered a serious injury in the […]
rockrivercurrent.com
Why now? Behind the Rockford Speedway’s decision to make this its final season
LOVES PARK — Years ago, Tom Deery recalls, people would talk about going “up there” to the Rockford Speedway. “Up there” at the time meant traveling about seven miles outside the city of Rockford to a largely rural area where the sole attraction was the banked oval short track that drew thousands of motorsports enthusiasts each year.
Deery family members explain their decision to sell the Rockford Speedway
LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)—The roar of race cars will be heard one last season at the Rockford Speedway. The Deery Family which owns the facility and surrounding land, is turning over the property to developers after the upcoming season. It is the end of an era. Racing has been going strong at the Rockford Speedway […]
What Do White Flashing Lights At Illinois Intersections Really Mean?
You're waiting at an intersection and the light is about to turn green. All of a sudden, the white strobe light starts flashing at the stoplight. What does it mean?. Living in Illinois, there are tons of 911 calls that happen all over the state. In Rockford, there's an emergency...
