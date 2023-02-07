Read full article on original website
Attempted car theft leaves Elantra damaged: Parma Police Blotter
On Jan. 19, police were dispatched to a Broadview Road address regarding an attempted car theft. An arriving officer talked to the caller, who said someone had attempted to steal their Hyundai Elantra from the parking lot. While the vehicle wasn’t stolen, the criminal caused damage to the Elantra.
Resident calls police after $2,500 check is altered and cashed: Brecksville Police Blotter
On Jan. 5, a Crosswinds Lane resident came to the police station to report a fraud. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Indictment: Carjackers armed with AK-47s targeted women at Cleveland-area gas stations
The three suspects made an illicit enterprise of carjackings across the county, and that they specifically targeted women at area gas stations, according to their indictment.
2 held up at gunpoint in carjacking at Akron gas station
AKRON, Ohio — Two men, one of them armed with a firearm, robbed two people in the parking lot of a gas station near the Firestone Park neighborhood, taking their vehicle. Police say the victims, a 58-year-old woman and a 34-year-old man, were walking to their car Monday at the Marathon gas station on the corner of East Archwood Avenue and Inman Street when the two males approached. One of the males took out a gun and demanded the keys to the victims’ vehicle, a silver 2014 Mitsubishi Outlander.
Chronicle-Telegram
North Ridgeville police blotter
2:46 p.m. – Dollar General, theft. Officers investigating a theft found Chenautica Johnson, 21, address not given, and another person in a car parked illegally in a handicap parking space. Johnson was cited with a handicap parking violation and misdemeanor theft. Both she and the other person were suspects in a theft in North Olmsted and handed over to police in that city.
News-Herald.com
Cleveland man arrested in Willoughby as part of drug trafficking investigation
A Cleveland man was arrested in Willoughby as the result of a multi-department drug trafficking investigation. According to a post on the Willoughby Police Department Facebook page, on Feb. 1, Lake County Narcotics Agency agents, Lake County Sheriff’s deputies, Willoughby Police officers and members of the U.S. Marshal’s Service arrested a 33-year-old Cleveland man in the parking lot of a Willoughby shopping center.
Seven cars stolen from Willoughby car dealership, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Authorities are searching for suspects after several vehicles were stolen Monday morning from a Willoughby car dealership that is across the street from the police station. Surveillance video from Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Willoughby, 36845 Euclid Ave., shows at least four suspects inside the dealership...
Man believes occupants of car in his driveway are selling daughter fentanyl: Lyndhurst Police Blotter
At 10:35 p.m. Feb. 3, a man, 58, reported that a car occupied by two men was in his driveway and that the men were selling what he believed to be fentanyl to his 26-year-old daughter. The woman had been released that day from a drug rehabilitation facility and her...
Drunken woman does all she can to avoid her parents: Highland Heights Police Blotter
Around 1:30 a.m. Feb. 6, a Swagelok employee reported that a man, 21, was in the parking lot trying to drop off a drunken Highland Heights woman, also 21, to a worker at the business. Responding officers learned that the woman did not want to be taken to her home...
WFMJ.com
Suspect in fishing tourney scandal now charged in Hermitage counterfeiting probe
A Hermitage man awaiting trial in Cleveland for allegedly cheating in a fishing tournament , who is as well accused of stalking and harassing a woman in Mercer County faces a new charge for allegedly giving his son two phony $100 bills to spend at a bowling alley. Hermitage Police...
cleveland19.com
Crack cocaine, marijuana seized in Ravenna after 6-month investigation
PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A six-month drug investigation led to the seizure of crack cocaine, marijuana, and a gun from a Ravenna Township home, the Portage County Sheriff’s Office confirmed. The search warrant was executed by the Portage County Sheriff’s Office Drug and Violent Crime Unit, the Portage...
Woman caught with $2,500 worth of stolen goods from four mall stores: Beachwood Police Blotter
At 5:45 p.m. Feb.. 3, police arrested a Cleveland woman, 26, for stealing merchandise from Dillard’s at Beachwood Place. The woman was also found to be in possession of goods stolen from the mall stores Hollister, Victoria’s Secret and Sephora. The total amount of stolen merchandise amounted to $2,561.07.
Marc’s employee pistol-whipped in Ohio robbery
Euclid police detectives are searching for a suspect accused of robbing the Marc’s Supermarket on Lakeshore Blvd. this weekend.
‘They’re scum’: Neighborhood outraged after resident beaten in robbery
Residents in a neighborhood on Cleveland's west side are up in arms after learning that 56-year-old Joe Lewis, who has been a fixture in their lives for decades, was beaten during a robbery early Wednesday morning.
Girl attacked while heading to bus stop: Streetsboro police
Streetsboro police are investigating after a suspect reportedly attacked a minor as she was heading to the bus stop on Wednesday.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Fox 8 I-Team: Woman calls 911, says she ‘had to shoot’ her boyfriend in Cleveland Heights
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS (WJW) – Cleveland Heights police are investigating a shooting after a woman called 911 to say she shot her boyfriend. A 37-year-old male was pronounced dead at the scene, the City of Cleveland Heights later confirmed to FOX 8. The call was made around 2:48 a.m. on...
cleveland19.com
Man accused of killing 2 women in Seven Hills, found incompetent to stand trial at this time
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 34-year-old man accused of stabbing three people inside a Seven Hills home in July 2022, has ben found incompetent to stand trial at this time. Joseph Walter was indicted on the charges of murder, aggravated murder, felonious assault, attempted murder and attempted aggravated murder. Seven...
13abc.com
Crooks appear to be re-creating one family’s checks
SANDUSKY COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - A new twist to check fraud is here and it’s something that one family spotted quickly before things got worse. You might remember that check washing scam we told you about a few months ago. Crooks get a hold of your check, change the amount and cash it for themselves.
cleveland19.com
Elyria chocolate shop suffers partial roof collapse
ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - A building in Elyria closed after a part of its roof collapsed on Thursday. The building, located on Broad Street, collapsed at around 2:30 p.m. due to the high-strength winds, according to officials. Officials said the building was identified as Suzin L. Chocolatier. Elyria officials found...
Akron store workers rescue woman, lock doors to protect her from man threatening her, police say
AKRON, Ohio — A woman reportedly being followed by a man who was threatening to shoot her found safety inside a small tobacco shop in the North Hill neighborhood when workers locked the doors to prevent the man from getting inside. According to police, officers were called to Bill’s...
