Elyria, OH

Cleveland.com

2 held up at gunpoint in carjacking at Akron gas station

AKRON, Ohio — Two men, one of them armed with a firearm, robbed two people in the parking lot of a gas station near the Firestone Park neighborhood, taking their vehicle. Police say the victims, a 58-year-old woman and a 34-year-old man, were walking to their car Monday at the Marathon gas station on the corner of East Archwood Avenue and Inman Street when the two males approached. One of the males took out a gun and demanded the keys to the victims’ vehicle, a silver 2014 Mitsubishi Outlander.
AKRON, OH
Chronicle-Telegram

North Ridgeville police blotter

2:46 p.m. – Dollar General, theft. Officers investigating a theft found Chenautica Johnson, 21, address not given, and another person in a car parked illegally in a handicap parking space. Johnson was cited with a handicap parking violation and misdemeanor theft. Both she and the other person were suspects in a theft in North Olmsted and handed over to police in that city.
NORTH RIDGEVILLE, OH
News-Herald.com

Cleveland man arrested in Willoughby as part of drug trafficking investigation

A Cleveland man was arrested in Willoughby as the result of a multi-department drug trafficking investigation. According to a post on the Willoughby Police Department Facebook page, on Feb. 1, Lake County Narcotics Agency agents, Lake County Sheriff’s deputies, Willoughby Police officers and members of the U.S. Marshal’s Service arrested a 33-year-old Cleveland man in the parking lot of a Willoughby shopping center.
WILLOUGHBY, OH
Cleveland.com

Seven cars stolen from Willoughby car dealership, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Authorities are searching for suspects after several vehicles were stolen Monday morning from a Willoughby car dealership that is across the street from the police station. Surveillance video from Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Willoughby, 36845 Euclid Ave., shows at least four suspects inside the dealership...
WILLOUGHBY, OH
cleveland19.com

Crack cocaine, marijuana seized in Ravenna after 6-month investigation

PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A six-month drug investigation led to the seizure of crack cocaine, marijuana, and a gun from a Ravenna Township home, the Portage County Sheriff’s Office confirmed. The search warrant was executed by the Portage County Sheriff’s Office Drug and Violent Crime Unit, the Portage...
RAVENNA, OH
13abc.com

Crooks appear to be re-creating one family’s checks

SANDUSKY COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - A new twist to check fraud is here and it’s something that one family spotted quickly before things got worse. You might remember that check washing scam we told you about a few months ago. Crooks get a hold of your check, change the amount and cash it for themselves.
SANDUSKY COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Elyria chocolate shop suffers partial roof collapse

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - A building in Elyria closed after a part of its roof collapsed on Thursday. The building, located on Broad Street, collapsed at around 2:30 p.m. due to the high-strength winds, according to officials. Officials said the building was identified as Suzin L. Chocolatier. Elyria officials found...
ELYRIA, OH

