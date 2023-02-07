Read full article on original website
LIVE: Day 13: Murdaugh jurors hear testimony on murders, financial crimes
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - As the Alex Murdaugh murder trial resumes Wednesday morning, jurors are hearing about two sets of alleged crimes. The first is the murders of the disbarred attorney’s wife and son in the family’s rural Colleton County hunting property on June 7, 2021, of which he was charged. The second is a series of financial crimes prosecutors say he had begun committing more than a decade ago.
Day 14: Close friend, associate of Murdaugh could testify Thursday
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - One of Alex Murdaugh’s closest friends with whom he worked on some cases is expected to take the stand in Murdaugh’s murder trial. Murdaugh is charged with the 2021 murders of his wife and youngest son at the family’s Colleton County property. Attorney...
Barnwell County arrests woman accused of fentanyl related death
BARNWELL, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Barnwell County Deputies located and arrested a woman in connection to a fentanyl-related death. According to authorities, with the assistance of the SLED Fugitive Team, Racheal Ashley Roundtree was arrested on Wednesday. An investigation into a fentanyl-related death in Barnwell led to Investigators obtaining a warrant...
BLOG: Day 13: Trial resumes after bomb threat at courthouse
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - Court is back in session at the Colleton County Courthouse where disbarred Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh is standing trial on two charges of murder. Murdaugh defense attorney Jim Griffin confirmed shortly before 1 p.m. that the reason for the evacuation was a bomb threat. The evacuation...
LIVE: Day 13: Colleton Courthouse being evacuated during Murdaugh trial
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities are evacuating the Colleton County Courthouse where disbarred Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh is staning trial on two charges of murder. There is no official word on the reason for the evacuation, which began shortly before 12:30 p.m. Murdaugh has been charged with the June 7,...
S.C. State hosts commemoration ceremony in honor of the 55th anniversary of Orangeburg Massacre
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Wednesday marked the 55th anniversary of one of the most violent episodes of the civil rights movement. The Orangeburg Massacre happened at the S.C. State Campus back in 1968 after highway patrolmen shot at hundreds of Black students from both S.C. State and Claflin University following days of peaceful protests.
