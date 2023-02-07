Read full article on original website
Two Republicans left House floor calling Ilhan Omar committee removal the ‘stupidest vote in the world’
Two conservative Republicans cricitised the House’s vote to remove Representative Ilhan Omar of Minnesota from the Foreign Affairs Committee. When Representatives Ken Buck of Colorado and Mike Simpson of Idaho left the House floor and got into an elevator, reporter Mark Burnett overheard Mr Buck call it “stupidest vote in the world,” while Representative Mike Simpson of Idaho said the vote would turn her into a “martyr”, Roll Call reported.Both men also agreed that the vote was in retaliation against Democrats after they voted to remove Representatives Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and Paul Gosar of Arizona from their...
George Santos signs onto abortion, guns, term limits, and impeachment bills as he attempts to make friends on Capitol Hill
"I'm a legislator just like everyone else here," he said as a swarm of reporters surrounded him at the Capitol.
Republicans read Constitution on House floor
House Republicans read the Constitution on the House floor Tuesday morning, following through — though delayed — on a pledge Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) made after the GOP won control of the chamber last year. McCarthy in November — before winning the Speaker’s gavel — wrote on Twitter that lawmakers would “read every single word of the Constitution aloud…
GOP co-chair of bipartisan House caucus indicates clean debt ceiling increase is off the table
Republican Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, a co-chair of the House Problem Solvers Caucus, said Sunday that GOP members of his bipartisan group are ready to break with their party leadership on some aspects of the debt ceiling negotiations but they remain committed to attaching some spending cuts.
AOC among Democrats rumored to be preparing primary challenge to Sen. Gillibrand: Report
As Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) prepares for her second reelection bid, the New York Democrat could face a number of primary challengers from other members of her party, according to reports.
“I will not support this charade”: Kevin McCarthy bleeding GOP support to kick Dems off committees
Some House Republicans on Tuesday pushed back on Speaker Kevin McCarthy's, R-Calif., decision to refuse to seat certain Democrats on committees. McCarthy formally blocked Reps. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., and Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., from continuing to serve on the House Intelligence Committee, which he can do unilaterally, and is expected to hold a floor vote to boot Rep. Ilham Omar, D-Minn., off the House Foreign Affairs Committee.
Pelosi says this is the real reason GOP members were heckling Biden
Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi reacts to some GOP members heckling Biden during his State of the Union address, calling it "showbiz" to cover putting Medicare and Social Security "on the table."
Mitt Romney Calls Republican "An Embarrassment" Over State of the Union Performance
Utah Senator Mitt Romney, speaking after President Joe Biden's State of the Union Address Tuesday night, called one U.S. Congressman's actions during the event "an embarrassment" and stated that he should not have even been in attendance for the annual speech from the president.
Republicans messed up by boycotting the January 6 committee. Democrats vow not to make the same mistake.
After the GOP move to boycott the Jan. 6 panel was widely seen as a tactical error, Democrats have vowed to seat members on all new select committees.
DeSantis Stuns the Nation as He Fires Back at Donald Trump Directly
Photo byPhoto 122725423 / Desantis © Joe Tabb | Dreamstime.com. DeSantis is slowly losing his cool with Donald Trump. It seems like the former US president sees Florida Governor as a direct threat to his upcoming campaign.
US Rep. Raskin to GOP in Congress: Leave the District to alone to change its criminal code
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Republicans in Congress are planning to stop changes to D.C.’s criminal code, a move that has prompted District officials to protest a possible Thursday vote. U.S. Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) criticized his GOP colleagues earlier this week at a House of Representatives rules committee hearing. He said this move is […]
Mike Lee, Rick Scott lose key committee seats, Scott blames McConnell
Republican Senators Mike Lee of Utah and Rick Scott of Florida were removed from the Senate Commerce Committee as the new Congress gears up, Fox News Digital has learned.
Sinema passed over for Appropriations after Democratic Party defection
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (I-AZ) did not end up on the powerful Appropriations Committee despite angling for a seat after she left the Democratic Party to become an independent late last year. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) released a list of Democratic committee assignments on Thursday afternoon, including assignments for...
GOP-led committees plan to issue subpoenas in Biden probes without consulting Democrats
The GOP-led House Judiciary Committee and select subcommittee on the so-called weaponization of the federal government plan to adopt a rule that will allow Republican members to issue subpoenas without consulting Democrats days ahead of time, according to three sources familiar with the matter.
Dems name former Trump impeachment officials to GOP investigative panel
Speaker Kevin McCarthy gets to approve any lawmakers on the subcommittee, but has said he would allow Democrats to name their members without interference.
The GOP’s New ‘Hell No’ Caucus May Actually Cause an Economic Hell
Somewhere in the House Republican Conference, there are—allegedly—members who are prepared to do something incredibly daring: vote against an increase to the debt ceiling.These members, the story goes, are prepared to enter into a catastrophic default even if their party wins a major concession from Democrats and secures deep cuts to government spending.Doing so would risk economic calamity when the U.S. Treasury exhausts its borrowing authority sometime later this year. The domestic and global economies would be shaken. Social Security payments and Medicare benefits could freeze. It would go against the wishes of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) himself, who...
Democrat Jamie Raskin blasts House GOP’s ‘weaponisation’ committee as a way to boost Trump’s 2024 run
Democratic Representative Jamie Raskin of Maryland criticised House Republicans’ new subcommittee on the weaponisation of the government as a means to boost former president Donald Trump’s 2024 candidacy. Mr Raskin made his opening remarks as a minority witness during the new House subcommittee’s inaugural hearing. Republican Senators Chuck Grassley of Iowa and Ron Johnson of Wisconsin delivered their opening remarks accusing the government of suppressing their investigations into President Joe Biden’s family. Former Representative Tulsi Gabbard, who left the Democratic Party, also appeared as witness. But Mr Raskin, who served as the lead impeachment manager of Mr Trump’s second...
Republicans Rip Biden for Fencing Off Capitol Before State of the Union
The fencing was previously erected in the wake of the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot and during last year's State of the Union address.
Biden Blasted After Opening State of the Union With 'Minority Leader' Gaffe
Former President Donald Trump admonished Biden for his "big stumble on Schumer."
CNN host fact-checks GOP claim that no one wants to cut Social Security: "Rick Scott said that!"
Flanked by Sen. John Barrasso (R-WY) and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) speaks during a news conference after a closed-door lunch with Senate Republicans at the U.S. Capitol on May 17, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images) Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., tried to claim...
