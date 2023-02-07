Somewhere in the House Republican Conference, there are—allegedly—members who are prepared to do something incredibly daring: vote against an increase to the debt ceiling.These members, the story goes, are prepared to enter into a catastrophic default even if their party wins a major concession from Democrats and secures deep cuts to government spending.Doing so would risk economic calamity when the U.S. Treasury exhausts its borrowing authority sometime later this year. The domestic and global economies would be shaken. Social Security payments and Medicare benefits could freeze. It would go against the wishes of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) himself, who...

8 DAYS AGO