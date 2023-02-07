Macroeconomic headwinds like supply-chain challenges, rising cost of materials and labor shortages are plaguing global economies, especially the medical sector, following the pandemic blues. Although revenues were on recovering trend during 2022 on the back of normalizing of economies, the macro headwinds hurt margins. The Zacks Medical – Products industry bore the brunt along with broader market participants. New product launches and expansion into new territories are likely to drive revenues going forward. A strong demand trend in certain medical procedures related to pacing, cardiac surgery, neurovascular and diabetes are encouraging. However, the weaknesses in the industry’s bottom line is likely to continue in the first half of 2023. The impact of rising cost is likely to come down as we proceed down the year. The industry participants are gradually raising prices of product and services along with cost-cutting initiatives to offset inflationary pressure. The European and international markets are also showing signs of a steady recovery in demand for medical products. Meanwhile, COVID-19 impacts remain uncertain. However, declining demand for tests is hurting revenues.

12 HOURS AGO