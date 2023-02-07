ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Two Republicans left House floor calling Ilhan Omar committee removal the ‘stupidest vote in the world’

Two conservative Republicans cricitised the House’s vote to remove Representative Ilhan Omar of Minnesota from the Foreign Affairs Committee. When Representatives Ken Buck of Colorado and Mike Simpson of Idaho left the House floor and got into an elevator, reporter Mark Burnett overheard Mr Buck call it “stupidest vote in the world,” while Representative Mike Simpson of Idaho said the vote would turn her into a “martyr”, Roll Call reported.Both men also agreed that the vote was in retaliation against Democrats after they voted to remove Representatives Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and Paul Gosar of Arizona from their...
COLORADO STATE
The Hill

Republicans read Constitution on House floor

House Republicans read the Constitution on the House floor Tuesday morning, following through — though delayed — on a pledge Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) made after the GOP won control of the chamber last year. McCarthy in November — before winning the Speaker’s gavel — wrote on Twitter that lawmakers would “read every single word of the Constitution aloud…
TEXAS STATE
Salon

“I will not support this charade”: Kevin McCarthy bleeding GOP support to kick Dems off committees

Some House Republicans on Tuesday pushed back on Speaker Kevin McCarthy's, R-Calif., decision to refuse to seat certain Democrats on committees. McCarthy formally blocked Reps. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., and Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., from continuing to serve on the House Intelligence Committee, which he can do unilaterally, and is expected to hold a floor vote to boot Rep. Ilham Omar, D-Minn., off the House Foreign Affairs Committee.
Washington Examiner

Sinema passed over for Appropriations after Democratic Party defection

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (I-AZ) did not end up on the powerful Appropriations Committee despite angling for a seat after she left the Democratic Party to become an independent late last year. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) released a list of Democratic committee assignments on Thursday afternoon, including assignments for...
GEORGIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

The GOP’s New ‘Hell No’ Caucus May Actually Cause an Economic Hell

Somewhere in the House Republican Conference, there are—allegedly—members who are prepared to do something incredibly daring: vote against an increase to the debt ceiling.These members, the story goes, are prepared to enter into a catastrophic default even if their party wins a major concession from Democrats and secures deep cuts to government spending.Doing so would risk economic calamity when the U.S. Treasury exhausts its borrowing authority sometime later this year. The domestic and global economies would be shaken. Social Security payments and Medicare benefits could freeze. It would go against the wishes of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) himself, who...
The Independent

Democrat Jamie Raskin blasts House GOP’s ‘weaponisation’ committee as a way to boost Trump’s 2024 run

Democratic Representative Jamie Raskin of Maryland criticised House Republicans’ new subcommittee on the weaponisation of the government as a means to boost former president Donald Trump’s 2024 candidacy. Mr Raskin made his opening remarks as a minority witness during the new House subcommittee’s inaugural hearing. Republican Senators Chuck Grassley of Iowa and Ron Johnson of Wisconsin delivered their opening remarks accusing the government of suppressing their investigations into President Joe Biden’s family. Former Representative Tulsi Gabbard, who left the Democratic Party, also appeared as witness. But Mr Raskin, who served as the lead impeachment manager of Mr Trump’s second...
WISCONSIN STATE

